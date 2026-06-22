Mix InfoComm 2026 Best of Show Winners Announced

Congratulations to the InfoComm 2026 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them.

Las Vegas, NV (June 22, 2026)—Congratulations to the InfoComm 2026 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them. Our panel of expert judges evaluated—and ultimately awarded—these products on site from among submitted products.

And there were so many submitted products! Across FutureB2B’s many brands, there were hundreds of InfoComm exhibitors submitted products for consideration by AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, ITPro and Tech & Learning brands, underlining confidence in products and determination to succeed in the months and years ahead.

The Mix Best of Show winners for InfoComm were (alphabetically):

Allen & Heath SQ+

Blackmagic Design Fairlight Live

BoxCast Mixing Station Anywhere

Clear-Com Avalon

dbTechnologies VIO L1608

DiGiCo Quantum112

Eastern Acoustic Works NT116S Subwoofer

L-Acoustics Source Intelligence

Shure DCA901 Planar Array Microphone

Zaxcom DCiRX Direct Conversion interface receiver