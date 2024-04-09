His Hotel Room is His Studio

NOTE: THIS ARTICLE IS NOT BY CLIVE YOUNG. DUE TO A CMS GLITCH, CURRENTLY, ALL STORIES BEING POSTED ARE BEING CREDITED TO YOUNG AS A DEFAULT. WE’RE WORKING TO FIX THE PROBLEM AND WILL GIVE THE CORRECT AUTHOR PROPER CREDIT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

Berlin, Germany (April 9, 2024)―For working on the road, German multi-disciplinary creative director, artist and digital consultant Ron Flieger chose a pair of KRK GoAux 3 portable monitors.

“I have been using KRK since 2014 after being introduced to the brand’s sound at a session at The Village Recorder in Los Angeles,” Flieger shares. “I now use KRK gear to create all my music and the sound for my art installations. I also use it on all the music I compose for the videos and commercials that I direct.”

Flieger has been a part of the music industry since the age of 22 when he was signed with Warner as a full-time singer/songwriter. He worked in this role for several years before getting signed by Universal Music Group, where he expanded his field of work to writing and producing for other artists. Flieger has also composed music for film and commercials.

“I mainly work on and finish my projects at my studio,” he says. “However, I have always loved trying out new ideas while on the road. That is when the GoAux 3 monitors come in handy. I spend a lot of time on the road, so I often work out of hotel rooms these days. The GoAux have never failed me on the go, and the bass response coming from such small speakers is super impressive.”

Flieger also uses the KRK V-Series 6 powered studio monitors and an S10.4 powered subwoofer when composing and producing at his studio in Berlin.

“I love how true KRK speakers are to the sound and that they do not hide anything,” Flieger says. “I was never interested in overemphasizing audio within my workflow. If the vibe is nice, just let it roll. KRK speakers have always helped me get into the zone without getting carried away from reality.”

Today, Flieger is best known as a creative director. His personal aesthetic always follows a “sophisticated and raw” vibe, and his KRKs continue to contribute to his creative workflow. “It is refreshing to be able to fully rely on my KRKs as a reference when it comes to evaluating the magic of sound,” he says.