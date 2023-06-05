Hazelrigg Industries Founders Cover The Police’s ‘Synchronicity’ Album

Chalfont, PA (June 5, 2023)—Boutique pro-audio brand Hazelrigg Industries is known for its hand-built, all-tube recording gear, but its two namesakes, brothers Geoff and George, have another eponymous entity—their Jazz trio—which has just released its debut album. The appropriately titled The Hazelrigg Brothers’ Synchronicity: An Interpretation of the Album by The Police finds them commemorating the 40th anniversary of The Police’s classic final album.

As the first release on new indie label Outer Marker Records, the reinterpretation features George on piano, Geoff on bass, and John O’Reilly Jr. on drums, all honoring the 1983 collection. “In addition to being one of our favorite albums, the songs are strong enough to hold up to instrumental interpretation,” said George Hazelrigg. “This is a testament to the depth of the original compositions.”

For their day jobs, the brothers design and build mic preamps, equalizers, compressors and other analog gear for their own brand and D.W. Fearn, and given the trio’s obvious links to high-end recording, capturing the performances was done with considerable attention to sonic detail. The album was recorded live in a single room using two AEA stereo ribbon microphones, and captured in DSD for audio clarity and accurate imaging. “Our goal has always been to let people hear what we hear in the room,” said Geoff Hazelrigg. “A minimal recording chain where each component is the best it can be is our approach to achieving that goal.”

Available now via high-resolution digital download at www.NativeDSD.com as well as on CD from Outer Marker Records, both digital offerings feature the bonus single “Murder By Numbers.” Preorders for the 180-gram audiophile-quality vinyl pressing (mastered from DSD) are available through the Outer Marker site.