Registration for AES Audio for Games Conference Opens

Tokyo, Japan (February 8, 2024)—The Audio Engineering Society (AES) has announced that registration for the 6th International Conference on Audio for Games in Tokyo is now open.

The conference will bring together colleagues and industry leaders to explore the fundamental nature of interactive sound expressions that have evolved within the gaming industry as well as exciting innovations for the future. According to the AES, the three-day program (April 27-29, 2024) will be filled with educational content, with planned topics ranging from immersive and interactive sound design, automation and efficiency in its implementation, and sound production techniques for remote work to haptic feedback, future game audio production workflows, and machine learning, deep learning and AI for audio.

The audio for games event is being held at the Senju Campus of the Tokyo University of the Arts (TUA), the only national arts university in Japan. TUA has trained artists in the fields of sound, intermedia, music composition, and global arts for more than 70 years. Its campus is situated close to the city center and boasts well-equipped facilities, including two recording studios, sound production studios and a performance hall.

Registration is now open, with discounts for AES members and students. Full event details are available on the AES website.