Mix NAMM 2026 Best of Show Winners Announced

Anaheim, CA (January 26, 2026)—Congratulations to the winners of Future B2B’s inaugural 2026 Best of Show Awards for NAMM and to all the product teams that worked on them. Our panel of expert judges evaluated—and ultimately awarded—these products on site at the NAMM Show from among submitted products.

And there were so many submitted products! Across FutureB2B’s many brands, there were dozens of submitted products up for consideration to be judged by Future’s Mix, Sound & Video Contractor and AV Technology brands. Entering the awards underlined their confidence in the products and determination to succeed in the months and years ahead.

The Mix Best of Show winners for NAMM 2026 were (alphabetically):

AKG AKG C-Series Microphones

Allen & Heath Qu Series consoles

Avid Pro Tools software

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio software

DAS Audio EVENT-M12A stage monitor

DiGiCo Quantum 112 console

L-Acoustics L-Acoustics DJ immersive technology

Neumann VIS – Virtual Immersive Studio

Polyend Endless AI effect pedal

QSC CB10 Compact Battery-Powered Loudspeaker System

Solid State Logic Revival 4000 channel strip