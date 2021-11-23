VIDEO: The Rebirth of Sound Design: Music, Effects and the Unified Edit

In this panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, top music editors, supervising sound editors and sound designers discuss their favorite tools and techniques.

Sound effects, Foley, score, source music, dialog, ADR, backgrounds, field recordings, sample-twisting and electronic morphing—they all contribute to the art and feel of a film or television soundtrack. They are all part of the “sound design.” While much of the discussion during the pandemic has focused on remote collaboration and workflow, a renaissance in sound design has quietly taken place.

In this exclusive expert panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, top music editors, supervising sound editors and sound designers discuss the tools and techniques they employ to create a unified vision for delivery to the re-recording team.

Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Dave Paterson, Supervising Sound Editor

Cheryl Ottenritter, Re-Recording Mixer

Glenfield Payne, Supervising Sound Editor

Mathew Winters, Re-Recording Mixer