Hotels Offer Musical Extras

Los Angeles, CA (July 10, 2024)—Time was, the only live music you might hear in a hotel would be in the cocktail lounge. The hospitality industry has long since taken that to a whole new level, with two brands recently announcing “recording studio experiences” and a global live music series.

In Tennessee, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville has partnered with APEX Entertainment Management to offer what it describes as “customizable and authentic Nashville recording studio experiences” to its guests. The inaugural event in the new collaboration, an exclusive recording studio experience with Jake Hoot, winner of series 17 of NBC’s The Voice, will be held July 28, 2024. Up to 20 guests will be taken to Sound Emporium recording studios in Nashville in a tour bus for a private in-studio performance by Hoot. The three-hour experience is exclusively offered to registered hotel guests and residents of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences.

The hotelier promises that guests will “immerse themselves in the process of sound recording, learn the ins and outs of the studio, the sound boards, and watch the musicians collaborate to create the music in the tracking room. They will also be able to sing alongside Jake Hoot on the choruses of a real recording, thereafter receiving a digital recording of the song as a memento of the occasion that can be shared with friends and family.”

One of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 brands, W Hotels, has announced the global expansion of its live music series, W Presents, unveiling a multi-stop global tour route that kicks off its first shows at W South Beach during Miami Music Week. The series itinerary, curated by LP Giobbi, global music director, W Hotels, takes in about 20 locations worldwide, from Bali to Brisbane to Budapest.

W Hotels has long been a supporter of the music industry, from its own record label to professional recording studios (Sound Suites) at select properties, as well as its global music festival series.

“Music has always been at the core of the W Hotels brand. As the brand continues its global transformation, it is an exciting next step to expand our global W PRESENTS series and bring even more curated experiences to our hotels and reimagined properties,” says George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader, W Hotels. “These experiences showcasing established and supporting emerging artists not only represent our commitment to setting new standards within the industry, but also allow us to continue to serve as a connector of culture for our guests around the world.”