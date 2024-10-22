Shure WMAS-Based Axient Digital PSM IEM System Debuts

Chicago, IL (October 22, 2024)—Following extensive in-the-field testing and an industry sneak peek at the AES Show, Shure has launched Axient Digital PSM, a new digital wireless in-ear monitoring solution. As the company’s first Wireless Multichannel Audio System-enabled product, Axient Digital PSM offers WMAS capabilities, remote management for engineers and more.

A pair of single rack space transmitter options are offered: ADTQ Quad Transmitter and ADTD Dual Transmitter, each offering four transmission modes—Multi-channel Wideband, Narrowband, Analog FM and Axient Digital Standard (Point-to-Point Mode).

Under Shure’s approach to WMAS, the Multi-Channel Wideband mode supports up to 28 channels per 6 MHz in the US and 40 channels per 8 MHz in Europe. While that surpasses the FCC’s requirement for WMAS to have a mode of operation in which it can operate with a minimum of three audio channels per MHz, Narrowband mode provides access to more RF output power per channel, allowing users to get 17 channels per 6 MHz. Other modes include Analog FM—high-quality audio with ultra-low latency—and Axient Digital Standard (Point-to-Point Mode), intended for sending long-distance audio to any Axient Digital microphone receiver (though not available at launch, Shure reports it will be made available later on via a firmware update).

Developed by Shure, Spatial Diversity employs two transmit diversity antennas, each sending an identical signal on the same frequency, providing RF engineers with an option for handling separate zones and coverage in a variety of applications. When Spatial Diversity transmitters engage with True Digital Diversity bodypack receivers, Axient Digital PSM combines four discrete signal paths per channel in an effort to protect against multipath interference and RF noise while reportedly engendering less than 2.9ms latency. Axient Digital PSM transmitters support both analog and digital input formats, including AES3, Dante and AES67. Standard AES256 encryption is available for secure transmission.

Shure’s Wireless Workbench and ShowLink software work with Axient Digital PSM. ShowLink presents monitor engineers with real-time monitoring of all bodypack receivers, including channel quality, battery life, volume position, headphone connect status, and more. Meanwhile, Wireless Workbench and the AD600 Spectrum Manager allow engineers to address technical issues, monitor RF spectrum, and maintain backup frequencies.

Axient Digital PSM wireless in ear monitor system will be available early 2025.