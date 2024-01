Best of Show Awards at ISE 2024 Deadline Extended to January 22

Future’s Best of Show awards at ISE 2024 has extended the entry deadline to January 22, 2024.

Barcelona (January 16, 2024)—After unprecedented demand, the entry deadline for Future’s Best of Show awards at ISE 2024 has been extended to January 22, 2024. This is the only – and final – extension to the entry process. If you started but didn’t finish an entry, now is the time.

The Best of Show at ISE 2024 awards will recognize standout, innovative AV products and solutions exhibited on the show floor in Barcelona from January 30–February 2, 2024. Manufacturers can choose from eight different tech publications for the awards, including Installation, AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, TVBEurope, Digital Signage, Mix, Residential Systems and Tech&Learning.

The awards provide Future’s pro AV and media technology audiences with a unique insight into the technology and solutions being showcased at the largest and most important European trade show on the calendar.

Future provides dedicated editorial coverage for all entrants in a dedicated digital awards guide, distributed to brands’ audiences after the 2024 ISE event, and award winners additionally receive a suite of marketing assets to promote a product if selected, including a fully licensed winner’s badge.

The winning entries will be announced during the 2024 show, as all winners will be presented with a trophy at the show noting their achievements, to be presented on the penultimate day of ISE. Additionally, all nominations featuring in a special ebook which will be free to download for all Installation readers in March.

For more information about this year’s categories, and to enter your products and solutions for consideration, visit our official awards site.