Hazelrigg Industries VNE Compressor Debuts

Bucks County, PA (October 13, 2021)—The VNE Compressor is a new, handcrafted, single-channel compressor from D.W. Fearn | Hazelrigg Industries.

The VNE is intended to let users control dynamics without negatively impacting the tonal qualities of the source material. Featuring an all Class-A vacuum tube audio path and driven by a Pulse Width Modulation control circuit, the VNE is suited to both recording and mixing.

“With immersive delivery systems such as Dolby Atmos becoming the norm, each individual sound source in a recording resides in its own space,” explain George and Geoff Hazelrigg. “The VNE has been designed to enhance the power and clarity of any vocal or instrument source and give today’s engineer the tools needed to compete in an evolving market.”

Engineer/producer Brian Moncarz has used a VNE on recent sessions and according to the company noted, “This is a tube compressor that sounds incredibly musical on any source. I’ve always loved the D.W. Fearn VT-7, and the VNE delivers the same kind of smooth and bold performance. Whether I was going for subtle compression or super-aggressive squashing, it handled everything I fed through it with huge sonics that really helped vocals and instruments gel in a complex production. It’s an absolute pleasure to use.”

Each VNE is hand-built in the USA with hand-selected components and comes with a seven-year warranty.