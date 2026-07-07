Boris FX Acquires iZotope

Miami, FL (July 7, 2026)—Visual effects software and plug-in house Boris FX has acquired iZotope, the developer behind numerous audio post-production plug-ins and software such as RX, Ozone, Neutron, and Nectar.

While inMusic Brands announced in early May that it was acquiring iZotope’s parent company, Native Instruments, the Boris FX acquisition was quietly completed as a coordinated transaction alongside the inMusic purchase.

As a result, iZotope now joins Boris FX’s Pro Audio division, which also includes Sound Forge, Acid Pro, Sequoia, Samplitude, CrumplePop audio cleanup software and Music Studio.

“Joining forces with Boris FX is a massive catalyst for what we do best—changing the industry with new innovations in audio,” says Todd Baker, VP of Product, iZotope. “In Boris FX, we’ve found a partner that shares our obsession for driving creative tech forward. We can’t wait to bring iZotope back to its roots with the next generation of intelligent tools.”

With the new acquisition, Boris FX aims to address all levels of audio and video post-production, according to Boris Yamnitsky, CEO and founder of Boris FX, who said in a statement, “Together, we offer creators a single partner committed to excellence across everything they hear and see.”

All iZotope products, licenses, and subscriptions are being honored and continue unaffected. Similarly, iZotope’s core engineering, product, and support teams are remaining in place to ensure continuity.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Boris FX’s purchase of multiple software packages from MAGIX Software GmbH—Vegas Pro (formerly Sony Vegas), Sound Forge and Acid Pro—in April this year.