Winners Announced: Mix Best of Show Awards for ISE 2024

Barcelona, Spain (February 1, 2024)—Every year, Future PLC contracts with AV industry experts to evaluate products submitted by manufacturers exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) for Best of Show. Our judges are experts in the categories of products we have chosen for them to evaluate and always remain anonymous to the manufacturers. They are your peers, directors, engineers, or industry consultants and integrators. We congratulate the ISE 2023 Best of Show for Mix!

LAC Labs — Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector

Meyer Sound — NADIA Integrated Digital Audio Platform

Midas — Cobalt Audio Protocol Converter

Midas — HD-AIR Console

Sennheiser — HD 490 PRO Headphones