KV2 Founder George Krampera Passes

Milevsko, Czech Republic (March 4, 2025)—Loudspeaker manufacturer KV2 Audio has announced that the company’s founder, George Krampera Sr., has died.

A journeyman pro-audio designer, Krampera traversed the world and the industry as he created audio equipment across nearly 50 years, working with and for manufacturers such as Yorkville Sound, RCF, ART, B&C and Mackie, as well as founding multiple companies, including KV2 Audio.

After spending time in Canada and Italy, he eventually settled back in his homeland of the Czech Republic in the late 1990s; it was there that after founding KV2 in 2002, he spent his later years sharing his skills, knowledge, and technical know-how with the R&D team.

Although semi-retired in recent years, Krampera continued to visit the KV2 factory, spending time with workers—especially the R&D team led by his successor, Radek Stöhr. Working alongside his son, George Jr., KV2’s CEO, he remained deeply connected to the company’s mission.

In a statement, the company noted that Stöhr and the R&D team carry forward Krampera’s “uncompromising pursuit of perfect sound. His spirit is woven into the fabric of our company, and his legacy will resonate with every note a KV2 speaker produces. We will miss him dearly.”