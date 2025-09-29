Music+Sound Awards Announce 2025 Finalists

London, UK (September 29, 2025)—The Music+Sound Awards, celebrating the artistry of composers, sound designers, music supervisors and sync professionals in film, television, advertising and gaming, has announced the finalists for 2025.
Emma Maguire, director of the Music+Sound Awards, now in its 14th year says, “This year’s line-up reflects an extraordinary level of creativity and innovation. To every entrant—whether new or returning—I want to extend our thanks for sharing such outstanding work. As always, the judging proved incredibly difficult, given the caliber of submissions, and I’m deeply grateful to our panel for their time and expertise.
“The Awards remain a crucial platform for championing the achievements of those working across composition, sound design and music supervision. These finalists represent some of the strongest talent in our industries today—congratulations to them all.”
This year’s jury featured a host of prominent figures from across the international music and sound landscape.
The winners will be unveiled on Thursday, October 9th at 4 p.m. GMT and shared across the awards’ official X and Instagram channels, on the awards website, and via media partners shortly after.
The finalists of the 2025 Music+Sound Awards are as follows:
Best Sound Design in Broadcast Advertising Finalists
B&Q ‘Prices Nailed – Room’
Entrant | Sound Design: Adam Smyth + Kaspar Broyd at String and Tins
Sound Producer: Esi Jonuzi
Sound Mixer: Adam Smyth
Agency: Leo Burnett UK
Production Company: Rogue Films
Director: Scott Lyon
Genesis Motor America ‘No Old Ideas’
Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mark Hellaby at 750mph
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Agency: Innocean USA
Production Company: Partizan
Director: Antoine Bardou-Jacquet
Netflix ‘You’re Not Ready’
Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Jake Ashwell at 750mph
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell
Agency: Wieden and Kennedy Portland
Production Company: Iconoclast LA
Director: MEGAFORCE
FIGS ‘Anatomy of a Champion’
Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mike Bovill at 750mph
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell
Agency: Mother
Production Company: ProdCo
Director: Lana Senaoui
OVO Energy ‘Power Struggle’
Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Jake Ashwell at 750mph
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi
Production Company: CANADA London
Director: Réalité
Le Chameau ‘There’s Nowhere We Can’t Go’
Entrant | Sound Design: Kaspar Broyd at String and Tins
Sound Producer: Esi Jonuzi
Agency: CALLING
Production Company: Art Practice
Director: Maria Lax
Best Sound Design in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
Paralympic Team Belgium ‘The Empty Seat’
Entrant | Sound Design: Martin Leitner at Sounds Good Audio
Agency: Mutant
Production Company: Being
Director: Milo Blake
HUAWEI Care+
Entrant | Sound Design: Hang Shao, Aoyu Zhang + Xiaoyuan Ling at 20k Miles
Sound Producer: Jia You
Riyadh Season ‘Everything or Nothing’
Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mike Bovill at 750mph
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell
Agency: BigTime Creative Shop
Production Company: Riff Raff Films
Director: Rich Hall
Accenture ‘The Pass’
Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mike Bovill at 750mph
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Sound Mixers: Sam Ashwell + Mike Bovill
Agency: Droga5
Production Company: Division Global
Director: Francois Rousselet
Riyadh Season – Fury vs Uysk
Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell at 750mph
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Sound Mixers: Sam Ashwell
Agency: BigTime Creative Shop
Production Company: Riff Raff Films
Director: MEGAFORCE
Under Armour ‘Get Hot At The Right Time’
Entrant | Sound Design: Thomas Houthave at Klankwerk
Production Company: ProdCo
Director: Leigh Powis
Best Audio Mix in a Commercial Finalists
Netflix ‘You’re Not Ready’
Entrant | Audio Mix: Sam Ashwell + Jake Ashwell at 750mph
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Agency: Wieden and Kennedy Portland
Production Company: Iconoclast LA
Director: MEGAFORCE
Riyadh Season ‘Everything or Nothing’
Entrant | Audio Mix: Sam Ashwell at 750mph
Sound Producer: Olivia Ray
Agency: BigTime Creative Shop
Production Company: Riff Raff Films
Director: Rich Hall
Erste Bank ‘Silent Night’
Entrant | Audio Mix: James Utting + Anthony Moore at Factory Studios
Sound Producer: Olivia Endersby
Agency: Jung Von Matt
Production Company: Arts & Sciences
Directors: Daniel Schaefer, Szymon Rose
Montefiore Health System ‘The Rarest Stars Shine Brightest’
Entrant | Audio Mix: Dan Flosdorf at Cut Noise
Agency: Alto
Director: Steve Rogers
Tonal ‘Future of Fitness’
Entrant | Audio Mix: Tom Jucarone at Sound Lounge
Sound Designer: Brian Emrich
Sound Producer: Dana Villarreal
Agency: Quality Experience
Production Company: Pulse Films
Director: Aube Perrie
McDonald’s – Famous Orders – Stormzy
Entrant | Audio Mix: Walter Bianco at Harbor
Sound Producer: Lauren Boyle + Cammie McGarry
Agency: Leo Burnett
Best Sonic Branding Finalists
Truth Initiative Sonic Branding
Entrant | Sound Facilty: Sonic Union
Sound Designer / Mixer: Owen Shearer
Composers: Julian Fader, Justin Morris
Sound Producer: Justin Morris
Agency: Mojo Supermarket
Production Company: Buckaroo Studios
Director: Brandt Lewis
The Sound of IKEA Poland
Entrant: MassiveMusic Warsaw
Sound Designer, Composer + Foley: Jakub Janicki
Sound Producers: Mateusz Szmigiero, Zofia Dutkowska, Marianna Kosch
Agency: VML
Bacardí – Music Liberates Music
Entrant: Resister Music
Sound Facility: Calibre Sound
Sound Mixer: David Pilcher
Composition: Olah Bliss, Tigermonkey, Zanillya, Solo Yt, Nawms, Confz, Khalysis, Busy Twist, Lapili
Agency: Energy BBDO / Omnicom
Agency Music Producer: Julia Millison
Music Producer: Hollie Hutton
Kia Soundscapes
Entrant: Hans Michael Anselmo Hess
Sound Designers: Hans Michael Anselmo Hess, Wonder Bettin, Rogerio Lima
Agency: Innocean
Agency Music Producer: DaHouse
Production Company: RadicalMedia
Directors: Sebastian Pattis, Jose Suaid
Islamic Arts Biennale Sonic Identity
Entrant: WithFeeling
Composer: Joe Dickinson
Vinted Sonic Brand
Entrant: Zelig Sound
Sound Producers: Breda Canning, Aleah Basu
Best Sound Design in a Feature Film Finalists
Warfare
Entrant | Sound Design: Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker + Gillian Dodders at Sound 24
Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Freemantle + Ben Barker
Sound Mixer: Mitch Low
Re-Recording Mixers: Howard Bargroff, Richard Sponer
Foley Artists: Rebecca Heathcote, Zoe Freed
Production: DNA Films, A24 Films
Directors: Alex Garland, Ray Mendoza
Honor of Kings: Chapter of Glory – Fate Arc
Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group
Viktor
Entrant | Sound Design: Peter Albrechtsen MPSE, Nicolas Becker + Heikki Kossi MPSE at Skywalker Sound
Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
Production: Real Lava, Protozoa Pictures
Director: Olivier Sarbil
Conclave
Entrant | Sound Design: Ben Baird at Aquarium Studios
Sound Mixer: Valentino Gianni
Sound Producer: Pam Thompson
Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Baird, Jack Wensley (dialogue)
Re-Recording Mixer: Ben Baird
Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott, Rob Price
Production: FilmNation Entertainment, House Productions
Director: Edward Berger
Best Sound Design in a Short Film Finalists
Echoes of Ailey
Entrant | Sound Design: Michalis Anthis + Alex Bingham at Machine Sound, New York
Sound Producer: Matej Oreskovic
Production Company: M ss ng P eces
Director: Ezra Hurwitz
Student Accomplice
Entrant | Sound Design: Chance Anderson + Michelle Cheuk at Brigham Young University
Director: Spencer Baird
Joe
Entrant | Sound Design: Michael Haines at Factory Studios
Sound Producer: Emily Thomas
Foley Services: POSTRED
Foley Supervisor: Alexander Sanikidze
Foley Artist: Mariam Saralidze
Foley Mixer: Liza Gegelia
Foley Editor: Giorgi Gachechiladze
Production Company: Wild Nest Pictures
Director: Tom Brittney
In Pursuit of Magic
Entrant | Sound Design: Matthew Wilcock, Connor Duin, Joe Worters + Harry Smith at Zelig Sound
Sound Producers: Aleah Basu, Breda Canning, Jess Batour
Sitter
Entrant | Sound Design: Hugo Ellingham at Brother Music
Sound Producer: Cleo Jackson
Director: James Arden
King of the Couch
Entrant | Sound Design: Will Cohen at String and Tins
Sound Producer: Laura-Leigh Smith
Production Company: Academy Films + Reset Content
Director: Henry Scholfield
Best Sound Design in a Series or Program Finalists
SAS: Rogue Heroes Season 2
Entrant | Sound Design: Nigel Squibbs, Andy Paddon, Filipa Principe, Tierney Spence, Tony Gibson, Rob Price, Jason Swanscott, James Gregory, Alex Stylianou, Nick Kray, James Hyde at Harbor Picture Company
Sound Producer: Zoe Fawcett
Sound Mixer: Andy Paddon
Supervising Sound Editor: Tony Gibson
Re-Record Mixer: Nigel Squibbs
Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott
Production Company: Kudos
Director: Stephen Woolfenden
Mo, Season 2
Entrant | Sound Design: Lucien Palmer + Kevin Senzaki at Toolshed Audio Post, Inc.
Supervising Sound Editor: Lucien Palmer
Re-Recording Mixer: Lucien Palmer
Foley Artists: Brian Straub, Ryan D. Workman, Vincent Deng
Production: A24, Netflix
Director: Mohammed Amer
Wolf King
Entrant | Sound Design: Steve Bond + Carlos San Juan at Brain Audio
Sound Producers: Becca Laurence, Kit Critchley
Supervising Sound Editor, Re-Recording Mixer + Sound Mixer: Steve Bond
Foley Artists: Carlos San Juan, Thomas Haines
Production: Lime Pictures, Jellyfish Pictures, Netflix
Director: Tom Brass
Adolescence
Entrant | Sound Design: James Drake + Raoul Brand at Splice Post
Sound Producer: Lydia Thatcher
Sound Mixers: Rob Entwistle, Kiff McManus, Caitlin McDaid, Simon Diggins George Atkins, Mike Tehrani
Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake
Re-Recording Mixer: Jules Woods
Foley Artists: Oliver Ferris, Adam Mendez, Jessica Watkins, Rob Davidson, Sue Harding
Production: It’s All Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions, Plan B Entertainment, Warp Films, Netflix
Director: Philip Barantini
The Day Of The Jackal
Entrant | Sound Design: Nigel Heath + Jamie Allen at Xacutti Productions
Supervising Sound Editor: Nigel Heath
Re-Recording Mixers: Nigel Heath, Stu Smith
Foley Artists: Jason Swanscott, Rob Price
Directors: Brian Kirk, Paul Wilmhurst, Anu Menon, Anthony Phillipson
What It Feels Like For A Girl
Entrant | Sound Design: Niall Daley + Andrei Gaidanov at Pinewood Post Production
Supervising Sound Editor + Re-Recording Mixer: Scott Jones
Sound Mixer: Adam Ridge
Foley Artists: Edmée Manière, Emma Jackson, Maisie Goodreid
Directors: Brian Welsh, Marie Kristiansen, Ng Choon Ping
Best Sound Design in a Film Trailer Finalists
Final Destination Bloodlines Official Teaser Trailer
Entrant | Sound Design: Mosko, Pete Morse + FÄdER at The Crystal Creative
Production: Warner Bros Pictures, Major Major
The Seed of the Sacred Fig Official Trailer
Entrant | Sound Design: Kevin Breton at Safari Riot + GrandSon
Production: GrandSon + NEON
Trapped Trailer
Entrant | Sound Design: Hang Shao + Jianyi Tang at 20k Miles
Sound Producer: Jia You
Creation of The Gods: Demonic Confrontation Trailer
Entrant | Sound Design: Hang Shao at 20k Miles
Sound Producer: Jia You
Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Game Play Finalists
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Entrant | Developer: MachineGames
Audio Director: Pete Ward
Senior Sound Designers: Christoffer Larsson, Christoffer Hulthe, Karl-Johan Dimming, Hampus Kung, Oscar Alvarez
Senior Technical Sound Designer: Filip Conic
Junior Sound Designer: Owen Topham
Sound Producer: Vlad Ionescu
Foley Artists: Steve Browell, Guy Henderson at The Noise Bureau
Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Assassin’s Creed® Shadows
Entrant: Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft Music
Audio Director: Greig Newby
Sound Designers: Arnaud Libeyre; Daniel Sykora; Steve Blezy; Frédéric Vekeman-Julien; Nathaniel Chew; Alexandre Fortier; Theologos G. O’Neil Linakis; Alexandre Poirier; Vili Viitaniemi; Adam Walsh; Aam Yamin; Joey Huiting Zheng; Mathieu Henot; Valentin Sezeur; Wang Yang; Alain Larose; Adrien Maljournal; Erik-Jon Evangelista; Nicolas Ow; Emmanuel Koh; Edrik-Jon T. Evangelista; Elitsa Alexandrova; Simeon Hristov; Ivaylo Kastelliev; Dimitar Petrov
Game Director: Charles Benoit
Star Wars Outlaws
Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Massive Entertainment – A Ubisoft Studio
Audio Director: Simon Koudriavtsev
Sound Designers: Martin Weissberg, Adam Oakley, Jacob Coles, Mattia Cellotto, Simon Siegfried Klar, Joel Green, Malin Arvidsson, David Lockhart Guerrero, Toomas Moskinov
Game Director: Julian Gerighty
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Entrant | Sound Design: Peter Hanson, Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh at Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Directors: Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh
Sound Designers: Edward Durcan, Rose Evans
Sound Producer: Zoe French
Developers: Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo
Game Directors: Stephane Varrault, Floris Kooij, Xu Xiaojun
Split Fiction
Entrant | Sound Design: Hazelight Audio Team
Audio Director: Philip Eriksson
Sound Designers: Joakim Enigk Sjöberg, Göran Kristiansson, Gustav Landerholm, Filip Järnmark, Sebastian Pohle, Josh Smith, Pål Baglo, Ryan Twyman, Roald Carter, Marius Brovold, Boris Parunov, Svein-Ketil Bjøntegård
Foley Artists: David Silverin, Henrik Sunnåker, Elin Kristoffersen, Marco Lopez, Niki Gkonou
Game Director: Josef Fares
Games Publisher: Electronic Arts
Developer: Hazelight
Delta Force: Black Hawk Down
Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group
Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Cinematics + Cutscenes Finalists
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Entrants: Peter Hanson, Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh, Byron Bullock, David Philipp + Mark Hills at Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sound Designers: Edward Durcan, Harry Boyce, Lorenzo Piani
Sound Producers: Zoe French, Jemma Riley-Tolch, Mike Hill
Developers: Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo
Audio Directors: Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh
Game Directors: Stephane Varrault, Floris Kooij, Xu Xiaojun
Assassin’s Creed® Shadows
Entrants: Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft Music
Audio Director: Greig Newby
Sound Designers: Fréderic Vekeman-Julien + Arnaud Libeyre
Game Director: Charles Benoit
Delta Force: Black Hawk Down
Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Entrant | Developer: MachineGames
Audio Director: Pete Ward
Sound Designers: Steve Browell + Guy Henderson at The Noise Bureau
Sound Producer: Vlad Ionescu
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson
Honor of Kings – Kong Kong’er Champion Cinematic
Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group
KARMA: The Dark World
Entrant | Sound Design: Geng Li + Michael Chen at LM Audio Productions
Audio Director + Sound Producer: Geng Li
Foley Artists: Geng Li, Michael Chen
Game Publishers: Wired Productions, Gamirror Games
Developer: Pollard Studio LLC
Game Director: Yonghe Wang
Best Vocal Performance in a Video Game Finalists
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Entrant | Voice Talent: Tony Todd (Locus) for Zenimax Europe Ltd
Sound Facility: Formosa Interactive / Goodbye Kansas
Voice Director: Tom Keegan
Voice Producer: Mitra Ashkan Far
Dialogue Editors: Emily Hesler, Ted Sutton
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Developer: MachineGames
Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Entrant | Voice Talent: Marios Gavrilis (Emmerich Voss) for Zenimax Europe Ltd
Sound Facility: Formosa Interactive / Goodbye Kansas
Voice Director: Tom Keegan
Voice Producer: Mitra Ashkan Far
Dialogue Editors: Emily Hesler, Ted Sutton
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Developer: MachineGames
Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Entrant | Voice Talent: Troy Baker (Indiana Jones) for Zenimax Europe Ltd
Sound Facility: Formosa Interactive / Goodbye Kansas
Voice Director: Tom Keegan
Voice Producer: Mitra Ashkan Far
Dialogue Editors: Emily Hesler, Ted Sutton
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Developer: MachineGames
Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Entrant | Voice Talent: Alessandra Mastronardi (Gina Lombardi) for Zenimax Europe Ltd
Sound Facility: Formosa Interactive / Goodbye Kansas
Voice Director: Tom Keegan
Voice Producer: Mitra Ashkan Far
Dialogue Editors: Emily Hesler, Ted Sutton
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Developer: MachineGames
Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson
Outlast Trials: Project Lupara
Entrant | Voice Talent: Daniel Brochu (Franco “”Il Bambino”” Barbi) for Pixel Audio
Sound Facility: Pixel Audio
Game Publisher / Developer: Red Barrels
Audio Director: Francis Brus
Game Director: Alex Charbonneau
Best Sound Design in a Video Game Trailer Finalists
Marathon – Save the Date Trailer
Entrant | Sound Facility: Source Sound Inc.
Sound Supervisor Designer / Mix: Charles Deenen
Audio Director: Chase Combs
Sound Designers: Nick Spradlin, Nick Martin, Jai Berger, Eoin Sheils
Executive Producer: Daniel Lepervanche
Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni
Sound Editors: Landen Belardes
Production: Bungie
007 First Light Trailer
Entrant | Game Publisher + Developer: IO Interactive
Sound Designers: Will Tidman, Colin Steven Howe, Dominic Vega, Nick Spradlin
Sound Facility: Source Sound, Inc.
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Directors: Dominic Vega, Martin Emborg
Call of Duty: Black Ops Official Teaser
Entrant: Source Sound Inc.
Sound Supervisor Designer: Charles Deenen
Sound Designers: Jai Berger, Nick Martin + Dominik Ragančík
Executive Producer: Daniel Lepervanche
Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni
Sound Editors: Landen Belardes, Cadmus Blackwood
Production: Altered FX / Activision
Fujimi Kaido Trailer – Forza Motorsport
Entrant | Sound Design: Daniel Vidal Merino for Microsoft
Sound Facility: Turn 10 Studios
Delta Force: Black Hawk Down Trailer
Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group
LEGO Horizon Adventures: I Get Knocked Down Trailer
Entrant | Sound Design: Sonic Union
Sound Designers: Rob Ballingall, Owen Shearer
Sound Producer: Gina Petrarca
Sound Mixer: Owen Shearer
Production Company: Passion Pictures
Director: Laurent Nicolas
Rising Star Award: Sound Designer Finalists
Vika Vinnikova at Little Things
Andy Isaias at Factory Studios
Jordan Paul Rousseau
Michelle Cheuk at Brigham Young University
Best Original Composition in Broadcast Advertising Finalists
Sponsored by 3K1A Music
Volvo ‘Moments’
Entrant | Music Production Company + Sync Licensing Company: String and Tins + Secret Road Music Services
Composers: Theo Elwell, Ben Rector + Ben Shive
Agency: Stendahls
Production Company: Newland
Director: Marcus Ibanez
Volvo ES90 – For Life In Balance
Entrant | Music Production Company: Chut! On vous écoute
Composer: Gustav Karlstrom
Music Producers: Nicolas Duperron, Arnaud Astruc, Benjamin Fournier-Bidoz
Agency: AKQA
Production Company: Iconoclast
Director: Jonas Lindstroem
Nike ‘One of a Kind’
Entrant | Music Production Company: BUTTER Music and Sound
Composer: Tawn “”PZY”” Peron
Music Producers: Stone Irr, Kriston Poindexter
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Production Company: Iconoclast
Director: Jenn Nkiru
LifeBridge Health ‘Stop The Iron Pipeline’
Entrant | Music Production Company: The Music Playground
Composers: Logic, 6ix
Music Producers: Christian Celaya, Sydney Ferleger, James Panepinto, Jeff Stevenson
Arrangers: Monet Guthrie, James Panepinto
Agency: StrawberryFrog
Agency Music Producers: Christian Celaya, Sydney Ferleger, James Panepinto, Jeff Stevenson
Production Company: Cult Classic
Director: Hudson Green
Riyadh Season ‘The Last Crescendo’
Entrant | Music Production Company: KOM (Kay-Oskwarek Music)
Composer: Philip Kay
Music Producer: Andy Oskwarek
Agency: BigTime Creative Shop
Production Company: ProdCo UK
Director: Alan Masferrer
Mitsubishi ‘Life is Great’
Entrant | Music Production Company: Soundsright
Composers: Joshua Petit, Mari Koning, Jelle Hoebee
Agency: Mad Avenue
Production Company: CHEV Productions
Director: Niels Bourgonje
Visa ‘Everything You Want To Be’
Entrants | Composers: Joseph Alexander + Benjamin McAvoy at WMP
Music Production Company: Mr Pape
Music Producer: John Connon (Mr Pape)
Agency: Anomaly LA
Director: alaskafilmes
Best Original Composition in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
Arsenal x Aries – Worn By The Arsenal Faithful
Entrants | Music Production Company: Soundtree Music
Composer: Luis Almau
Agency: Arsenal Creative Studio
Production Company: Knucklehead
Director: Marc Sidelsky
The Woolmark Company ‘Wear Wool, Not Waste’
Entrants | Music Production Company: AMBIT
Composer: Laurie Shenoda
Agency: 20(Something)
Production Company: Park Village
Director: Studio Birthplace
Bhutan Department of Tourism – Bhutan
Entrants | Composer: Denis Kilty at denis.
Production Company: Studio Khonsu
Director: Adam Slama
reMarkable Paper Pro – reMarkable Category
Entrant | Music Production Company: Resonate
Composer: Liam Paton
Agency: ManvsMachine
OnePlus 11th Anniversary Film
Entrant | Music Production Company: Zelig Sound
Agency: Sunwheel
Nike Air Max Dn8
Entrant | Music Production Company: Zelig Sound
Agency: FutureDeluxe
EeStairs ‘Twisted Passion’
Entrant | Composer: Guido Maat at Heron Music
Agency: Lukkien
Director: Menno Fokma
Best Original Composition in a Feature Film Finalists
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Entrant | Composer: Ilan Eshkeri
Music Publishing: Northdog Music Publishing
Production Companies: Words + Pictures / Passion Pictures
Directors: Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettegui
Producers: Robert Ford, Lizzie Gillette, Ian Bonhote
To Kill A Wolf
Entrant | Composers: Sara Barone + Forest Christenson, Los Angeles
Production Companies: Hungry Bull Productions, Detention Films, Moo Studios, Slated, All The Better
Director: Kelsey Taylor
Producer: Adam Lee
Fréwaka
Entrant | Composer: Die Hexen
Production Company: Haus of Hexen
Music Producers: Die Hexen, Ruth Bate
Production Companies: Wildcard, Doubleband Films
Director: Aislinn Clarke
Producers: Patrick O’Neill (Wildcard), Dermot Lavery (Doubleband Films)
The Salt Path
Entrant | Composer: Chris Roe
Production Company: Number 9 Films
Director: Marianne Elliott
Producer: Elizabeth Karlsen
Daye: The Tale of Daye’s Family
Entrant | Composer: Mina Samy
Production Company: Blueprint Productions
Director: Karim El-Shinnawi
Producers: Haitham Dabbour, Karim El-Shinnawi, Mahmoud Metwally, Ahmed Youssef
La cache / The Safe House
Entrants | Composers: Diego Baldenweg with Nora Baldenweg + Lionel Baldenweg at Great Garbo – Baldenweg
Production Companies: Bande à Part Films, Red Lion, Les Fims du Poisson
Director: Lionel Baier
Producers: Agnieszka Ramu, Laetitia Gonzalez, Yaël Fogiel, Vincent Quénault, Jeanne Geiben
Best Original Composition in a Short Film Finalists
A Friend of Dorothy
Entrant | Composer: Stuart Hancock
Production Company: Filthy Gorgeous Productions
Director: Lee Knight
Producers: James Dean, Scottie Fotre, Max Marlow
Heart of the Osa
Entrant | Composer: Jack McKenzie
Production Companies: WildReach Productions, Global Sustainability Collective
Directors: Roman Willi, Matteo Clarke
Executive Producer: Spencer Ocean
Producers: Roman Willi, Matteo Clarke
Distance to the Moon
Entrant | Composer: Giles Lamb at Eyebolls
Directors: Sacha Kyle, Victoria Watson
Producers: Rhona Drummond, Giles Lamb
Aftershock
Entrants | Composers: Charlene Soo + Andreu Diport
Director + Producer: Collin Nelson
Ammonia
Entrant | Composer: Jonny Colgan
Director: Joe Connor
Producer: Ciara Lynch
Outlandish
Entrant | Composer: Alex Fortunato
Director: Christina Wu
Largo
Entrant | Composer: Stuart Hancock
Production Company: Slick Films
Directors: Salvatore Scarpa, Max Burgoyne-Moore
Producers: Rachid Sabitri, Charles Meunier
Best Original Composition in a Feature-Length Documentary Finalists
Sven
Entrant: Bleeding Fingers Music
Composer: Christian Lundberg
Score Producer: Russell Emanuel
Score Supervisor: Marsha Bowe
Director: Claudia Corbisiero
Why We Dream
Entrant: Bleeding Fingers Music
Composers: Christian Lundberg + Hans Zimmer
Score Producer: Russell Emanuel
Score Coordinator: Marsha Bowe
Production Companies: Window Seat, Pulse Films
Director: Meredith Danluck
Producers: Meredith Danluck, Casey Engelhardt, Matthew Shattuck, Drake Springer
Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey
Entrant | Composer: Anne Nikitin
Director: Pippa Ehrilich
Studio: Netflix
The Last Musician of Auschwitz
Entrant | Music Supervision: SixtyFour Music
Composer: Jess Dannheisser
Music Supervisors: Anne Booty + Joe Rice
Production Company: Two Rivers Media
Director: Toby Trackman
Producer: Deborah Lee
Becoming Hitchcock
Entrant | Composer: Blair Mowat
Music Producers: Blair Mowat, John Prestage
Studio: Studio Canal
Director: Laurent Bouzereau
Producers: Laurent Bouzereau, Falko Jahn, Markus Keith, Candy Vincent-Smith
The Lost Children
Entrant | Composer: Patrick Jonsson
Directors: Orlando von Einsiedel, Jorge Duran, Lali Houghton
Best Original Composition in a Series or Program Finalists
Honor of Kings: Chapter of Glory – Fate Arc
Entrant: TiMi Studio Group
Composers: Haowei Guo, Yuhan Zhang (Leezi)
The Simpsons S36
Entrant: Bleeding Fingers Music
Composer: Kara Talve
Score Producer: Russell Emanuel
Score Coordinator: Marsha Bowe
Production Company: Gracie Films
Directors: Mike Frank Polcino, Eric Koenig, Matthew Nastuk, Matthew Nastuk
Showrunners: Matt Selman, Al Jean
Belcanto
Entrant | Composer: Stefano Lentini for Coloora
Production Companies: Lucky Red, Rai Fiction
Director: Carmine Elia
Producers: Andrea Occhipinti, Stefano Massenzi, Serena Sostegni, Michele Zatta, Daria Hensemberger, Federica Rossi, Francesca Tura
Secrets of the Penguins
Entrant | Composer: Nainita Desai at Sounds Appealing
Studio: National Geographic
Director: Serena Davies
Arcane – League of Legends S2
Entrants | Composers: Alexander Temple + Alex Seaver of Mako
Studio: Netflix
Wolf King
Entrant | Composer: Thomas Haines for Brain Audio
Production Companies: Lime Pictures, Jellyfish Pictures, Netflix
Director: Tom Brass
Producers: Angelo Abela, Tim Compton, Barry Quinn, Curtis Jobling
The Last Musician of Auschwitz
Entrant | Composer: Jessica Dannheisser for Northdog Music Publishing
Production Company: Two Rivers Media
Director: Toby Trackman
Producer: Deborah Lee
Best Original Composition in a Film + Program or Series Titles Finalists
Sweetpea
Entrants | Composers: Daisy Bertenshaw AKA Chinchilla + Isobel Waller Bridge for SATV Music Publishing
Music Producer: Isobel Waller Bridge
Studio: See Saw Films for Sky
Director: Ella Jones
Producer: Zorana Piggott
Cosmosis: UFOs & A New Reality
Entrants | Composer: Michael Rubino
Production Company: Ontocalypse Productions
Director: Jay Christopher King
Producers: Jay Christopher King, Kelly Chase, Jordan Flowers, Jeffrey Kripal, Teddy Jones
The Decameron
Entrants | Composer: Ruth Barrett for Rubykon Ltd
Production Company: Plains of Yonder
Director: Michael Uppendahl
Producer: Kathleen Jordan
In Her Nature
Entrant | Composer: Tammy Ari
Broadcaster: PBS
Production Companies: The WNET Group/Thirteen Productions LLC, Wild & Stoked Productions LLC, Coral & Oak Studios
Director: Katie Schuler
Get Millie Black
Entrant: Carly Paradis (Composer) + Equiknoxx (Lyrics)
Music Producer: Carly Paradis
Studio: HBO
Directors: Tanya Hamilton, Annetta Laufer, Jean Luc Herbulot
The Wives
Entrant | Composition: Daisy Coole + Tom Nettleship
Production Company: Gaumont
Director: Claire Tailyour
Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Game Play) Finalists
Astro Bot
Entrant | Composer: Kenneth C M Young for Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Developer: Team Asobi
Audio Director: Junko Sano
Game Director: Nicolas Doucet
Été
Entrant | Composer: Eric Shaw for Pixel Audio
Game Publisher + Developer: Impossible
Audio Directors: Eric Shaw, Ulric Corbeil Trudel
Game Director: Lazlo Bonin
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Entrant | Composer: Gordy Haab for Zenimax Europe Ltd
Music Producers: Gordy Haab, Pete Ward, Christoffer Larsson
Audio Director: Pete Ward
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Game Developers: MachineGames
Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson
Prince of Persia :The Lost Crown – Mask of Darkness
Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Ubisoft Montpellier
Composers: MENTRIX & Gareth Coker
Audio Director: Félix Tiévant
Game Director: Mounir Radi
LEGO® Horizon Adventures™
Entrant | Composers: Homay Schmitz, Harry Brokensha + Aaron James Williams for Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Game Developers: Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo
Audio Directors: Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh
Game Directors: Stephane Varrault, Floris Kooij, Xu Xiaojun
Spirit of the North 2
Entrant | Composer: Pav Gekko for Infuse Studio
Game Publisher: Silver Lining Interactive
Game Developer: Infuse Studio
Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Cinematics/Cutscenes) Finalists
Honor of Kings – Kong Kong‘er Champion Cinematic
Entrant: TiMi Studio Group
Composers: Obadiah Brown-Beach, Bastien Rousset, Henrik Lindström, 2WEI, Ruben K, Georg Mausolf, Sigurd Jøhnk-Jensen, Nicholas Horsten, Yuhua Xie
Star Wars Outlaws
Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Massive Entertainment – A Ubisoft Studio
Composers: Wilbert Roget II, Jon Everist + Kazuma Jinnouchi
Audio Director: Simon Koudriavtsev
Game Director: Julian Gerighty
Assassin’s Creed® Shadows
Entrant: Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft Music
Composers: The Flight – TEKE::TEKE – Thunderdrum ft. Tiggs da Author
Audio Director: Greig Newby
Game Director: Charles Benoit
Spirit of the North 2
Entrant | Composer: Pav Gekko for Infuse Studio
Game Publisher: Silver Lining Interactive
Game Developer: Infuse Studio
Overwatch 2 Freja Hero Trailer “The Hunt Begins”
Entrant: Blizzard Entertainment
Composers: Justin Welgraven + Alexander Moes
Music Director: Derek Duke
KARMA: The Dark World
Entrant | Composer: Geng Li for LM Audio Productions
Game Publishers: Wired Productions, Gamirror Games
Game Developer: Pollard Studio LLC
Game Director: Yonghe Wang
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Entrant | Composer: Gordy Haab for Zenimax Europe Ltd
Music Producers: Gordy Haab, Pete Ward, Christoffer Larsson
Audio Director: Pete Ward
Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Game Developer: MachineGames
Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson
Best Original Composition in a Series or Program Finalists
American Horror Stories Huluween 2024 Official Trailer FX
Entrants | Composers: Heather Jeanette Miley + Jake Warren
Broadcaster: Hulu/FX
Foundation Season 3 Teaser
Entrant | Music Production Company: Verdaunt
Composer: Aaron Eckardt
Music Producer: Bryan Nguyen
Production Company: Rogue Planet
The Run In Trailer
Entrant: Premier League Productions
Composer: Dave Connolly
Music Supervision: Pete Kelly
Music Production Company: Molecular Sound
Director: Glen West
Jack the Ripper: Written in Blood Trailer
Entrant | Composer: Hollie Buhagiar for Leland
Broadcaster: Sky HISTORY
Best Original Composition in a Video Game Trailer Finalists
007 First Light Trailer
Entrant: IO Interactive
Composers: Will Tidman, Colin Steven Howe + Dominic Vega for SourceSound
Music Producers: Daniel Lepervanche, Kelly Baffoni
Directors: Dominic Vega, Martin Emborg
Honor of Kings – DiaoChan Mucha
Entrant: TiMi Studio Group
Composer: Matthew Carl Earl
Welcome to Noxus – Bite Marks (ft. TEYA)
Entrant: Riot Games
Composers: Alex Seaver + Sebastien Najand
Anno 117: Pax Romana – Official Trailer
Entrant | Music Producer: Steph Grace-Summers
Composers: Glen Andrew Brown + Tendai Sitima
Music Production Company: FRIDAY
Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Mask of Darkness Trailer
Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Ubisoft Montpellier
Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker
Directors: Simon Liez, Tristan Dauly
Assassin’s Creed® Shadows Trailer
Entrant: Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft Music
Composers: 4Boars at Eternal Music Group
Music Production Company: Source Sound Inc.
Music Producers: Daniel Lepervanche, Kelly Baffoni
Honor of Kings – Ying Solo Dance
Entrant: TiMi Studio Group
Composers: Cedric Bravaglio, Jean-Gabriel Raynaud + Laurent Courbier
Rising Star Award: Composer Finalists
Rebekah Fitch
Sam Rothera
Mina Samy
Theo Elwell
Kevin West
Charlie Fisher
Best Use of Production Music in Broadcast Advertising Finalists
Ford Capri 3 (Ski)
Entrant | Music Publisher: Extreme Music
Track: ‘The Syndicate’ Syd Dale
Music Supervision: Mr Pape
Record Label: KPM
Agency: Wieden+Kennedy
OtoDom ‘Calm’
Entrant: MassiveMusic Warsaw
Music Supervisors: Mateusz Szmigiero, Chris Sulenta
Track: ‘Good Fortune’ Duncan Bellamy, Jack Wyllie, Jonathan McCleery, Milo Fitzpatrick
Music Publisher: Universal Music Publishing
Agency: Leo Burnett
Emporio Armani – 2024 Fall/Winter Advertising Campaign
Entrant: Extreme Music
Track: ‘Don’t Go’ Cut One
Sheba ‘All They Want’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Twenty Below Music
Music Supervisors: Emily Pritchard, Imogen Reay + Luke Barham
Track: ‘Luna De Amor’ Juan Francisco Fridman & Juan Pablo De Mendonca / Sonora Marta La Reina Con Mamba Negra
Publisher / Label: Extreme Music
OtoDom ‘Light’ (“Światło)
Entrant | Music Supervision: MassiveMusic Warsaw
Music Supervisors: Mateusz Szmigiero, Chris Sulenta
Track: ‘Overgrown’ Andrew Michael Wynen, Francesca Gina Bergami
Music Publisher: Universal Music Publishing
Agency: Leo Burnett
Best Use of Production Music in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
F’alko ‘Celebrate Like There is Tomorrow’
Entrant | Music Supervision: MassiveMusic Warsaw
Music Supervisors: Jakub Olechny, Chris Sulenta
Track: ‘Scoobidoo Love’ Paul Rothman
Music Publisher: Extreme Music (Sony Music Publishing)
Zalando ‘Imieniny’ (‘Name Day’)
Entrant | Music Supervision: MassiveMusic Warsaw
Music Supervisors: Mateusz Szmigiero, Marianna Kosch, Jakub Olechny
Track: ‘Insieme a Te’ Alessandro Alessandroni
Music Publisher: Jaguarec
Agency: 180Heartbeats + JUNG v MATT
Introducing Lenovo Yoga Pro 7
Entrant | Music Supervision: Extreme Music
Track: ‘We Got’ Work It Out’ Stuart Winters, Alex Nova, Christopher Jenkins / HappyHertz
Knorr x Tinder #UnlockYourGreenFlag
Entrant | Music Supervision: Extreme Music
Music Supervisor: Robbie Josephs at Big Sync
Track ‘Here By Your Side’ Ellis Naylor, Jeff Wells
Agency: MullenLowe Creative
Best Use of Production Music in a Series or Program Finalists
Dover 24/7: Britain’s Busiest Port
Entrant | Music Supervisor: Guy Sylvester for Audio Network
Track: ‘Jupiter, Bringer Of Jollity’ David Tobin, Jeff Meegan, Julian Gallant, Rob Kelly
Broadcaster: ITN
Directors: Danny Fildes, Simon Phillips, Mark Stanton
Cole Palmer: Made in St Kitts
Entrant | Licensing Manager: Danielle Murphy for Audio Network
Track: ‘Belize In Punta’ Al Rodrigo Ovando, Campbell E Browning, Pablo Love, Ivan Duran
Director: Steve Muncaster
Ten Pound Poms – S2E5
Entrant: Extreme Music
Track: ‘Express Yourself’ Dave Antrell
Kleo – S2E2
Entrant | Record Label / Publisher: Parigo Music
Music Supervision: Sonoton Music
Track: ‘Klang Brutt’ Modulhater (Thomas Papay)
Licensing Managers: Guillaume Albeck, Elio Nitschki
Studio: Netflix
Director: Isabel Braak
Love On The Spectrum – S3
Entrant | Composer: Philip Guyler
Track: ‘Beautiful Things’
Music Publisher: Audio Network
Production Company: Northern Pictures
Best Use of Production Music in a Film Trailer Finalists
OH, CANADA – Bande-announce (Festival de Cannes)
Entrant: Extreme Music
Tracks: ‘This Must Be The Place Pt 2’ The Dirac Sea + ‘So Wildly’ Jesse Littleton
I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer
Entrant | Publisher + Label: Parasol Music
Music Supervisors: Kelsey Mitchell + Travis Drum for Ignition Creative
Track: ‘Scythe’ Son Arcana
Licensing Manager: Grace Hong
Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
로비 (Lobby) – Official Team Battle Trailer
Entrant: Extreme Music
Track: ‘Take Your Shot’ Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Thomas Ford, James Cocozza, Marino Lemons
Production Company: Showbox
NZ Sky Movies January Promo
Entrant: Big Vox Records
Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer
Entrant | Record Label: Power-Haus Creative
Music Supervisors: Greg Sweeney + Scenery Samundra for Motive Creative
Track: ‘Alpha Centuri’ Robin Hall
Music Publisher: A&G Songs Publishing
Licensing Manager: Roy Lidstone
Best Use of Production Music in a Series or Program Trailer Finalists
The Handmaid’s Tale Trailer
Entrant | Music Publisher + Label: Parasol Music
Music Supervisors: Jordan Silverberg for Wild Card Creative Group, Teoderico (Deric) Berberabe for Wild Card Creative Group + Paula Aciego de Mendoza for Hulu
Track: ‘War Cry’ Martin Wave, Eddie Thoneick, Helena Maria Falk
Licensing Manger: Grace Hong
Gangs of London Season 3 Trailer
Entrant | Music Publisher: SATV Publishing Ltd
Music Supervisor / Licensing Manager: Fiona Harte at SATV Music
Track: ‘Funeral March’ Jeremy Stack
Record Label: Wall of Noise
Broadcaster: Sky Creative
Director: Daniel Moore
Coming to MAX in 2025
Entrant | Record Label: Power-Haus Creative
Music Supervisor: Aly Bradshaw
Track: ‘Nothing Like This’ Christian Reindl, Lauren Bannon
Music Publisher: A&G Songs Limited
Licensing Manager: Roy Lidstone
Studio: HBO
Daredevil: Born Again | Alive Trailer
Entrant: Parasol Music
Music Supervisors: Jordan Silverberg, Teoderico (Deric) Berberabe, Hudson Saxe, Zach Kilroy for Wild Card Creative Group
Track: ‘Pain to All’ Martin Wave
Licensing Manager: Grace Hong
Directors: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
Secret Level – Teaser Trailer
Entrant | Sync Rep: The Crystal Creative
Music Supervisor: Vanessa Perry
Track: ‘Remedy’ Eddie Thoneick
Production Companies: Transit + Amazon MGM Studios
Sr. Creative Director: Paul Nguyen, Amazon MGM Studios
Creative Director: Matthew Diamond, Transit
Recipes for Love and Murder, Season 2 Trailer
Entrant: Extreme Music
Track: ‘Saga Chameleon’ James Everingham, Stewart Mitchell
Production Company: Both Worlds
Best Use of Production Music in a Video Game Trailer Finalists
Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow – Reveal Trailer
Entrant | Music Publisher: Dodged A Bullet
Track: ‘Blood And Steel’ Jelle Dittmar
Music Supervision Company: Clear Music
Dust to Dust | Dark Star 2024 Skins Trailer – League of Legends
Entrant: Riot Games
Music Supervisor: Vitaly Shenderovsky
Track: ‘Drop the Heat’
FBC: Firebreak – Announcement Trailer
Entrant: Extreme Music
Track: ‘House is on Fire’ John Coggins, Pamela Autuori
Game Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Spirit Crossing | Official Game Announcement
Entrant | Music Publisher: Elephant Music
Track: ‘Banshee’ Martyn Corbet, Murugan Thiruchelvam
Studio: Netflix
Production Company: BOND
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Broadcast Advertising Finalists
Captain Morgan ‘Thumb Song’
Entrant | Music Supervisor: Steph Grace-Summers at FRIDAY
Re-Record Arranger: Jordan Crisp
Original Track: ‘Thong Song’ Sisqo
Music Publishers: Thirdside, BMG, Kobalt, Warner Chappell and Downtown
Agency: Anomaly London
Simply Business ‘Simply The Best’
Joint Entrants: Anger Music + Truant London
Re-Record Arranger: Tom Linden at Anger Music
Agency: Truant London
Agency Music Producer: Jemma Skidmore
Directors: Fred Rowson, Emma Parkinson for Truant London
Original Track: ‘The Best’ Holly Knight, Michael Chapman / Tina Turner
Music Supervisors: Jemma Skidmore, Daisy Rimmer
Re-Record Vocals: Alexx Daye
Music Publishers: Knighty-Knight Music, Mike Chapman Publishing Enterprises, BMG Rights Management, Reservoir Media Management Inc
Pepsi ‘Refresh The Game’
Entrant: Adelphoi Music
Re-Record Arranger: Greg West
Producer: Jonathan Watts
Original Track: ‘Miserlou’ Fred Wise, Milton Leeds, Bob Russell & Nicholas Roubanis / Dick Dale
Re-Record Vocals: Davyne Truth
Music Publisher: Wise Music
Licensing Manager: Simon Cooper
Agency: COPA90
Libresse / Bodyform ‘Never Just A Period’
Entrant: Soundtree Music
Re-Record Arrangers: Peter Raeburn, Luke Fabia, Benjamin Jones, Luis Almau
Music Supervisors: Jay James, Colin McIlhagga
Original Track: ‘Over & Over’ Alexis Taylor, Joe Goddard, Felix Martin / Hot Chip
Agency: AMV BBDO
Production Company: SMUGGLER
Director: Lucy Forbes
The New Peugeot E-5008
Entrant | Music Supervision: Tracks & Fields
Re-Record Arranger: Elena Steri
Original Track: ‘Major Tom (Coming Home)’ Pierre Schilling
Re-Record Vocals: LNA
Music Publisher: Peermusic
Licensing Manager: Thoja von Uthmann
Agency: Accenture Song
Production Company: Buddy Film
Director: Dan DiFelice
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
General Motors ‘Crafting the One’
Entrant: The Elements Music
Re-Record Arranger: Vincent Pedulla, The Elements Music
Original Track: ‘If I Can Dream’ Walter Earl Brown / Elvis Presley
Music Publishers: Raleigh Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group
Agency: Droga5
Music Supervision: Mike Ladman, Mara Techam
Production Company: SMUGGLER
Director: Jovan Todorović
Disney ‘The Last Verse’
Entrant: Soundtree Music
Re-Record Arranger: Luis Almau
Original Track: ‘It’s A Small World’ Robert Sherman, Richard Sherman
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Production Company: SMUGGLER
Director: Henry Alex Rubin
Rocket ‘Own The Dream’
Entrant | Music Production: Citizen Music
Re-Record Arrangers: Nico Barry, Theo de Gunzburg, Tomi Jacobi, Noah Wiehl, Bryson Kemp
Original Track: ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ Bill Danoff, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Taffy Nivert Danoff / John Denver
Re-Record Vocals: Fey Fili
Agency: MIRIMAR
Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks
Director: Matthew Dillon Cohen
Makita ‘Feel the Energy’
Entrant | Agency: Dentsu Creative
Agency Account Directors: Suzy Gott, Simon Tyrell
Agency TV Producer: Roz Prentice
Agency Executive Creative Director: Jason Fletcher
Music Supervisor: Dave Goulding at The Music Lab
Original Track: ‘Superstylin’ Andy Cato, Tom Findlay, Keeling Lee, Michael Anthony Daniel, Daniel White. Plus Jonathan White, Paul Graham / Groove Armada
Music Publishers: BMG, Warner Chappell, UMPG, Concord Music Group, Lee Keeling
Production Company: YouAreHere
Director: Joffrey Jans
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film or Series/Program Finalists
Fire Country
Entrant: Encompass Creative
Music Supervisor: Kasey Truman
Original Track: ‘Vice’ Miranda Lambert, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Re-Record Vocals: Leven Rambin
Production: CBS
Director: Mark Tonderai
Paradise – Episode 5
Entrants | Re-Record Arrangers: Alexandra Petkovski (FJØRA), Tommee Profitt
Original Track: ‘Eye of the Tiger’ Frankie Sullivan, Jim Peterik / Survivor
Re-Record Vocals: FJØRA
Bonjour Tristesse
Entrants | Re-Record Arrangers: Jody Colero at The Wilders
Original Track: ‘Blue Skies’ Irving Berlin / Caetano Veloso
Re-Record Vocals: Aliocha Schneider
Music Publishers: Universal Music Corp. obo Berlin Irving Music Corp.
Production Company: Babenation Films
Director: Durga Chew-Bose
Billy the Kid Season 2
Entrant | Re-Record Arranger / Vocals: Alexandra Petkovski (FJØRA)
Original Track: ‘Angels Meet Me at the Crossroads’ Will S. Hays / Bobby Horton
Music Supervisor: Michael Perimutter
Studio: MGM+
Small Achievable Goals
Entrant | Music Supervision: Victoria Beard + Jody Colero at The Wilders
Re-Record Arrangers: Tom Westin, Benjamin Pinkerton, Ian LeFeuvre
Original Track: ‘I Feel It All’ Leslie Feist
Re-Record Vocals: Peaches
Music Publisher: Arts & Crafts
Production: CBC, Sphere Media
Directors: Aleysa Young, Zoe Hopkins, Fab Fillippo
Grotesquerie
Entrant | Music Supervision: Encompass Creative
Music Supervisor: Amanda Thomas
Original Track: ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice / Helen Reddy
Re-Record Vocals: Niecy Nash, Micaela Diamond
Director: Alexis Martin Woodall
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film Trailer Finalists
28 Years Later Trailer
Entrant: Elephant Music
Re-Record Arranger: Jamie Stevens
Original Track Title: ‘Boots’ Rudyard Kipling
Music Supervisor: Greg Smith
Production Company: Buddha Jones
Mickey 17 Official Trailer 2
Entrant: The Crystal Creative
Re-Record Arranger: KORRES
Original Track Title: ‘It’s My Life’ The Animals
Music Supervisor: Toddrick Spalding, Major Major
Music Coordinator: Shea Stanford, Major Major
Studio: Warner Bros Pictures
Anora Official Trailer
Entrants | Music Supervision: GrandSon + The Crystal Creative
Re-Record Arranger: Mark Evans
Original Track: ‘Dreaming’ Blondie
Production Company:Neon Films
Director: Sean Baker
Materialists Official Trailer
Entrants: Safari Riot + Motive Creative
Re-Record Arranger: Kevin Breton at Safari Riot
Original Track: ‘Material Girl’ Mona Najib, Topher Mohr
Music Supervisors: Gregory Sweeney, Scenery Samundra
Studio: A24
F1 Official Trailer
Entrants: The Crystal Creative
Re-Record Adapter: Ben Preston
Original Track: ‘The Chain & Score’ Fleetwood Mac, Hans Zimmer
Music Supervisor: Toddrick Spalding, Major Major
Music Coordinator: Shea Stanford
Studio: Warner Bros Pictures
A Minecraft Movie Teaser
Entrants: The Crystal Creative
Original Track: ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ The Beatles
Music Supervisor + Producer: Toddrick Spalding, Major Major
It’s What’s Inside Official Trailer
Entrants: Safari Riot + Zealot
Re-Record Arranger: Kevin Breton, Safari Riot
Original Track: ‘We’re Here, My Dear’ Ging
Music Supervisor: Natalie Wali
Thunderbolts* Final Trailer
Entrant | Music Publisher: Verdaunt
Re-Record Adapter: Andreas Kübler
Original Track: ‘Under Pressure’ David Bowie, Queen
Music Supervisor: Brian Sotelo
Production Company: X/AV
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Series or Program Trailer Finalists
Severance Season 2 Official Trailer
Entrant: The Crystal Creative
Re-Record Adapter: Cubby
Original Track: ‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’ Four Tops
Music Supervisors: Jordan Silverberg + Teoderico Berberabe at Wild Card
Music Co-Ordinator: Hudson Saxe at Wild Card
ECD: Tommy Phelan at The Crystal Creative
EP: Chad North at The Crystal Creative
Studio: Apple TV+
Ironheart Official Trailer
Entrant: Safari Riot + MOCEAN
Re-Record Arranger: Kevin Breton at Safari Riot
Original Track: ‘Crazy’ Doechii
Music Supervisors: Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites, Adam Konger
Director: Christina Tortorici
Sirens Official Trailer
Entrant: Safari Riot + Open Road
Re-Record Arranger: Kevin Breton at Safari Riot
Original Track: ‘Anxiety’ Doechii
Music Supervisor: Brad Henson
Touching Hands Trailer
Entrant: The Music Lab
Re-Record Arranger: Jack Chown at The Music Lab
Original Track: ‘Sweet Caroline’ Neil Diamond
Music Supervisor: Dave Goulding at The Music Lab
Music Publisher: UMPG
Licensing Manager: Suzanne Carey
Production Company: RESET
Director: Guy Ritchie
Sweetpea Trailer
Entrant: Sky TV
Re-Record Arranger: Jeremy Stack
Original Track: ‘In For The Kill’ Elly Jackson, Ben Langmaid / La Roux
Music Publisher: BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited
Usyk vs Fury 2 Trailer
Entrant | Music Publisher: Elephant Music
Re-Record Arranger: Andrii Yefymov
Original Track: ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ Cathy Dennis, Rob Davis / Kylie Minogue
Music Supervisors: Sean Hogan, Ludo Swaniker
Production Company: The Hogan
Arcane: Season 2, Official Trailer
Entrant: Riot Games
Original Track: ‘Paint The Town Blue’ Ashnikko, Slinger
Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Video Game Trailer Finalists
Dawn Breaks // Waylay Agent Trailer – Valorant
Entrant: Riot Games
Original Track: ‘One Punch’ Danupha Khanatheerakul / Milli
Music Supervisor: Jonny Altepeter
Valorant Waylay Gameplay Trailer
Entrant | Music Publisher: Verdaunt
Re-Record Arranger: David Donges
Original Track: ‘One Punch’ Danupha Khanatheerakul / Milli
Music Supervisors: Jonny Altepeter, Jackie Palazzolo, Mikayla Foote
Music Producer: Bryan Nguyen
Apex Legends: Takeover Anthem Trailer
Entrant: The Crystal Creative
Re-Record Arranger: Jordan Chini
Original Track: ‘Big Dawgs’ Hanumankind
Music Supervisors: Raphaella Lima + Michael Sherwood at EA
ECD: Tommy Phelan
EP: Chad North
Honor of Kings x Detective Conan
Entrant: TiMi Studio Group
Re-Record Arrangers: Martin Landström + Chase Jackson
Original Track: ‘Detective Conan Main Theme’ Kazuo Ōno
Best Sync in Broadcast Advertising Finalists
Sponsored by Lemon Wax
Nike ‘So Win’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Peter Raeburn, Colin McIlhagga + Luke Georgiou at Soundtree Music
Track: ‘Whole Lotta Love’ Arthur “”Crudup Big Boy””, Bernie Besman, Bukka White, Doc Pomus, Gene Pitney, James Oden, Jimmy Page, John Bonham, John Lee Hooker, John Paul, Nort Shuman / Led Zeppelin
Agency: Wieden & Kennedy
Production Company: Somesuch
Director: Kim Gehrig
Zalando ‘What do I wear – Holidays 2024’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Tracks & Fields
Track: ‘Supernature’ Alain Wisniak, Lene Lovich, Marc Cerrone / Cerrone
Music Publishers: Kobalt Music, Freibank Music Publishing
Publisher Licensing Managers: Marcus Gums (Kobalt), Coco Kraft (Freibank)
Record Label: Because Music
Label Licensing Manager: Esther Dugowson
Agency: Mother London
Production Company: Academy Films
Telstra ‘Together Is For Christmas’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Anton Trailer at Trailer Media
Track: ‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’ John D Marks / Burl Ives
Music Publisher: Peer Music
Publisher Licensing Manager: Gary Seeger
Record Label: Universal Music Australia
Label Licensing Manager: Donna Fitzhenry
Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Production Company: Revolver
Director: Steve Rogers
Bell ‘More’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Paul-Étienne Côte + Laurence Guichandut at Circonflex
Track: ‘More More More’ Gregg Diamond / Andrea True Connection
Music Publishing: Sony Music Publishing
Agency: lg2
Production Company: ROMEO
McDonald’s ‘Drwal – The Brighter Side of Winter’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Mateusz Szmigiero, Zofia Dutkowska + Chris Sulenta at MassiveMusic Warsaw
Track: ‘Walking on a Dream’ Nicholas George Littlemore, Jonathan Thomas Sloan, Luke James
Steele / Empire of The Sun
Music Publishers: Sony Music Publishing Poland, Universal Music Publishing, Schubert Music Publishing
Record Label: Universal Music Polska
Agency: DDB
Aldi ‘Go A Little Extra This Christmas’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Level Two Music
Track: ‘Horse’ Kobilic Emir, Zastenker Richard Michael Paul / Salvatore Ganacci
Music Publisher: Universal Music Publishing
Record Label: Owsla
Agency: BMF
Production Company: Good Oil
Director: Hämisch Rothwell
Best Sync in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists
WWF ‘In Hot Water’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Twelve Decibels
Music Supervisors: Matt Lee, Daniel Payne + Ellie Donohue
Track: ‘No Surprises’ Edward O’Brien, Thomas Yorke, Charles Greenwood, Philip Selway, Richard Greenwood / Radiohead
Music Publisher: Warner Chappell
Publisher Licensing Manger: Andrew Howell
Record Label: Beggars
Label Licensing Manger: Emma Lomas
Agency: Nomint
Agency Music Producer: Marilena Vatseri
Director: Yannis Konstantinidis
Hyundai USA ‘The Road’
Entrant | Music Supervision: BUTTER Music and Sound
Track: ‘One Way or Another’ Nigel Harrison / Blondie
Music Publisher: Chrysalis Music
Record Label: Chrysalis Records
Agency: Innocean USA
Production Company: O Positive
Director: Jim Jenkins
Axe ‘Longlasting’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Alicia Leinot at Big Sync Music
Track: ‘Joko huominen onnen tuo’ Esko Rahkonen
Music Publisher / Record Label: Sync Sauna
Agency: Lola Mullenlowe
Production Company: CANADA
Director: Andreas Nillson
Apple ‘Someday’
Entrant | Music Supervision: Squeak E. Clean Studios
Track: ‘Perfect’ Sam Spiegel, aka Sam i, Squeak E. Clean’s ECD / Founder
Director: Spike Jonze
Best Sync in a Series or Program Finalists
Premier League x Blinkie – Stronger
Entrant | Music Supervision: Pete Kelly at Premier League Productions
Ttack: ‘Stronger feat. House Gospel Choir’ Thabo Munjoma, Tula Contostavlos, Tanya Lacey, Alexander Elliott, Abilio Joao, Natalie Maddix, Lizzie Jennings / Blinkie
Record Label: Warner Records
Label Licensing Managers: Tatjana Harrington-Steward, Georgie Hughes
Director: James Murphy
Industry Season 3
Entrant | Publisher / Label: Domino Recording and Publishing Companies
Track: ‘The Last Goodbye’ Alison Mosshart, Jamie Hince / The Kills
Label Licensing Manger: Charlot Henzen
Publisher Licensing Manager: Kaylee Siegfried
Music Supervisor: Oliver White at Theodore
Production Company: Bad Wolf Productions
Directors: Mickey Down, Konrad Kay
Studios: HBO / BBC
Doubters To Believers: Liverpool FC Klopp’s Era
Entrant | Music Supervisor: Michelle de Vries
Track: ‘Doubters To Believers’ Lorne Balfe, Joseph Roberts
Music Publisher: Fragmented Music / Copyright Control
Director: Richard Cooke
Sky Sports F1 – Silverstone Opener 2024
Entrant: Sky TV
Track: ‘English Rose’ Paul Weller / Connie Constance
Music Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Mgb Limited
Record Label: Universal Music Operations
Mr Bigstuff EP1
Entrant: Sky TV
Track: ‘Moving On Up’ Mike Pickering, Michael Paul Heard / M People
Music Publishers: Universal Music Publishing Mgb Limited, Warner Chappell Music Ltd
Record Label: Sony Music Entertainment
Production Company: Water & Power Productions
Man City v Liverpool Montage
Entrant: Premier League Productions
Music Supervisor: Dean Hutchinson
Track: ‘Ready or Not (feat. Esthero)’ William Hart, Thom Bell
Music Publishers: Warner Chappell, Reservoir Media Management
Record Label: Greater Goods Co., Esthero Music
Director: Eleanor Bishop
Best Sync in a Film + Series or Program Trailer Finalists
Premier League – The Tractor Boys Are Back Trailer
Entrant: Premier League Productions
Music Supervisor: Pete Kelly
Track: ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’ Phil Lynott / Thin Lizzy
Music Publisher: Universal Publishing
Publisher Licensing Managers: Grant Watmuff, Suzanne Carey
Record Label: Universal Music
Label Licensing Manager: Greg Turner
Director: Ed Mallin
Love Death + Robots Volume 4 Trailer
Entrant | Music Publisher + Record Label: Lyric House
Licensing Managers: James Paolano + Jessica Cole
Music Supervisors: Shawn Stevens + Anna Kuelling at Mark Woollen & Associates
Track: ‘Now Or Never’ Instrumental, Konata Small, Kris Kovacs, Jessica Cole
Hell of A Summer Camp Trailer
Entrant | Composers: Alexandra Petkovski (FJØRA )+ Caleb Schultz
Track: ‘Bad Bad Feeling’ Alexandra Petkovski (FJØRA )+ Caleb Schultz
Music Supervision: Lyric House LA
Bob Trevino Likes It Trailer
Entrant | Music Publisher: Lyric House
Music Supervision: Shelby Comstock Britten at Seismic Productions
Licensing Managers: James Paolano, Jessica Cole
Track Title: ‘You Belong’ Nicholas Lawrence Box & Adam Christopher Fischer / Hills x Hills
Best Sync in a Video Game Trailer Finalists
Valorant – Why We Fignt / Ego ft. Qing Madi / Year 5 Music Video
Entrant: Riot Games
Music Supervisor: Jonny Altepeter
Track: ‘Ego’ Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, Wade Oghenejabor / Qing Madi
Music Publisher: BuVision
Record Label: Columbia Records
Fortnite – Lawless Trailer
Entrant | Composer: Kris Kovacs
Track: Runamok’ Kris Kovacs + Jesse Chisholm / Backchat x SWWARMS
Music Publisher + Record Label: Lyric House
Music Supervision: Space Cowboy
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Launch Trailer
Entrant | Music Supervision: Feel For Music
Music Supervisors: Ben Sumner, Glenn Herweijer + Jack Thompson
Track: ‘Sparks’ Dan Levy, Olivia Merilahti / The Dø
Music Publisher: BMG
Record Label: Get Down! under license to Cinq 7 / Wagram Music
Just Dance® 2025 Edition
Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Ubisoft
Music Supervisor: Benoit Malot
Track: ‘Yes, And?’ Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin
Record Label: Republic Records
Production Company: Known Agency
Best Music Supervisor Rising Star Award Finalists
Peter Li at Riot Games
Alice Benton at SIREN
Jamie Marks at MassiveMusic
Martina Elliott at SixtyFour Music