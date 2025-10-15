L-Acoustics Readies New Spatial DJ Tech

L-Acoustics has announced that it will release its L-Acoustics DJ spatial audio technology on October 30, 2025.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands (October 15, 2025)—L-Acoustics will launch L-Acoustics DJ for sale on October 30, 2025; the product traditional stereo DJ setups into fully immersive spatial audio experiences.

Using proprietary Source Separate technology, the system employs low-latency machine learning to separate stereo tracks into discrete stems—beats, basslines, melodies, vocals—in real time, allowing DJs to position and move the elements throughout the physical space as they perform.

“Working with L-Acoustics DJ opens a whole new dimension to my performances,” says Max Cooper, who demonstrated the system at L-Acoustics Keynote 2025. “What I appreciate most is how it fits right into my existing setup, and immediately I can place drums, melodies and vocals throughout the entire space in real time.”

​The company will host hands-on demonstrations during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) from October 22-24. Shipments of the spatial audio system will begin in early 2026. In May 2024, the city’s The Other Side became the world’s first nightclub to install L-ISA Immersive Sound Technology—a complete 360° immersive 14.1.5 configuration. The venue is now also the first club equipped with L-Acoustics DJ, providing a testing ground for the technology.