Heritage Audio i73 Pro Audio Interfaces — A Mix Product of the Week

Heritage Audio introduced its new i73 Pro line of audio interfaces, inspired by the iconic Neve 1073, just prior to NAMM.

What’s in a name? If you use the number 73 about a preamp, you’re hinting at a design based on the iconic Neve 1073. Heritage Audio does just that with its new i73 Pro line of audio interfaces, announced just prior to NAMM.

The range includes three USB-C tabletop models: the i73 Pro Edge, the i73 Pro 2 and the i73 Pro One. All are equipped with “73-style,” transformer-coupled preamps and transformer-balanced circuitry. According to Heritage, the i73 line makes “the Full Analog Experience of the Golden Era of recording available to everyone, everywhere and anywhere.”

The i73 Pro Edge ($1,499) is the flagship, offering 12 inputs and 16 outputs if you include the ADAT In and Out expansion ports that offer up to eight more channels in either direction when connected to a compatible device. The interface’s analog I/O comprises a pair of XLR/1/4-inch combo jacks equipped with 73-style preamps that handle mic, line or Hi-Z sources and two additional 1/4-inch line inputs.

On the output side, the i73 Pro Edge provides two stereo output pairs on TRS jacks and two independent stereo TRS headphone outputs.

The i73 Pro 2 ($999) is a 2×4 unit that sports two analog inputs, each with 73-style preamps. One is a mic/line input on a combo jack, and the other is a dedicated high-impedance input. The unit offers one stereo output pair and a TRS stereo headphone output.

The third model, the i73 Pro One ($649), is also 2×4 but is equipped with a single 73-style preamp on a mic/line combo jack and an additional 1/4-inch line input. On the output side, it offers a stereo pair of TRS monitor jacks and a single TRS stereo headphone output.

The interfaces share many standard features, including:

A mini-DIN MIDI in/out connector.

A DSP software mixer for real-time, low-latency monitoring.

Switchable 48V phantom power.

Pad, Phase, Mono, Mute and Dim switches.

Independent control knobs for Monitor and Headphone outputs.

Input and Output level knobs.

A suite of included Heritage Audio plug-ins, including amp sims, tape emulation, a channel strip, a reverb and a tape echo. (Heritage states that the plug-in collection is “growing,” so expect more in the future.)

The ability to record simultaneous wet and dry streams into your DAW through the software mixer.

Compatibility with MacOS and Windows 10 and 11.

Up to 32-bit/192 kHz recording and playback.

An included 12V DC adapter for powering.

An included USB-C cable for connecting to a computer.

Find out more at the Heritage Audio website.