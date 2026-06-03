Music Academy Upgrades with New Console

Wrocław, Poland (June 3, 2026)—The Karol Lipiński Academy of Music in Wrocław has installed a new Harrison 32Classic console and integrated it into the academy’s Dante network.

The new 48-channel analog mixing console, supplied by the official distributor in Poland, Commercial Audio, has been installed in the academy’s STM (Studio Technik Multimedialnych). The 32Classic includes a Dante interface and converters that enable it to access sources anywhere in the building and provides patching through four Harrison D510r 10-slot 500 Series racks.

The studio, built in 2012, supports students and faculty and is also available for commercial projects. It has recently begun a revitalization and modernization process. “STM is designed to bridge education, art and professional production, and our goal is to create a facility that meets high production standards while remaining an effective learning environment—and the Harrison 32Classic is a central element of that vision,” says Dr. Przemysław Jarosz, sound engineer/recording mixer at STM.

​“For students, the Harrison 32Classic is a unique opportunity to work on a legendary analog console and truly understand how audio behaves in a classic ‘in-line’ signal path,” he continues. “At the same time, the system is built for today’s workflows thanks to AoIP (Dante) interface integration. This hybrid approach lets students and engineers learn both worlds: traditional analog technique and modern networked audio.”

The STM studio needs to handle many different musical styles and production scenarios, he says, “So we wanted to start with a console that has a strong sonic character, especially well-suited to jazz. The sound is warm, thick and powerful. The EQ feels very musical and safe; you can make bold moves without the sound becoming harsh or unnatural. Also, having 48 faders gives us much greater flexibility, both for live mixing of large ensembles from the concert hall and for work in our studio spaces. And the wide armrest is surprisingly important, for comfort and ergonomics during long sessions.”