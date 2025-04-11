Mix Best of Show Award Winner for NAB 2025 Named

Mix is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2025 Best of Show Award for the NAB Show.

Las Vegas, NV (April 11, 2025)—Mix is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2025 Best of Show Award for the NAB Show: Shure’s Axient Digital PSM Advanced Digital In-Ear Monitor System.

The Best of Show 2025 awards are designed to honor products exhibiting at the NAB Show, acknowledging the very best on display at this year’s convention. The various Future Best of Show awards were presented by the industry-leading brands of Future plc—not only Mix, but also TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, ITPro and TVBEurope. The winners of the various brands’ awards were selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors.

The following is unedited promotional information on the winning product, as provided by the manufacturer.

Shure Axient Digital PSM Advanced Digital In-Ear Monitor System

Powered by Shure WMAS innovation, Axient Digital PSM Advanced Digital In-Ear Monitor System is a high-performance, state-of-the-art in-ear monitoring system that redefines the audio experience for professional audio engineers, musicians, and performers alike. It has been meticulously developed to deliver the highest levels of RF performance, audio quality, scalability, flexibility, and low latency. With its various transmission modes engineers can be more creative than ever while ensuring the best use of spectrum and rock-solid reliability. This versatility makes it ideal for live events, tours, broadcast productions, and other professional audio setups where both high performance and streamlined workflows are critical.

Four different transmission modes to choose from:

Multi-channel Wideband (WMAS innovation1) supports up to 28 channels per 6 MHz in the US and 40 channels per 8 MHZ in Europe.

Narrowband – More RF output power for greater range with this traditional option.

Analog FM – Ultra-low latency performance with updated hybrid technology

Axient Digital Standard2 – Turn the ADTQ and ADTD into an AD series Axient Digital transmitter and send high-quality, long-distance wireless audio to any Axient Digital wireless receiver.

A key feature of the Axient Digital PSM is Spatial Diversity (developed by Shure) which employs two transmit diversity antennas, each sending a signal on the same frequency, providing engineers with a new, easier option for supporting separate zones and optimizing coverage for stadiums, indoor venues and broadcast studios.

Additionally, Axient Digital is supported by Shure’s ShowLink ecosystem allowing monitor engineers to enjoy comprehensive remote management of every bodypack receiver on stage. By also integrating it with Shure’s Wireless Workbench and Axient Digital AD600 Spectrum Manager, engineers have access to wide-band spectrum scanning, monitoring and management in real time.

With features that support both advanced monitoring and easy troubleshooting, this system provides peace of mind for audio professionals, knowing that their performance will be enhanced by superior technology without the stress of dealing with technical difficulties.

Shure’s Axient Digital PSM stands out as a powerful and intuitive digital wireless monitoring system that delivers exceptional sound quality, solid and reliable performance, and ease of use. It remains a top choice for professional audio setups, offering unmatched value, relevance, and versatility.