Apple AirPods Max to Get Spatial Audio Update

Cupertino, CA (March 25, 2025)—Apple’s AirPods Max headphones will soon offer wearers Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking; the new feature will arrive via a software update in April.

According to Apple, the update will unlock 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, “preserving the integrity of original recordings and allowing listeners to experience music the way the artist created it in the studio.” Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max will reportedly become the only headphones that enable engineers, producers and musicians to both create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking.

AirPods Max users can create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio when using Logic Pro for Mac. An iPhone with TrueDepth camera is required to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio, which will sync across Apple devices running the latest operating system software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.

Gamers and livestreamers will also be able to use ultra-low latency audio, which significantly lowers lag time, and is on par with the native built-in speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone, according to Apple. As for Apple Music subscribers, they can choose among more than 100 million songs in lossless audio, the company adds.

Lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio will be available in April as a free firmware update with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 for AirPods Max with USB-C.