Adobe Enhances Premiere Pro’s Audio Workflow

San Jose, CA (January 24, 2024)—Adobe has announced a slew of new audio features in its Premiere Pro (beta) video editing and production software.

Premiere Pro’s new features include interactive fade handles on clips in the timeline so editors can simply click and drag to create a variety of custom audio fades. Additionally, new AI-powered audio category tagging automatically identifies and labels clips with icons for dialogue, music, sound effects or ambient noise, giving editors one-click access to the most relevant tools for each type of audio. Redesigned clip badges make it easier to see which clips have effects, quickly add new effects, or adjust effect settings. More modern and intelligent waveforms dynamically resize when track height is changed, while improved clip colors make it easier to see and work with audio on the timeline.

In addition, Adobe’s AI-powered Enhance Speech tool, which instantly removes unwanted noise and improves poorly recorded dialogue, will become generally available to all Premiere Pro customers in February.

Adobe also reports that, for the sixth year in a row, the company’s creative tools are the most popular with Sundance Film Festival filmmakers: This year’s annual Sundance Institute survey found that Premiere Pro is the festival’s most popular video editing software, used by more than half (57%) of Sundance films, including Dìdi (弟弟), Will & Harper, FRIDA, Thelma and Little Death. Over two-thirds (68%) of this year’s entrants used either Premiere Pro or Frame.io to bring their stories to life, and 83% of the 2024 films used one or more Adobe Creative Cloud applications, including After Effects, Photoshop and the Substance 3D Collection.

Over the past year, more than 25 award-winning television shows and films reportedly used Adobe’s video tools as the core of their post-production workflows, including The Bear, Andor, House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.