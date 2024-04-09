Image-Line Acquires MSXII Sound Design

Image-Line has acquired MSXII Sound Design and has made the developer’s 200GB-plus sample library available to FL Studio users through FL Cloud.

Ghent, Belgium (April 9, 2024)—Image-Line has acquired MSXII Sound Design and has made the developer’s 200GB-plus sample library available to FL Studio users through FL Cloud.

MSXII Sound Design is widely employed by hip hop, trap, R&B, and soul producers. The developer’s samples have played a part in several hits over the years, including five Grammy nominations, two Billboard #1s, five platinum plaque tracks, five gold plaques, and even Super Bowl ad placements.

“MSXII Sound Design is the secret sauce for many producers and stands for impeccable quality and variety,” says Constantin Koehncke, CEO of Image-Line. “We’re very excited to partner with Mike and his team to now offer the MSX catalog to FL Studio producers via FL Cloud and will use our combined forces to create more great sample packs and new tools to help our users create their best music.”

FL Cloud, which was added to FL Studio in 2023, delivers AI-powered mastering, music distribution via DistroKid, and a vast, integrated library of royalty-free loops and hits, inside the FL Studio browser.

All MSX material is reportedly recorded with state-of-the-art equipment such as SSL EQ’s and preamps and Neve channel strips for instrument tracking. Space Echo delays and creative pedals such as the Chass Bliss Mood and Generation Loss are utilized for sound texture. Vintage samplers are called up, including the MPC 3000, ASR-10 and SP-1200 for drum character, and much more.

“At MSXII, we are proud to support the underdog producers who are chasing dreams of making great music while also juggling work and the responsibilities of life,” says MSXII founder Michael Simpson. “By teaming up with Image-Line and FL Studio, we hope to reach more of these creators and empower them with high-quality sounds for their projects.”