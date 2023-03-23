Pro Media Audio Video Europe Becomes Clair Global Integration

London, UK (March 23, 2023)—Large-scale integration technology specialist Pro Media Audio Video Europe has rebranded as Clair Global Integration (CGI).

A world-class technology integrator, Clair Global entered the European market in 2021, led by industry veteran Eddie Thomas. Over the past two years, Thomas and his team have helped to deliver projects for music venues in London including work at the O2 Arena and HERE, the capital’s new live events venue, which is situated within the immersive entertainment district, Outernet. Meanwhile, in the professional sports industry, the company has upgraded Burnley’s Turf Moor Stadium, and additionally completed a national stadium installation.

Addressing the rebranding, Thomas noted, “Aligning our European efforts with the Clair Global Integration name will help us to achieve one cohesive vision for our upcoming and technically ambitious activities across multiple markets.” Clair Global is now represented by a collective of 13 brands spanning 20 geographic locations that serve a broad range of clients and markets worldwide.

CGI works in audio systems, network design, AV, network management, and IT comms and infrastructure. The Twickenham, London-based team also includes associate director Tom Williams, project development lead Andy Rigler and project delivery managers Jake Miller and Steve Watson.