Audiomovers Omnibus 3.0 Debuts

London, UK (June 18, 2024)—Audiomovers has released Omnibus 3.0 today, giving the virtual patchbay for Mac numerous new networking options, a revamped user interface and a number of new updates to existing features.

Among the networking capabilities, users can now route multichannel audio between different software and hardware devices connected to the same network via AVB or NDI. The software features four configurable virtual audio devices with up to 256 I/O channels per device. Other new features include Application Capture, with separate system and application audio outputs; the ability to save and export entire Omnibus 3.0 sessions as files; and the ability to recall snapshots and change parameters using an Elgato Stream Deck, MIDI controller, key commands or Hot Snapshot panel.

The audio routing software operates like a virtual patchbay between applications and audio devices on a Mac. The newly added networking functionality means Omnibus 3.0 can send and receive multichannel audio from any other machines on the same network, turning any Mac into an audio device with full multichannel I/O. Omnibus can send and receive 256 channels of audio via AVB or 128 with NDI, but users can create multiple AVB ‘devices’ in Omnibus to send and receive audio.

Omnibus 3.0 is intended to be an affordable and simplified routing solution for recording and post-production facilities, allowing them to move multichannel audio between machines and different rooms at low latency. Omnibus 3.0 is in use in every room at Abbey Road Studios (Audiomovers’ parent company), from Studio One to writing rooms, bypassing the need for visiting clients to install drivers on their machines or navigate complex routing configurations; reportedly, this arrangement is now saving on average an hour of setup time per session.

Omnibus is priced at $199.99. Existing Omnibus 2.0 owners can upgrade to Omnibus 3.0 for $25.99, while those with an active ListenTo Pro subscription and Omnibus 2.0 license can upgrade for free.