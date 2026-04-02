Boris FX Acquires Sound Forge, Acid Pro, Vegas Pro from MAGIX

Miami, FL (April 2, 2026)—Visual effects software and plug-in house Boris FX has acquired a trio of software packages from MAGIX Software GmbH—Vegas Pro (formerly Sony Vegas), Sound Forge and Acid Pro from MAGIX Software GmbH.

The product development teams and engineers behind Vegas Pro, Sound Forge, and Acid Pro, based in Madison, Wisconsin, and Germany, will remain with the organization.

“We look forward to advancing all three with more power behind them,” states Boris Yamnitsky, President and Founder of Boris FX. “Boris FX has never been a single-host plug-in company, and this acquisition strengthens that commitment. We will continue supporting every major platform and host application as we always have, while our combined engineering teams accelerate innovation by bringing shared AI technology across our entire product line.”

The newly renamed Boris FX Vegas Pro video editing software is available in three editions—Vegas Pro, Vegas Pro Plus and Vegas Pro Ultimate. Each tier builds on the core editing platform with additional visual effects plug-ins and audio tools. Audio offerings variously offered across the three versions include AI-driven transcription and voice generation tools with Offline Speech-to-Text , Offline Text-to-Speech, audio editing and AI-driven audio cleanup.

Meanwhile, Sound Forge and Acid Pro join Boris FX’s Pro Audio division, which also includes Sequoia, Samplitude, CrumplePop audio cleanup software, and Music Studio.

Sound Forge is a long-running audio recording, editing, sound design and mastering tool; the latest iteration features include recording up to 32 channels at once, automatic record start, second-source audio, restoration tools, dialogue editing, effects and sound visualization. Sound Forge Plus includes access to third-party applications and plug-ins, including Celemony Melodyne 5 Essentials, Vandal, VariVerb II, and 3D Reverb.

Acid Pro is loop-based music software that lets users create songs and beats without prior music experience. The simple workflow offers a collection of royalty-free loops, automatic pitch and tempo matching, live preview, multitrack recording, editing and mixing, hit-point markers for tight video sync and an intuitive timeline arranger.

Vegas Pro, Vegas Pro Plus, and Vegas Pro Ultimate are available to purchase with subscription options, upgrade and support plans, and perpetual licenses (where applicable). MAGIX customers who own previous versions of Vegas Pro or Sound Forge can upgrade to the latest versions at a single, simplified price until Friday, December 5, 2026 via the Boris FX webshop.