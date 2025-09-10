If you’re an avid reader of our weekday Mix SmartBrief email newsletter (and if not, you should be—sign up here), you may have seen we’ve been featuring a button like the one here on the right, suggesting that you make Mix a “Preferred Source” on Google.
What does that even mean?
If you search Google a few times a day (and who doesn’t?), you know that it serves up a lot of “other” stuff now besides just search results—maps, Q&As, videos, images and more.
Well, if you want to get to sources you know and trust faster when you do a search, Google now allows users to select those sites as “Preferred Sources,” and they will appear in the top spots of its search results.
So, how can you select Mix as a Preferred Source?
You can add us as a Preferred Source by clicking the button above, or this link:
https://google.com/preferences/source?q=mixonline.com
For more information on Google’s Preferred Sources program, visit https://blog.google/products/search/preferred-sources/.