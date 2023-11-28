Audio Precision APx516B Audio Analyzer Launched

Beaverton, OR (November 28, 2023)—Audio Precision has launched its new APx516B audio analyzer, intended for R&D, production testing, and other audio engineering applications requiring analog and digital audio testing.
As of 2022, more than 75% of new audio devices have adopted some form of digital audio I/O, and the APx516B audio analyzer acknowledges that change by bridging both analog and digital audio testing,
The new analyzer includes two analog generator/analyzer channels with performance suitable for testing consumer and professional audio devices. A digital interface module slot onboard is compatible with all current and future AP digital audio I/O modules. The unit supports Bluetooth, HDMI2, I2S/TDM, PDM, and S/PDIF, Toslink, and AES3.
The analyzer integrates with existing APx500 measurement software, providing a library of measurements and compatibility across all APx analyzers. The APx516B comes with a three-year standard warranty, optional five-year extension, and ISO 17025 accredited calibration.
“The APx516B offers electronic audio customers a budget-friendly modular solution without compromising AP’s performance and service,” said Dan Knighten, Audio Precision General Manager. “It features a digital interface slot, allowing it to adapt to ongoing changes in digital audio. This ensures that the APx516B remains applicable, serving the needs of the extended R&D team and production test engineers worldwide.”
The analyzer can be ordered now.