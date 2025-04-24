EAW Debuts NT206L Loudspeaker

Compact, self-powered line array loudspeaker is the first in the new NT Series, and the first product to come out of the new company headquarters.

Franklin, Mass.—Eastern Acoustic Works has entered a new era of speaker technology with the launch of its latest loudspeaker, NT206L, the first in the innovative NT Series of next-generation speaker products aimed at simplifying audio setup and operation for production events.

NT206L is a compact, self-powered line array loudspeaker perfect for production companies, system integrators and venues seeking high performance, ease of deployment and operation, and cost efficiency in a lightweight design—all while delivering superior sound quality, premium materials, and an easily adjustable horizontal horn dispersion in an enclosure made of both wood and metal. This new EAW Premier Class (P-Class) offering marks the first product conceived and designed entirely at EAW’s new facility in Franklin, Mass.

NT206L features two 6.5-inch low-frequency drivers with 2-inch voice coils and a 1.75-inch high-frequency driver, brought to life by 1500 watts of onboard power. A newly patented EAW waveguide leverages EAW’s Focusing technology to provide exceptional high-frequency response.

NT206L also debuts a new EAW Core Technology called Adjustable Horizontal Directivity. With AHD, users can quickly choose between four horizontal coverage profiles through simple hand-operated adjustments in the field. NT206L plays loud (139dB) and goes low (65-20kHz), all in a premium Baltic birch, steel and aluminum enclosure. Weighing under 32 pounds (14.5kg), this active loudspeaker is lighter than most passive, plastic enclosures in its class.

NT206L is designed for rapid and straightforward setup, featuring familiar analog inputs and controls, without need for complex audio networking. It includes a comprehensive assortment of compatible accessories for transport, stacking, pole mounting and rigging.

“It’s an inspiring time at EAW with the opening of our new headquarters in Franklin,” says Geoff McKinnon, Senior Director of Engineering at Eastern Acoustic Works. “Our expanded testing and development lab and new listening facilities are already yielding fantastic results as evidenced by the release of NT206L. We couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

NT206L is ideal for production companies seeking fast, flexible deployment of high-performance loudspeakers for jobs requiring big sound from a small footprint. Premium audio quality combined with fast, non-complex operation makes it the ideal solution for any event where speed and simplicity are critical without sacrificing audio quality.

Integrators will also find that NT206L is an exceptional compact solution for environments where budget and space are limited. Built to last, NT206L offers incomparable value and reliability. NT206L offers simple, fast, flexible deployment and high-quality materials, all ensuring customer satisfaction.