Key Code Media Expands Pro Audio Presence

Burbank, CA (January 11, 2024)—Primarily known for its work in post-production and broadcast circles, systems integrator Key Code Media is expanding its pro-audio division with a pair of new hires and a slew of key agreements with well-known audio brands.

The move is all part of a larger picture according to Mike Cavanagh, president, who noted, “We’ve seen a large uptick in customers needing Pro Audio solution. From Dolby-certified recording and mix rooms for Post, to everything from line-arrays to mixers for Live, our new audio team will be focused on providing top-notch design, procurement, and support experience.”

Key to the company’s pro audio plans are industry veterans Randall Cunningham and Jon Connolly. Cunningham was previously senior account manager at Westlake Pro and Guitar Center, while Avid Pro Tools Master Instructor and Application Specialist Connolly has rejoined Key Code Media after spending the last four years supporting KCRW radio and its live events. The two are expected to spearhead the company’s efforts to provide audio solutions for Media & Entertainment, Houses of Worship, Production Houses, Education, Radio and Mix Rooms across the United States.

For Live Audio, customers can spec out a spectrum of microphones, acoustics, line arrays and PA systems with Key Code Media, which can provide pricing, frontline support and certified engineer services for brands such as Yamaha, Shure, Sennheiser, Meyer Sound, Allen & Heath, JBL, Avid, SSL, DPA, Mackie and more.

For Post Audio, Key Code Media can provide recording and mix studios equipment solutions, room design, installation, and training, working with post audio vendors such as Solid State Logic (SSL), Avid, API, Adam Audio, Genelec, Neumann, Focusrite, Rupert Neve Designs, Focal, DAD, ATC, RME, and Antelope Audio.