EAW Moves Into New Headquarters

Franklin, MA (January 7, 2025)—Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) announced today that it has a new company headquarters located in Franklin, MA. The now-completed move saw the loudspeaker industry mainstay leave its previous location in Whitinsville, MA, where it had been located since 1988 for a new, 56,000-square-foot standalone building that consolidates all of the company’s operations.

Located roughly 45 minutes from Boston and 30 minutes from Providence, the new facility includes 32,000 square feet dedicated to production and warehousing, 6,000 square feet of engineering lab space, a 3,000-square-foot indoor training and demo space, 3,000 square feet for in-house technical service and support operations, and 12,000 square feet of office space. The new location also has expansive outdoor demo spaces on the grounds.

The new warehouse and production areas are equipped with advanced systems and infrastructure intended to provide faster lead times for customizable products, including color options. “Streamlined logistics and improved production capabilities translate directly into exceeding customer expectations for quality and response times,” said EAW’s President, TJ Smith.

Meanwhile, the high-ceiling of the new engineering lab space will aid in measuring lower frequencies,” explained Geoff McKinnon, Senior Director of Engineering at EAW. “On-site product development and testing strengthens our ability to deliver superior sounding solutions.”

The facility’s indoor training and demo space will allow for classroom-style customer education and product demonstrations, and will also host a video production studio to accommodate virtual training. Complementing this are two outdoor demo spaces, including a 175-foot throw area and a 300-foot throw area supported by three 40-foot scaffold towers and rigging capable of showcasing systems ranging in size from a large club or theater to stadium-length arrays. These spaces allow EAW to validate and showcase its loudspeaker systems for potential customers in real-world conditions.

“The best part of the new headquarters is that the proximity of all departments fosters closer interaction and communication,” said Smith. “For example, having customer support, the service center and engineering in close contact every day enables us to enhance our efficiency as we work to serve our customers.”

Smith emphasized the advantages of the Franklin location compared to the previous headquarters in Whitinsville. “While our overall square footage remains the same, the new space is far better organized and tailored to modern needs,” he said. “This facility not only supports our growth but also allows us to welcome customers with confidence. The Franklin area, with its abundance of hotels and restaurants, creates a more accommodating environment for visitors.”

The new facility’s proximity to iconic New England venues like Gilette Stadium and the Xfinity Center further enhances its appeal. “Being within 15 minutes of two premier live music venues enables us to attract top talent and strengthen our connections to the live sound industry as we reclaim our production audio heritage,” added Smith.

EAW’s new headquarters at 19 National Drive, Franklin, MA, is now open to customers by appointment.