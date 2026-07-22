New Partnership Protects Canadian Music Creators

Toronto, Canada (July 22, 2026)—As artificial intelligence reshapes how music is used, created and monetized, Canadian performing rights organization SOCAN and Musical AI have entered a partnership focused on protecting music creators.

SOCAN represents songwriters, composers and music publishers in Canada and around the world. Musical AI is a Canadian rights management technology company offering consent management and attribution infrastructure for generative AI outputs.

SOCAN will work with Musical AI to explore appropriate uses and guidelines for attribution technologies in Canada, including ways Musical AI can support SOCAN’s efforts to provide attribution from AI outputs for the purpose of appropriately compensating songwriters, composers and music publishers. As part of the collaboration, SOCAN will recognize Musical AI as an approved technology partner for attribution services and related initiatives with the goal of using such capabilities to support music creators and rights holders in the future.

The collaboration is founded on two principles:

First, all music creators should decide how their work participates in AI. All AI use should occur on an opt-in basis.

Second, music creators must receive credit and compensation when their work influences an AI-generated output. Musical AI’s attribution technology analyzes AI generated outputs and separately assesses influence connected to sound recordings and musical compositions, creating reporting that can support accountability, licensing and compensation.

The collaboration also reflects a broader Canadian priority: to exercise stewardship over Canadian music, cultural identity and creative economic infrastructure in a shifting technological environment. This partnership presents a coordinated effort and standard for protecting human creativity.

As part of this initiative, SOCAN and Musical AI will continue to explore other product offerings, such as Musical AI’s consent management tools that help make music creators’ choices to opt-in to AI uses clear, structured and scalable.