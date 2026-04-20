ATSC Optimistic About 3.0 During Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Las Vegas, NV (April 20, 2026)—ATSC officially opened booth C1655 Sunday by celebrating the successes of ATSC 3.0, ranging from optimism about an FCC order completing the 1.0-10-3.0 transition to adoption of key 3.0 components in Brazil as part of its DTV+ Standard.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, on hand for the booth ribbon cutting, was optimistic on where ATSC stands with the FCC. “They are heavily, heavily engaged in working through the issues to bring their proposed rulemaking to a final order,” he said.

“ATSC appreciates the FCC’s examination of next steps for the rollout of ATSC 3.0, and we remain an information source for the commissioners and FCC staff that are now examining the best [ways to] accelerate the transition,” added ATSC President Madeline Noland. She also noted that FCC staff and commissioners are due to visit the booth April 20 to learn the latest.

Noland said the sheer amount of input from consumers and interested parties about the 1.0-to-3.0 transition demonstrates the importance of over-the-air TV to the public. “I think it’s worth noting that antenna use remains exceedingly popular. More U.S. households use over-the-air TV than satellite. More U.S. households use over-the-air TV than cable. And in some markets, over-the-air TV households outnumber cable and satellite combined,” she said.

Noland also expressed her appreciation for all ATSC partner organizations and companies supporting this year’s exhibit. Exhibitors at the booth include AT&T Business, HCL Tech, Pearl TV, ASA, RunTV and Sinclair, and the booth hosts 3.0-related kiosks of Advanced HDT by Technicolor, DTVKit, EdgeBeam Wireless, Mirakulo, Silicondust, Tolka, Triveni Digital and Vbox.

“Indeed, we see ourselves as a beacon for the rest of the world about what is possible when one applies innovation to scarce resources like spectrum,” she said, acknowledging ATSC 3.0’s international advancement. “After all, they’re not making any more spectrum for us. We got what we got, and that’s it.”