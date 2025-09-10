Google has a new way to get to the news sources you prefer, so here's how to tell Google that Mix is one of those sources!

If you’re an avid reader of our weekday Mix SmartBrief email newsletter (and if not, you should be—sign up here), you may have seen we’ve been featuring a button like the one here on the right, suggesting that you make Mix a “Preferred Source” on Google.

What does that even mean?

If you search Google a few times a day (and who doesn’t?), you know that it serves up a lot of “other” stuff now besides just search results—maps, Q&As, videos, images and more.

Well, if you want to get to sources you know and trust faster when you do a search, Google now allows users to select those sites as “Preferred Sources,” and they will appear in the top spots of its search results.

So, how can you select Mix as a Preferred Source?

You can add us as a Preferred Source by clicking the button above, or this link:

https://google.com/preferences/source?q=mixonline.com

For more information on Google’s Preferred Sources program, visit https://blog.google/products/search/preferred-sources/.