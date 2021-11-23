Your browser is out-of-date!

VIDEO: The Rebirth of Sound Design: Music, Effects and the Unified Edit

In this panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, top music editors, supervising sound editors and sound designers discuss their favorite tools and techniques.

By Mix Staff

Sound effects, Foley, score, source music, dialog, ADR, backgrounds, field recordings, sample-twisting and electronic morphing—they all contribute to the art and feel of a film or television soundtrack. They are all part of the “sound design.” While much of the discussion during the pandemic has focused on remote collaboration and workflow, a renaissance in sound design has quietly taken place.

In this exclusive expert panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, top music editors, supervising sound editors and sound designers discuss the tools and techniques they employ to create a unified vision for delivery to the re-recording team.

Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Dave Paterson, Supervising Sound Editor

Cheryl Ottenritter, Re-Recording Mixer

Glenfield Payne, Supervising Sound Editor

Mathew Winters, Re-Recording Mixer

