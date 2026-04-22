Royer Labs Acquires Undertone Audio

Los Angeles, CA (April 22, 2026)—The recent spate of mergers and acquisitions continues with the news that ribbon mic maker Royer Labs has acquired high-end recording equipment manufacturer Undertone Audio.

Founded by record producer Eric Valentine and engineer Larry Jasper, Undertone Audio built its reputation on the UnFairchild, a modern reimagining of the classic tube compressor. The company also offers a growing portfolio of recording products, including microphone preamplifiers, console equalizers, and software plug-ins.

Undertone Audio will operate from Royer Labs’ headquarters in Burbank, CA. Royer plans to grow Undertone’s international reach.

“I could not be more excited about this next chapter for Undertone Audio,” said Eric Valentine, Undertone Audio founder. “Royer Lab’s ownership of Undertone introduces a new era of support for future product development and presence in the pro audio market. The most exciting part is that Larry and I will continue to be involved to help maintain the high standard of sonic performance we’ve always strived for, and users have come to expect from UTA.”

Joe Covey, CEO of Royer Labs, added, “Undertone has a reputation for producing exceptional recording equipment. Eric and his team bring a combination of technical excellence, musicality, and craftsmanship. We’re excited to build on Undertone’s legacy in meaningful ways.”

The Undertone transaction marks the second acquisition for Sounds Great Holdings, the parent company of Royer Labs, which is focused on acquiring brands within the professional audio industry. In March 2026, Sounds Great completed its acquisition of Royer Labs.