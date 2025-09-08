Mix Sound for Film & TV Explores the Audio of Wicked: For Good

The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, set for September 27, 2025 at Sony Pictures Post Production Services, will host the audio team behind the highly anticipated Wicked: For Good!

Culver City, CA (September 8, 2025)—The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event—taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025—has added a new panel with audio pros behind the upcoming follow-up to the hit movie musical Wicked—the concluding Wicked: For Good.

The panel is just part of the growing lineup for this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, which will once again at Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, celebrating the best in post-production sound.

From Stage to Screen: Crafting the Sound of Wicked: For Good

Presented by NBCUniversal, Andy Nelson, John Marquis and Nancy Nugent Title—crucial members of the Oscar-nominated sound team from Wicked—will discuss their return to Oz for Wicked: For Good, the upcoming conclusion of the iconic musical. This panel offers an inside look at the artistry and innovation behind reimagining one of the most celebrated musical worlds for the big screen. Panelists will explore how iconic songs and vocal performances were recorded, shaped, and mixed to honor their stage origins while expanding them for a cinematic experience. They’ll reveal the editorial strategies used to weave sweeping musical set pieces with intimate dramatic moments, the mixing challenges of blending live vocals with orchestration and sound effects, and the cutting-edge techniques that helped craft an immersive, emotionally charged soundscape worthy of Oz’s return to theaters.

Andy Nelson—Re-Recording Mixer

Originally from London, England, Andy Nelson’s introduction to the motion picture industry came at the age of sixteen, when he started to work as a projectionist at his local movie theater. Guided by a love for films and their music, Andy first discovered a passion for sound while working at BBC Television Studios. He further expanded his skillset on the mix stages at London’s Shepperton Studios where he worked alongside Stanley Kubrick and Ken Russell.

Following his success in the UK, Andy brought his talents stateside to TODD-AO Studios and later to 20th Century Fox Studios. Since then, he has collaborated with a number of notable filmmakers including Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, and Michael Mann. Andy has worked on over two hundred films and continues to lend his expertise to projects ranging from fantasy to musicals, and everything in between.

Over the course of his career, Andy has accumulated 25 Academy Award nominations with two wins; 23 BAFTA nominations with five wins; 26 Cinema Audio Society nominations with three wins and a Career Achievement Award.

John Marquis—Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Design / Re-Recording Mixer

John Marquis is an award-winning supervising sound designer, re-recording mixer, and musician. An alumnus of The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Berklee College of Music, Marquis’ career has been defined by an inventive approach to sound and a passion for pushing creative boundaries.

His recent work includes Wicked: For Good and IT: Welcome to Derry. For 2024’s Wicked, Marquis earned an Academy Award nomination alongside nominations from BAFTA, AMPS, the Cinema Audio Society, and the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Golden Reels. The film also brought him wins at the Gold Derby Awards and the Satellite Awards.

A member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Marquis has received a Golden Reel Award and eight additional nominations from the Motion Picture Sound Editors. His credits span major studio features including DC’s The Flash, In the Heights, Jungle Cruise, The Tomorrow War, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, and The Nun II. Marquis lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

Nancy Nugent Title—Supervising Sound Editor

Nancy Nugent Title is an Academy Award nominated Supervising Sound Editor with over 100 credits to her name. She has received two Emmy Awards, three Motion Picture Sound Editor Golden Reel Awards, and one Hollywood Professional Association Award.

Next up for Nancy is Universal’s Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu. This film marks the fourth time working with the filmmaker having collaborated on Crazy Rich Asians, Now You See Me 2 and Wicked.

For her work on Wicked, Nancy received her first Academy Award nomination as well as nominations for an AMPS award, a BAFTA award, and an MPSE Golden Reels Award. She won a Gold Derby Award and a Satellite Award.

Some of Nancy’s other credits include Strays, The Flash, Renfield, The Tender Bar, The Tomorrow War, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, It Chapter Two and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Filmmakers that Nancy has collaborated include Andy & Barbara Muschietti, Josh Greenbaum, Jon Turteltaub, and George Clooney.

Nancy is a native of Olympia, WA.

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television has always been a celebration of the brilliant minds and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of sound for picture. Join us for an unforgettable day at the iconic Sony Pictures Studio Lot where industry giants and emerging talents converge to redefine the art of audio post-production.

Immerse yourself in a day-long exhibition and conference, delving into the latest advancements and techniques driving the ever-evolving landscape of sound for film and television. From production to playback, discover the innovations revolutionizing workflows and embracing remote collaboration in response to the changing demands of the industry.

Gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers as they share their expertise and forecast the future of audio post-production! You’ll be hearing a lot about the event in the weeks and months to come as we get geared up; as a cornerstone event of the post-production community in California, it’s always massively well-attended by pros of all levels, so get your tickets locked in early.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.