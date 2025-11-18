L-Acoustics Opens New APAC HQ in Singapore

Singapore (November 18, 2025)—L-Acoustics has opened an expanded, 9,000-square-foot Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore. The opening was attended by Laurent Vaissié and Hervé Guillaume, co-CEOs, and Anne Hamlett, Chief People Officer.

The new facility includes a dedicated Creative Studio where artists, content creators, and partners can experiment and create spatial audio mixes using L-Acoustics’ immersive technology.

“The Asia-Pacific region represents one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets for live entertainment and immersive audio experiences,” said Tim Zhou, CEO APAC at L-Acoustics. “This expansion gives us the infrastructure to better serve our growing community of clients and partners while providing artists and creators with a dedicated space to explore spatial audio. Our L-Acoustics Creative Studio is designed to be a collaborative hub where creativity meets innovation.”

Since establishing L-Acoustics Pte Ltd in Singapore in 2019, the company has grown from its initial operations to 28 team members today—19 based in Singapore and nine remote employees throughout APAC who regularly work from the regional headquarters.

The new headquarters features the Creative Studio, a 47-square-meter immersive audio studio equipped with 23 L-Acoustics speakers arranged in a three-dimensional configuration, including frontal, surround, and overhead arrays.

The Creative Studio will serve as a regional resource for the company’s network of clients and certified partners throughout APAC, including touring productions, festivals, theaters, clubs, houses of worship, theme parks, and premium hospitality venues.

“This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to the Asia-Pacific market,” said Laurent Vaissié, co-CEO of L-Acoustics. “As the region’s creative and entertainment industries continue to evolve, we’re investing in the infrastructure and resources needed to support our partners’ ambitions and deliver the exceptional sound experiences that audiences have come to expect from L-Acoustics.”