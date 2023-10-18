AES Now Managed By MCI USA

New York, NY (October 17, 2023)—In early June, it was quietly announced that the Association Solutions division of MCI USA, a global engagement and marketing agency, would be taking on the Audio Engineering Society as its newest full-service association management client. Monica Evans-Lombe, CAE, was named Executive Director.

“The Audio Engineering Society’s partnership with MCI USA will help us meet the changing needs of our members and supporters as we move into the next phase of our 75-year history,” said Bruce Olson, President, AES. “I am very excited about the new opportunities for sustaining, improving and growing our Society.”

Founded in the United States in 1948, AES is the only professional society devoted exclusively to audio technology and is now an international organization that includes 10,000-plus members, 90-plus AES professional sections and more than 120 student section around the world, providing members opportunities for professional networking, education and career growth. Evans-Lombe brings to the AES 20 years of experience providing associations with organizational management, membership and client services. She will lead a team of professionals to provide sales, education, events, marketing, IT, accounting and support services.

“MCI USA is proud to welcome the Audio Engineering Society as a full-service management partner,” said Carrie Hartin, President, Association Solutions, MCI USA. “With Monica Evans-Lombe serving as Executive Director, we have an outstanding team in place to provide AES with a customized suite of services tailored to deliver maximum impact in key areas.”