Product of the Week: EAW SBX118F Powered Arrayable Subwoofer

Eastern Acoustic Works unveiled a new speaker this week at the 2024 InfoComm Show: the SBX118F Powered Arrayable Subwoofer. Designed to easily integrate with any EAW system ranging from RSX to ADAPTive Series products, the SBX118F can be rigged directly with the company’s popular NTX Series enclosures or used to enhance LF performance of any full-range loudspeaker system.

The SBX118F is a high-output, mid-sized subwoofer employing a single neodymium 18-inch driver with a 4-inch voice coil. Operating range is stated as 25 Hz to 120 Hz, and maximum SPL is 135 dB. The cabinet utilizes an ultra-large port inspired by aircraft design to eliminate port noise. Onboard amplification is modified Class-D, with a maximum output of 2500 watts. DSP is accomplished using EAW DynO (Dynamic Optimization), which monitors system performance in real time, detecting peaks in frequency bands and limiting those peaks only where they occur.

Connectivity includes dual Dante ports, an electronically balanced XLR input, and loop-through XLR output. A rear-panel display and navigation/edit wheel facilitates adjustment of internal parameters, or settings may be managed via ethernet using EAW Resolution 2 software.

Applications for the SBX118F include touring production and installation. It can be ground-stacked, flown or arrayed with EAW’s NTX210 powered 10-inch line array, and a ground stack adapter supports compact and safe ground stack arrays of SBX118F and NTX210L cabinets.

As is the case with the NTX210L, the SBX118F includes patented OptiLogic technology whereby sensors automatically detect adjacent SBX118F subs and NTX210L enclosures, reducing setup time and eliminating errors related to cabinet identification and array configuration. OptiLogic technology also provides automatic configuration of the SBX118F in cardioid mode.

The SBX118F cabinet provides multiple threaded pole mounts and handles for easy deployment. Integrated runners on the cabinet top and sides enable multiple SBX118Fs to lock together to resist movement due to vibration, and a grille with large openings protects the driver while resisting damage and maintaining acoustic transparency.

A universal PFC power supply enables the SBX118F to be used reliably anywhere.

Measurements are 21.3 x 28.6 x 31.5 (inches), and the SBX118F weighs in at 121 pounds. Available accessories include castors, a cart and a rain shield.