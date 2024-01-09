Mix’s Pro Audio Companies to Watch in 2024, Part 2

New York, NY (January 9, 2024)—Every year, we present our take on which companies you should keep an eye on in the coming 12 months, and here’s the 2024 edition of Companies To Watch—a comprehensive, four-part, alphabetical and analytical list of pro audio companies on the move, as determined by the co-editors of Mix. Don’t miss Part 1!

Most people in pro audio wouldn’t recognize the name Audiotonix, though nearly all would recognize the company’s brands. Over the past 15 years, the company has quietly become the world’s leading console maker/marketer through acquisitions and MBOs, beginning with DiGiCo, Calrec, Allen & Heath and SSL. Group One joined the company, KLANG was acquired by DiGiCo, Slate Digital and Sound Devices came onboard, and in the past year alone, SSL acquired Harrison, DiGiCo acquired Fourier and the parent company bought sonible. We now know that Audiotonix is not a console company; it’s a technology company that looks 10 years ahead—and they make smart buys, from Calrec’s pioneering FPGA integration to sonible’s expertise in AI. Each company has been left alone to develop its brand, while Audiotonix brings the research and development that leads into the future. A cloud-based platform emerged a few months ago. Surely, there is more to come.

Things seemed to be humming along at Avid heading into 2023. The Pro Tools subscription model had gained enough traction that it was becoming normal. The S6 platform had matured to the point where it was now about making deals with other companies to share control and network functions. And the rumors of Sketch provided hope that Avid might finally have a full music production system, ala Ableton or Logic, inside the editorial prowess of Pro Tools. Then came whispers that the company was for sale, followed by reassurances that all was well, followed by a $1.4 billion sale to private equity firm STG in early August. No more stockholders, and a bit less uncertainty. Things are already looking up for 2024. Just a few weeks ago, the company released its latest Pro Tools update, which includes the long-awaited integration of the Dolby Atmos Renderer. Big things sometimes follow big changes. Now that corporate life seems to be settling down at Avid, it’s time to unleash the engineering development teams. Expect a flurry of new products and creative tools.

It seems like only yesterday—okay, 20 years ago, give or take—that DiGiCo was the new kid on the block, introducing its D5 Live digital mixing console to a live sound industry that viewed the emerging field of digital desks like a kid taking medicine: It didn’t want to, but it knew it had to. Two decades on, digital consoles are the heart of every FOH position, whether at a festival, on tour, or in an installation setting like a house of worship. In many, many of those situations, you’ll find desks from DiGiCo, now one of the most widely used brands of console around. 2023 saw the company launch its long-awaited compact Quantum 224, followed by its new flagship desk, Quantum852, featuring five seventh-generation FPGAs and next-generation SHARC DSP processors, plus a jaw-dropping 78 touch-sensitive, 1000-nit LCD screens for full daylight operation. This year will see those Quantum852s start popping up on tours, and who knows what the console company will unveil next?

Someday, business and technology schools will devote class time discussing the unlikely rise of Dolby as a licenser of noise reduction systems. to a leader in audio encoding/decoding technology, to its evolution into a dominant platform/ format for delivering surround sound around the world, whether in film, broadcast, streaming, music, videogames or live sound. For the past four to five years, the company has focused its attention on the music industry, first working with UMG, Capitol and PMC on the production chain, primarily working on re-issues, then signing a flurry of deals with Amazon, Tidal and eventually Apple, for its Spatial releases through Apple Music. Public attention seemed to slow a bit in 2023, while behind the scenes, the company has been doing its best to educate and work with the creative community while continuing to partner with technology companies. Last month, a Pro Tools update included the long-awaited, integrated Dolby Atmos Renderer. Atmos is everywhere. If you’re not paying attention, you should be.

