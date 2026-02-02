68th Annual Grammy Awards Engineering and Production Winners Announced

The Recording Academy staged a history-making ceremony when it presented the winners of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Los Angeles, CA (February 2, 2026)—The Recording Academy staged a history-making ceremony when it presented the winners of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers.

The prestigious album of the year award, the last of the night on the televised ceremony, went to Bad Bunny for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the first entirely Spanish-language album to win in the category. And during the streaming Premiere Ceremony, held earlier in the day, K-pop was recognized with the genre’s first-ever Grammy award, winning in the category of best song written for visual media for “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters.

Kendrick Lamar, the night’s biggest winner, also made history, receiving five Grammys—including record of the year for the track “luther”—to bring his career total to 27 awards, breaking the record for most-awarded hip-hop artist and pushing Jay-Z into second place. Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny each received three Grammys while Kehlani and Leon Thomas each took home two awards.

The broadcast was the last of a run of 54 consecutive years—another record—on CBS. Next year, the Grammy Awards ceremony will be presented by ABC.

This year’s engineering and production winners are:

Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Bad Bunny

Big Jay, La Paciencia, MAG & Tainy, producers; Antonio Caraballo, Josh Gudwin, Luis Amed Irizarry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, engineers/mixers; Benito Antonio Ocasio Martinez, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Jay Anthony Nuñez & Marcos Efrain Masis, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Record of the Year

“luther”

Kendrick Lamar With SZA

Jack Antonoff, Bridgeway, M-Tech, roselilah, Sounwave & Kamasi Washington, producers; Jack Antonoff, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Hector Castro, Oli Jacobs, Jack Manning, Sean Matsukawa, Dani Perez, Tony Shepperd, Laura Sisk & Johnathan Turner, engineers/mixers; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Cirkut

Best Dance Pop Recording

Lady Gaga

Cirkut, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, producers; Serban Ghenea, mixer

Best Remixed Recording

“Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”

Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980)

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

That Wasn’t a Dream

Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Best Immersive Audio Album

Immersed

Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka & Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

Best Opera Recording

Heggie: Intelligence

Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J’Nai Bridges & Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Best Classical Compendium

Ortiz: Yanga

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer