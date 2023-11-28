Audio Precision APx516B Audio Analyzer Launched

Audio Precision has launched its new APx516B audio analyzer, intended for analog and digital audio testing.

Beaverton, OR (November 28, 2023)—Audio Precision has launched its new APx516B audio analyzer, intended for R&D, production testing, and other audio engineering applications requiring analog and digital audio testing.

As of 2022, more than 75% of new audio devices have adopted some form of digital audio I/O, and the APx516B audio analyzer acknowledges that change by bridging both analog and digital audio testing,

The new analyzer includes two analog generator/analyzer channels with performance suitable for testing consumer and professional audio devices. A digital interface module slot onboard is compatible with all current and future AP digital audio I/O modules. The unit supports Bluetooth, HDMI2, I2S/TDM, PDM, and S/PDIF, Toslink, and AES3.

The analyzer integrates with existing APx500 measurement software, providing a library of measurements and compatibility across all APx analyzers. The APx516B comes with a three-year standard warranty, optional five-year extension, and ISO 17025 accredited calibration.

“The APx516B offers electronic audio customers a budget-friendly modular solution without compromising AP’s performance and service,” said Dan Knighten, Audio Precision General Manager. “It features a digital interface slot, allowing it to adapt to ongoing changes in digital audio. This ensures that the APx516B remains applicable, serving the needs of the extended R&D team and production test engineers worldwide.”

The analyzer can be ordered now.