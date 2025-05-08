L-Acoustics Drops Immersive Music Tech for DJs

London, U.K. (May 8, 2025)—At its London keynote yesterday, L-Acoustics introduced a number of solutions, launching the LA1.16i installation amplifier and Soundvision Connect cloud-based 3D sound modeling software, but the highlight for many attendees was the debut of L-Acoustics DJ, a new offering intended to turn traditional stereo DJ setups into immersive spatial audio experiences.

Key to the solution is the company’s proprietary Source Separate technology, a low-latency, machine learning-powered technology for separating stereo music into multiple discrete stems, live. The resulting multi-channel stems are routed directly into a spatial mix engine, enabling immediate positioning and movement throughout the venue. The technology works with both digital and analog DJ systems, so DJs can use their existing equipment and do not have to change their workflows or mixing techniques. Instead, DJs can control the immersive experience themselves or work with a dedicated spatial audio engineer.

As might be expected, L-Acoustics DJ ties into other offerings from the company, including L-Acoustics loudspeakers, amplified controllers, L-ISA Processor II and the P1 networked audio processor. L-Acoustics DJ, however, makes use of purpose-built software featuring an updated L-ISA Controller with the L-Acoustics DJ App, LA Network Manager and Soundvision.

The DJ App was reportedly designed to be intuitive for novice users who may not have extensive technical backgrounds, allowing them to position elements and stems within and around a physical space to build sonic landscapes of beats, instruments, vocals and more. But while the system may appeal to a DJ’s artistic sensibilities, it is also meant to help venues differentiate themselves in the ever-crowded nightlife milieu.

Underlining the technology’s possibilities, DJ Max Cooper performed using the solution at the Keynote. No pricing was announced, but L-Acoustics DJ is expected to ship in Fall, 2025.