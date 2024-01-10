Mix’s Pro Audio Companies to Watch in 2024, Part 3

New York, NY (January 10, 2024)—Every year, we present our take on which companies you should keep an eye on in the coming 12 months, and here’s the 2024 edition of Companies To Watch—a comprehensive, four-part, alphabetical and analytical list of pro audio companies on the move, as determined by the co-editors of Mix. Don’t miss Parts 1 and 2!

Supply chain issues have largely been resolved, the trickle of artificial intelligence flowing into audio products has become a flood, and the race continues for the ultimate headphone playback of immersive music. Meanwhile, you can still buy a 2-channel compressor for more than $20,000, if desired, or a custom 32-channel hand-made analog console. You gotta love this industry! Here we present a collection of professional audio companies worth keeping an eye on in 2024.

How did Holoplot, a Berlin, Germany-based audio reproduction company founded back in 2011, become one of the most-discussed audio brands in the world overnight? Simply by being the audio playback system for Sphere, the one-of-a-kind, multi-billion-dollar Las Vegas venue that opened in September with a residency by U2, no strangers to hype themselves. The Sphere system consists of approximately 1,600 permanently installed and 300 mobile Holoplot X1 Matrix Array loudspeaker modules and includes a total of 167,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers, all of which apply the company’s 3D Audio-Beamforming and Wave Field Synthesis, ensuring all 20,000 seats get the same clean audio experience. With so much attention being paid to the innovative venue and its technologies, Holoplot was ready for its close-up, introducing its new X2 audio reproduction system in July, along with multiple updates to its Plan sound system design software. Having grabbed the world’s attention, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next for the company.

L-Acoustics had a bang-up 2023 that saw the longtime line array manufacturer’s gear used on headlining tours and festivals around the world, all while bolstering its presence in the rapidly emerging world of immersive live sound, and, oh, releasing an innovative new flagship line array, the L Series, with a high-profile unveiling at the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Speaking of Bowls—the Super Bowl saw Rihanna belt through a K Series system at halftime. As the year progressed, Depeche Mode, Slightly Stoopid, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Gojira, Paramore, Post Malone, Iron Maiden, Chris Young, Andre Rieu and countless other arena and stadium-filling acts took L-Acoustic rigs on the road. Dream Theater did too, as it was the first tour to carry the new L Series, which is remarkably smaller (46%) and lighter (40%) than its predecessors. Meanwhile, the company’s spatial audio ecosystem, L-ISA, hit V3.0, and incorporated Mixhalo’s fan-friendly tech into it as part of a distribution arrangement. Whew—if that’s just last year, imagine what’s in store for this one.

2023 was not a bad year for Meyer Sound. Its flagship Panther line array system, not even two years old yet, was an integral part of stadium tours by Ed Sheeran, Metallica and Dead & Company. Meanwhile, arena-filling acts like John Mayer and Volbeat, among others, took Panther on the road, and festivals like Outside Lands and Roskilde wanted a tiger in their tank, too. The new P.A.’s impact was underlined in late September when the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco installed the first Panther club system—a likely portent of how the system’s fast acceptance may find it moving quickly into other realms beyond the touring world. When it comes to installation, however, Meyer Sound knows that well too, and recently unveiled its Nadia integrated digital audio platform for Constellation acoustic systems at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. The company’s Leo and Leopard systems remain as vital as ever in the installation space, so with so many product offerings on the go, Meyer Sound will surely have plenty on its plate in 2024.

Australian mic manufacturer Røde closed out 2023 with the surprise acquisition of Mackie, turning heads and garnering some thoughtful admiration in the process. Many acquisitions feel like death knells; this one felt…right. The two companies have remarkably similar histories, having both come to prominence with the home recording boom of the early 1990s. Today, each is a key player in specific corners of the pro-audio world, and they have both focused heavily on content creator gear in recent times. However, it may be their differences that sealed the deal for Røde’s parent company, Freedman Group. Røde has a long history in the recording and broadcast world, while among its fellow Freedman brands, Event is known for studio monitors, Aphex has its outboard gear and interfaces, and SoundField is a mainstay in ambisonics. The acquisition of Mackie gives Freedman Group an instant beachhead in live sound, thanks in part to the ProFX compact mixers and Thump line of powered loudspeakers. Where this takes Røde—and Mackie—next will be a fascinating thing to watch play out.

