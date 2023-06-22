Mix’s Recording Studio Class of 2023, Part 3

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished studios that have opened during the past year.

In Mix’s annual look at studio design, we present some of the most exciting new or refurbished recording studios that have opened during the past year. Included are innovative new workspaces for composers, musicians, engineers and producers all around the globe, presented in random order. Don’t miss Parts 1 and 2, as well as our deep dive into the Class of 2023’s lead story on Cambridge, MA’s Q Division Studios!

Rue Boyer Studio • Paris, France

Founded by Grammy-nominated producer/engineer Maxime Le Guil and partner Victor Lévy- Lasne, and designed by WSDG, Rue Boyer is located in a two-story building in a Parisian residential area. The studio is situated on the bottom floor, and the second floor is home to office space and a series of production suites.

The centerpiece of the control room is a 48-channel E-Series SSL 4000 console that has been mounted on a motorized platform designed to lower the desk into a six-foot vault in the basement directly beneath the studio. “Disappearing” the SSL within a waterproof/ventilated vault at the push of a button allows the control room to accommodate larger music recording sessions and/or up to 20 Mix With the Masters engineering students. Monitoring at Rue Boyer is via a Dolby Atmos surround system.

Fontaine Records • Lighthouse Point, Fla.

Singer/songwriter/musician Indy Fontaine contracted with Haverstick Designs to develop studio space for music production and collaboration with other artists. To inspire creativity, as well as high-quality recordings, Fontaine prioritized natural light and beautiful exterior views from this three-room home studio. Effective isolation from the rest of the house was achieved with a “room within a room” design and doors from Acoustical Surfaces.

Custom acoustical elements were constructed by Kevin Childress at Childress Construction, including mirrored bass traps in the control room and stretch fabric panels. Skinnyfish Audio integrated all of the studio wiring, and Cam Allen of Sweetwater assisted with gear selection and integration. Selected equipment includes a 32-channel SSL Origin console, Pro Tools HDX, Black Lion and Universal Audio Apollo interfaces, ATC SCM45A main monitors with custom Bag End subs, and an extensive collection of processors, microphones and musical instruments.

Strada XR • Mississauga, Ontario

This recording studio — featuring a 550-square-foot control room, 780-square-foot live room, two iso booths, dedicated machine room and instrument iso areas—was created by Pilchner Schoustal International, Inc. The facility offers everything necessary to suit music production and post-production work; toward that end, the workflow is configurable to an all-analog, all-digital or hybrid signal path, and the studio systems are fully automated, including patching, to simplify recall during project changeovers. The acoustical design employs controlled reflection geometry to ensure smooth, uniform response and exceptional spatial audio performance throughout the space. Strada XR is equipped with ATC main monitors as well as a Genelec 9.1.6 Dolby Atmos system, SSL Origin and Avid S6 consoles, Avid and Lynx converters, an MCI JH24 analog tape machine, and a large collection of outboard gear, digital processing, microphones and musical instruments.

The centerpiece of this new recording and mixing studio is the console known as Focusrite Studio Console #5, the largest of the 10 Studio consoles made by Focusrite and one of only four that still function. The U-shaped console measures 26 feet end-to-end, and has 116 channels and 48 group outputs; it is wired 100 percent in silver cabling and offers a wealth of unique processing capabilities. Ken Hirsch of Orphan Audio provided console restoration and installation expertise. Owner John Aquilino worked hand-in-hand with Hanson Hsu of DHDI on every aspect of the studio, from acoustics to design to aesthetics. DHDI transformed the existing building into a studio space imbued with a space-age look and feel. Using ZR Cloaks and adaptable location ZR Screens, DHDI created a sweet spot equal to the size of the console. The room also includes ADAM Audio’s flagship S5H main monitors, Avid Pro Tools HDX and Pro Tools Ultimate 2023.3 with 64 I/O of Antelope Audio Orion 32 HD converters, 16 I/O of Focusrite Red converters, and 16 channels of Avid Purple HD converters, along with a large array of vintage, analog outboard equipment.

Fall On Your Sword Studios • Los Angeles, Calif.

Westlake Pro Audio oversaw the implementation of the Dolby Atmos upgrade of Fall On Your Sword Studios, working within the original surround layout designed by Chris Harmaty of Audio Structures. Updates to the multipurpose facility were implemented by general contractor Paul Reynolds.

The recording studio, owned by Will Bates and Lucy Alper, now features a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos system including JBL 350W High Powered 10-inch, two-way Cinema Surrounds, and an Avid S6 console that is fitted into a housing on wheels so that it can be moved easily to make space for large musical ensembles.

