Music+Sound Awards Announce 2025 Finalists

The Music+Sound Awards, celebrating composers, sound designers, music supervisors and sync professionals, has named its 2025 nominees.

London, UK (September 29, 2025)—The Music+Sound Awards, celebrating the artistry of composers, sound designers, music supervisors and sync professionals in film, television, advertising and gaming, has announced the finalists for 2025.

Emma Maguire, director of the Music+Sound Awards, now in its 14th year says, “This year’s line-up reflects an extraordinary level of creativity and innovation. To every entrant—whether new or returning—I want to extend our thanks for sharing such outstanding work. As always, the judging proved incredibly difficult, given the caliber of submissions, and I’m deeply grateful to our panel for their time and expertise.

“The Awards remain a crucial platform for championing the achievements of those working across composition, sound design and music supervision. These finalists represent some of the strongest talent in our industries today—congratulations to them all.”

This year’s jury featured a host of prominent figures from across the international music and sound landscape.

The winners will be unveiled on Thursday, October 9th at 4 p.m. GMT and shared across the awards’ official X and Instagram channels, on the awards website, and via media partners shortly after.

The finalists of the 2025 Music+Sound Awards are as follows:

Best Sound Design in Broadcast Advertising Finalists

B&Q ‘Prices Nailed – Room’

Entrant | Sound Design: Adam Smyth + Kaspar Broyd at String and Tins

Sound Producer: Esi Jonuzi

Sound Mixer: Adam Smyth

Agency: Leo Burnett UK

Production Company: Rogue Films

Director: Scott Lyon

Genesis Motor America ‘No Old Ideas’

Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mark Hellaby at 750mph

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Agency: Innocean USA

Production Company: Partizan

Director: Antoine Bardou-Jacquet

Netflix ‘You’re Not Ready’

Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Jake Ashwell at 750mph

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell

Agency: Wieden and Kennedy Portland

Production Company: Iconoclast LA

Director: MEGAFORCE

FIGS ‘Anatomy of a Champion’

Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mike Bovill at 750mph

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell

Agency: Mother

Production Company: ProdCo

Director: Lana Senaoui

OVO Energy ‘Power Struggle’

Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Jake Ashwell at 750mph

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

Production Company: CANADA London

Director: Réalité

Le Chameau ‘There’s Nowhere We Can’t Go’

Entrant | Sound Design: Kaspar Broyd at String and Tins

Sound Producer: Esi Jonuzi

Agency: CALLING

Production Company: Art Practice

Director: Maria Lax

Best Sound Design in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

Paralympic Team Belgium ‘The Empty Seat’

Entrant | Sound Design: Martin Leitner at Sounds Good Audio

Agency: Mutant

Production Company: Being

Director: Milo Blake

HUAWEI Care+

Entrant | Sound Design: Hang Shao, Aoyu Zhang + Xiaoyuan Ling at 20k Miles

Sound Producer: Jia You

Riyadh Season ‘Everything or Nothing’

Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mike Bovill at 750mph

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Sound Mixer: Sam Ashwell

Agency: BigTime Creative Shop

Production Company: Riff Raff Films

Director: Rich Hall

Accenture ‘The Pass’

Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell + Mike Bovill at 750mph

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Sound Mixers: Sam Ashwell + Mike Bovill

Agency: Droga5

Production Company: Division Global

Director: Francois Rousselet

Riyadh Season – Fury vs Uysk

Entrant | Sound Design: Sam Ashwell at 750mph

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Sound Mixers: Sam Ashwell

Agency: BigTime Creative Shop

Production Company: Riff Raff Films

Director: MEGAFORCE

Under Armour ‘Get Hot At The Right Time’

Entrant | Sound Design: Thomas Houthave at Klankwerk

Production Company: ProdCo

Director: Leigh Powis

Best Audio Mix in a Commercial Finalists

Netflix ‘You’re Not Ready’

Entrant | Audio Mix: Sam Ashwell + Jake Ashwell at 750mph

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Agency: Wieden and Kennedy Portland

Production Company: Iconoclast LA

Director: MEGAFORCE

Riyadh Season ‘Everything or Nothing’

Entrant | Audio Mix: Sam Ashwell at 750mph

Sound Producer: Olivia Ray

Agency: BigTime Creative Shop

Production Company: Riff Raff Films

Director: Rich Hall

Erste Bank ‘Silent Night’

Entrant | Audio Mix: James Utting + Anthony Moore at Factory Studios

Sound Producer: Olivia Endersby

Agency: Jung Von Matt

Production Company: Arts & Sciences

Directors: Daniel Schaefer, Szymon Rose

Montefiore Health System ‘The Rarest Stars Shine Brightest’

Entrant | Audio Mix: Dan Flosdorf at Cut Noise

Agency: Alto

Director: Steve Rogers

Tonal ‘Future of Fitness’

Entrant | Audio Mix: Tom Jucarone at Sound Lounge

Sound Designer: Brian Emrich

Sound Producer: Dana Villarreal

Agency: Quality Experience

Production Company: Pulse Films

Director: Aube Perrie

McDonald’s – Famous Orders – Stormzy

Entrant | Audio Mix: Walter Bianco at Harbor

Sound Producer: Lauren Boyle + Cammie McGarry

Agency: Leo Burnett

Best Sonic Branding Finalists

Truth Initiative Sonic Branding

Entrant | Sound Facilty: Sonic Union

Sound Designer / Mixer: Owen Shearer

Composers: Julian Fader, Justin Morris

Sound Producer: Justin Morris

Agency: Mojo Supermarket

Production Company: Buckaroo Studios

Director: Brandt Lewis

The Sound of IKEA Poland

Entrant: MassiveMusic Warsaw

Sound Designer, Composer + Foley: Jakub Janicki

Sound Producers: Mateusz Szmigiero, Zofia Dutkowska, Marianna Kosch

Agency: VML

Bacardí – Music Liberates Music

Entrant: Resister Music

Sound Facility: Calibre Sound

Sound Mixer: David Pilcher

Composition: Olah Bliss, Tigermonkey, Zanillya, Solo Yt, Nawms, Confz, Khalysis, Busy Twist, Lapili

Agency: Energy BBDO / Omnicom

Agency Music Producer: Julia Millison

Music Producer: Hollie Hutton

Kia Soundscapes

Entrant: Hans Michael Anselmo Hess

Sound Designers: Hans Michael Anselmo Hess, Wonder Bettin, Rogerio Lima

Agency: Innocean

Agency Music Producer: DaHouse

Production Company: RadicalMedia

Directors: Sebastian Pattis, Jose Suaid

Islamic Arts Biennale Sonic Identity

Entrant: WithFeeling

Composer: Joe Dickinson

Vinted Sonic Brand

Entrant: Zelig Sound

Sound Producers: Breda Canning, Aleah Basu

Best Sound Design in a Feature Film Finalists

Warfare

Entrant | Sound Design: Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker + Gillian Dodders at Sound 24

Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Freemantle + Ben Barker

Sound Mixer: Mitch Low

Re-Recording Mixers: Howard Bargroff, Richard Sponer

Foley Artists: Rebecca Heathcote, Zoe Freed

Production: DNA Films, A24 Films

Directors: Alex Garland, Ray Mendoza

Honor of Kings: Chapter of Glory – Fate Arc

Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group

Viktor

Entrant | Sound Design: Peter Albrechtsen MPSE, Nicolas Becker + Heikki Kossi MPSE at Skywalker Sound

Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

Production: Real Lava, Protozoa Pictures

Director: Olivier Sarbil

Conclave

Entrant | Sound Design: Ben Baird at Aquarium Studios

Sound Mixer: Valentino Gianni

Sound Producer: Pam Thompson

Supervising Sound Editors: Ben Baird, Jack Wensley (dialogue)

Re-Recording Mixer: Ben Baird

Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott, Rob Price

Production: FilmNation Entertainment, House Productions

Director: Edward Berger

Best Sound Design in a Short Film Finalists

Echoes of Ailey

Entrant | Sound Design: Michalis Anthis + Alex Bingham at Machine Sound, New York

Sound Producer: Matej Oreskovic

Production Company: M ss ng P eces

Director: Ezra Hurwitz

Student Accomplice

Entrant | Sound Design: Chance Anderson + Michelle Cheuk at Brigham Young University

Director: Spencer Baird

Joe

Entrant | Sound Design: Michael Haines at Factory Studios

Sound Producer: Emily Thomas

Foley Services: POSTRED

Foley Supervisor: Alexander Sanikidze

Foley Artist: Mariam Saralidze

Foley Mixer: Liza Gegelia

Foley Editor: Giorgi Gachechiladze

Production Company: Wild Nest Pictures

Director: Tom Brittney

In Pursuit of Magic

Entrant | Sound Design: Matthew Wilcock, Connor Duin, Joe Worters + Harry Smith at Zelig Sound

Sound Producers: Aleah Basu, Breda Canning, Jess Batour

Sitter

Entrant | Sound Design: Hugo Ellingham at Brother Music

Sound Producer: Cleo Jackson

Director: James Arden

King of the Couch

Entrant | Sound Design: Will Cohen at String and Tins

Sound Producer: Laura-Leigh Smith

Production Company: Academy Films + Reset Content

Director: Henry Scholfield

Best Sound Design in a Series or Program Finalists

SAS: Rogue Heroes Season 2

Entrant | Sound Design: Nigel Squibbs, Andy Paddon, Filipa Principe, Tierney Spence, Tony Gibson, Rob Price, Jason Swanscott, James Gregory, Alex Stylianou, Nick Kray, James Hyde at Harbor Picture Company

Sound Producer: Zoe Fawcett

Sound Mixer: Andy Paddon

Supervising Sound Editor: Tony Gibson

Re-Record Mixer: Nigel Squibbs

Foley Artist: Jason Swanscott

Production Company: Kudos

Director: Stephen Woolfenden

Mo, Season 2

Entrant | Sound Design: Lucien Palmer + Kevin Senzaki at Toolshed Audio Post, Inc.

Supervising Sound Editor: Lucien Palmer

Re-Recording Mixer: Lucien Palmer

Foley Artists: Brian Straub, Ryan D. Workman, Vincent Deng

Production: A24, Netflix

Director: Mohammed Amer

Wolf King

Entrant | Sound Design: Steve Bond + Carlos San Juan at Brain Audio

Sound Producers: Becca Laurence, Kit Critchley

Supervising Sound Editor, Re-Recording Mixer + Sound Mixer: Steve Bond

Foley Artists: Carlos San Juan, Thomas Haines

Production: Lime Pictures, Jellyfish Pictures, Netflix

Director: Tom Brass

Adolescence

Entrant | Sound Design: James Drake + Raoul Brand at Splice Post

Sound Producer: Lydia Thatcher

Sound Mixers: Rob Entwistle, Kiff McManus, Caitlin McDaid, Simon Diggins George Atkins, Mike Tehrani

Supervising Sound Editor: James Drake

Re-Recording Mixer: Jules Woods

Foley Artists: Oliver Ferris, Adam Mendez, Jessica Watkins, Rob Davidson, Sue Harding

Production: It’s All Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions, Plan B Entertainment, Warp Films, Netflix

Director: Philip Barantini

The Day Of The Jackal

Entrant | Sound Design: Nigel Heath + Jamie Allen at Xacutti Productions

Supervising Sound Editor: Nigel Heath

Re-Recording Mixers: Nigel Heath, Stu Smith

Foley Artists: Jason Swanscott, Rob Price

Directors: Brian Kirk, Paul Wilmhurst, Anu Menon, Anthony Phillipson

What It Feels Like For A Girl

Entrant | Sound Design: Niall Daley + Andrei Gaidanov at Pinewood Post Production

Supervising Sound Editor + Re-Recording Mixer: Scott Jones

Sound Mixer: Adam Ridge

Foley Artists: Edmée Manière, Emma Jackson, Maisie Goodreid

Directors: Brian Welsh, Marie Kristiansen, Ng Choon Ping

Best Sound Design in a Film Trailer Finalists

Final Destination Bloodlines Official Teaser Trailer

Entrant | Sound Design: Mosko, Pete Morse + FÄdER at The Crystal Creative

Production: Warner Bros Pictures, Major Major

The Seed of the Sacred Fig Official Trailer

Entrant | Sound Design: Kevin Breton at Safari Riot + GrandSon

Production: GrandSon + NEON

Trapped Trailer

Entrant | Sound Design: Hang Shao + Jianyi Tang at 20k Miles

Sound Producer: Jia You

Creation of The Gods: Demonic Confrontation Trailer

Entrant | Sound Design: Hang Shao at 20k Miles

Sound Producer: Jia You

Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Game Play Finalists

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Entrant | Developer: MachineGames

Audio Director: Pete Ward

Senior Sound Designers: Christoffer Larsson, Christoffer Hulthe, Karl-Johan Dimming, Hampus Kung, Oscar Alvarez

Senior Technical Sound Designer: Filip Conic

Junior Sound Designer: Owen Topham

Sound Producer: Vlad Ionescu

Foley Artists: Steve Browell, Guy Henderson at The Noise Bureau

Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Assassin’s Creed® Shadows

Entrant: Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft Music

Audio Director: Greig Newby

Sound Designers: Arnaud Libeyre; Daniel Sykora; Steve Blezy; Frédéric Vekeman-Julien; Nathaniel Chew; Alexandre Fortier; Theologos G. O’Neil Linakis; Alexandre Poirier; Vili Viitaniemi; Adam Walsh; Aam Yamin; Joey Huiting Zheng; Mathieu Henot; Valentin Sezeur; Wang Yang; Alain Larose; Adrien Maljournal; Erik-Jon Evangelista; Nicolas Ow; Emmanuel Koh; Edrik-Jon T. Evangelista; Elitsa Alexandrova; Simeon Hristov; Ivaylo Kastelliev; Dimitar Petrov

Game Director: Charles Benoit

Star Wars Outlaws

Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Massive Entertainment – A Ubisoft Studio

Audio Director: Simon Koudriavtsev

Sound Designers: Martin Weissberg, Adam Oakley, Jacob Coles, Mattia Cellotto, Simon Siegfried Klar, Joel Green, Malin Arvidsson, David Lockhart Guerrero, Toomas Moskinov

Game Director: Julian Gerighty

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Entrant | Sound Design: Peter Hanson, Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh at Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Directors: Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh

Sound Designers: Edward Durcan, Rose Evans

Sound Producer: Zoe French

Developers: Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo

Game Directors: Stephane Varrault, Floris Kooij, Xu Xiaojun

Split Fiction

Entrant | Sound Design: Hazelight Audio Team

Audio Director: Philip Eriksson

Sound Designers: Joakim Enigk Sjöberg, Göran Kristiansson, Gustav Landerholm, Filip Järnmark, Sebastian Pohle, Josh Smith, Pål Baglo, Ryan Twyman, Roald Carter, Marius Brovold, Boris Parunov, Svein-Ketil Bjøntegård

Foley Artists: David Silverin, Henrik Sunnåker, Elin Kristoffersen, Marco Lopez, Niki Gkonou

Game Director: Josef Fares

Games Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Hazelight

Delta Force: Black Hawk Down

Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group

Best Sound Design in a Video Game – Cinematics + Cutscenes Finalists

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Entrants: Peter Hanson, Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh, Byron Bullock, David Philipp + Mark Hills at Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sound Designers: Edward Durcan, Harry Boyce, Lorenzo Piani

Sound Producers: Zoe French, Jemma Riley-Tolch, Mike Hill

Developers: Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo

Audio Directors: Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh

Game Directors: Stephane Varrault, Floris Kooij, Xu Xiaojun

Assassin’s Creed® Shadows

Entrants: Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft Music

Audio Director: Greig Newby

Sound Designers: Fréderic Vekeman-Julien + Arnaud Libeyre

Game Director: Charles Benoit

Delta Force: Black Hawk Down

Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Entrant | Developer: MachineGames

Audio Director: Pete Ward

Sound Designers: Steve Browell + Guy Henderson at The Noise Bureau

Sound Producer: Vlad Ionescu

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson

Honor of Kings – Kong Kong’er Champion Cinematic

Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group

KARMA: The Dark World

Entrant | Sound Design: Geng Li + Michael Chen at LM Audio Productions

Audio Director + Sound Producer: Geng Li

Foley Artists: Geng Li, Michael Chen

Game Publishers: Wired Productions, Gamirror Games

Developer: Pollard Studio LLC

Game Director: Yonghe Wang

Best Vocal Performance in a Video Game Finalists

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Entrant | Voice Talent: Tony Todd (Locus) for Zenimax Europe Ltd

Sound Facility: Formosa Interactive / Goodbye Kansas

Voice Director: Tom Keegan

Voice Producer: Mitra Ashkan Far

Dialogue Editors: Emily Hesler, Ted Sutton

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: MachineGames

Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Entrant | Voice Talent: Marios Gavrilis (Emmerich Voss) for Zenimax Europe Ltd

Sound Facility: Formosa Interactive / Goodbye Kansas

Voice Director: Tom Keegan

Voice Producer: Mitra Ashkan Far

Dialogue Editors: Emily Hesler, Ted Sutton

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: MachineGames

Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Entrant | Voice Talent: Troy Baker (Indiana Jones) for Zenimax Europe Ltd

Sound Facility: Formosa Interactive / Goodbye Kansas

Voice Director: Tom Keegan

Voice Producer: Mitra Ashkan Far

Dialogue Editors: Emily Hesler, Ted Sutton

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: MachineGames

Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Entrant | Voice Talent: Alessandra Mastronardi (Gina Lombardi) for Zenimax Europe Ltd

Sound Facility: Formosa Interactive / Goodbye Kansas

Voice Director: Tom Keegan

Voice Producer: Mitra Ashkan Far

Dialogue Editors: Emily Hesler, Ted Sutton

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Developer: MachineGames

Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson

Outlast Trials: Project Lupara

Entrant | Voice Talent: Daniel Brochu (Franco “”Il Bambino”” Barbi) for Pixel Audio

Sound Facility: Pixel Audio

Game Publisher / Developer: Red Barrels

Audio Director: Francis Brus

Game Director: Alex Charbonneau

Best Sound Design in a Video Game Trailer Finalists

Marathon – Save the Date Trailer

Entrant | Sound Facility: Source Sound Inc.

Sound Supervisor Designer / Mix: Charles Deenen

Audio Director: Chase Combs

Sound Designers: Nick Spradlin, Nick Martin, Jai Berger, Eoin Sheils

Executive Producer: Daniel Lepervanche

Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni

Sound Editors: Landen Belardes

Production: Bungie

007 First Light Trailer

Entrant | Game Publisher + Developer: IO Interactive

Sound Designers: Will Tidman, Colin Steven Howe, Dominic Vega, Nick Spradlin

Sound Facility: Source Sound, Inc.

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Directors: Dominic Vega, Martin Emborg

Call of Duty: Black Ops Official Teaser

Entrant: Source Sound Inc.

Sound Supervisor Designer: Charles Deenen

Sound Designers: Jai Berger, Nick Martin + Dominik Ragančík

Executive Producer: Daniel Lepervanche

Associate Producer: Kelly Baffoni

Sound Editors: Landen Belardes, Cadmus Blackwood

Production: Altered FX / Activision

Fujimi Kaido Trailer – Forza Motorsport

Entrant | Sound Design: Daniel Vidal Merino for Microsoft

Sound Facility: Turn 10 Studios

Delta Force: Black Hawk Down Trailer

Entrant | Sound Design: TiMi Studio Group

LEGO Horizon Adventures: I Get Knocked Down Trailer

Entrant | Sound Design: Sonic Union

Sound Designers: Rob Ballingall, Owen Shearer

Sound Producer: Gina Petrarca

Sound Mixer: Owen Shearer

Production Company: Passion Pictures

Director: Laurent Nicolas

Rising Star Award: Sound Designer Finalists

Vika Vinnikova at Little Things

Andy Isaias at Factory Studios

Jordan Paul Rousseau

Michelle Cheuk at Brigham Young University

Best Original Composition in Broadcast Advertising Finalists

Sponsored by 3K1A Music

Volvo ‘Moments’

Entrant | Music Production Company + Sync Licensing Company: String and Tins + Secret Road Music Services

Composers: Theo Elwell, Ben Rector + Ben Shive

Agency: Stendahls

Production Company: Newland

Director: Marcus Ibanez

Volvo ES90 – For Life In Balance

Entrant | Music Production Company: Chut! On vous écoute

Composer: Gustav Karlstrom

Music Producers: Nicolas Duperron, Arnaud Astruc, Benjamin Fournier-Bidoz

Agency: AKQA

Production Company: Iconoclast

Director: Jonas Lindstroem

Nike ‘One of a Kind’

Entrant | Music Production Company: BUTTER Music and Sound

Composer: Tawn “”PZY”” Peron

Music Producers: Stone Irr, Kriston Poindexter

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland

Production Company: Iconoclast

Director: Jenn Nkiru

LifeBridge Health ‘Stop The Iron Pipeline’

Entrant | Music Production Company: The Music Playground

Composers: Logic, 6ix

Music Producers: Christian Celaya, Sydney Ferleger, James Panepinto, Jeff Stevenson

Arrangers: Monet Guthrie, James Panepinto

Agency: StrawberryFrog

Agency Music Producers: Christian Celaya, Sydney Ferleger, James Panepinto, Jeff Stevenson

Production Company: Cult Classic

Director: Hudson Green

Riyadh Season ‘The Last Crescendo’

Entrant | Music Production Company: KOM (Kay-Oskwarek Music)

Composer: Philip Kay

Music Producer: Andy Oskwarek

Agency: BigTime Creative Shop

Production Company: ProdCo UK

Director: Alan Masferrer

Mitsubishi ‘Life is Great’

Entrant | Music Production Company: Soundsright

Composers: Joshua Petit, Mari Koning, Jelle Hoebee

Agency: Mad Avenue

Production Company: CHEV Productions

Director: Niels Bourgonje

Visa ‘Everything You Want To Be’

Entrants | Composers: Joseph Alexander + Benjamin McAvoy at WMP

Music Production Company: Mr Pape

Music Producer: John Connon (Mr Pape)

Agency: Anomaly LA

Director: alaskafilmes

Best Original Composition in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

Arsenal x Aries – Worn By The Arsenal Faithful

Entrants | Music Production Company: Soundtree Music

Composer: Luis Almau

Agency: Arsenal Creative Studio

Production Company: Knucklehead

Director: Marc Sidelsky

The Woolmark Company ‘Wear Wool, Not Waste’

Entrants | Music Production Company: AMBIT

Composer: Laurie Shenoda

Agency: 20(Something)

Production Company: Park Village

Director: Studio Birthplace

Bhutan Department of Tourism – Bhutan

Entrants | Composer: Denis Kilty at denis.

Production Company: Studio Khonsu

Director: Adam Slama

reMarkable Paper Pro – reMarkable Category

Entrant | Music Production Company: Resonate

Composer: Liam Paton

Agency: ManvsMachine

OnePlus 11th Anniversary Film

Entrant | Music Production Company: Zelig Sound

Agency: Sunwheel

Nike Air Max Dn8

Entrant | Music Production Company: Zelig Sound

Agency: FutureDeluxe

EeStairs ‘Twisted Passion’

Entrant | Composer: Guido Maat at Heron Music

Agency: Lukkien

Director: Menno Fokma

Best Original Composition in a Feature Film Finalists

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Entrant | Composer: Ilan Eshkeri

Music Publishing: Northdog Music Publishing

Production Companies: Words + Pictures / Passion Pictures

Directors: Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettegui

Producers: Robert Ford, Lizzie Gillette, Ian Bonhote

To Kill A Wolf

Entrant | Composers: Sara Barone + Forest Christenson, Los Angeles

Production Companies: Hungry Bull Productions, Detention Films, Moo Studios, Slated, All The Better

Director: Kelsey Taylor

Producer: Adam Lee

Fréwaka

Entrant | Composer: Die Hexen

Production Company: Haus of Hexen

Music Producers: Die Hexen, Ruth Bate

Production Companies: Wildcard, Doubleband Films

Director: Aislinn Clarke

Producers: Patrick O’Neill (Wildcard), Dermot Lavery (Doubleband Films)

The Salt Path

Entrant | Composer: Chris Roe

Production Company: Number 9 Films

Director: Marianne Elliott

Producer: Elizabeth Karlsen

Daye: The Tale of Daye’s Family

Entrant | Composer: Mina Samy

Production Company: Blueprint Productions

Director: Karim El-Shinnawi

Producers: Haitham Dabbour, Karim El-Shinnawi, Mahmoud Metwally, Ahmed Youssef

La cache / The Safe House

Entrants | Composers: Diego Baldenweg with Nora Baldenweg + Lionel Baldenweg at Great Garbo – Baldenweg

Production Companies: Bande à Part Films, Red Lion, Les Fims du Poisson

Director: Lionel Baier

Producers: Agnieszka Ramu, Laetitia Gonzalez, Yaël Fogiel, Vincent Quénault, Jeanne Geiben

Best Original Composition in a Short Film Finalists

A Friend of Dorothy

Entrant | Composer: Stuart Hancock

Production Company: Filthy Gorgeous Productions

Director: Lee Knight

Producers: James Dean, Scottie Fotre, Max Marlow

Heart of the Osa

Entrant | Composer: Jack McKenzie

Production Companies: WildReach Productions, Global Sustainability Collective

Directors: Roman Willi, Matteo Clarke

Executive Producer: Spencer Ocean

Producers: Roman Willi, Matteo Clarke

Distance to the Moon

Entrant | Composer: Giles Lamb at Eyebolls

Directors: Sacha Kyle, Victoria Watson

Producers: Rhona Drummond, Giles Lamb

Aftershock

Entrants | Composers: Charlene Soo + Andreu Diport

Director + Producer: Collin Nelson

Ammonia

Entrant | Composer: Jonny Colgan

Director: Joe Connor

Producer: Ciara Lynch

Outlandish

Entrant | Composer: Alex Fortunato

Director: Christina Wu

Largo

Entrant | Composer: Stuart Hancock

Production Company: Slick Films

Directors: Salvatore Scarpa, Max Burgoyne-Moore

Producers: Rachid Sabitri, Charles Meunier

Best Original Composition in a Feature-Length Documentary Finalists

Sven

Entrant: Bleeding Fingers Music

Composer: Christian Lundberg

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

Score Supervisor: Marsha Bowe

Director: Claudia Corbisiero

Why We Dream

Entrant: Bleeding Fingers Music

Composers: Christian Lundberg + Hans Zimmer

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

Score Coordinator: Marsha Bowe

Production Companies: Window Seat, Pulse Films

Director: Meredith Danluck

Producers: Meredith Danluck, Casey Engelhardt, Matthew Shattuck, Drake Springer

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey

Entrant | Composer: Anne Nikitin

Director: Pippa Ehrilich

Studio: Netflix

The Last Musician of Auschwitz

Entrant | Music Supervision: SixtyFour Music

Composer: Jess Dannheisser

Music Supervisors: Anne Booty + Joe Rice

Production Company: Two Rivers Media

Director: Toby Trackman

Producer: Deborah Lee

Becoming Hitchcock

Entrant | Composer: Blair Mowat

Music Producers: Blair Mowat, John Prestage

Studio: Studio Canal

Director: Laurent Bouzereau

Producers: Laurent Bouzereau, Falko Jahn, Markus Keith, Candy Vincent-Smith

The Lost Children

Entrant | Composer: Patrick Jonsson

Directors: Orlando von Einsiedel, Jorge Duran, Lali Houghton

Best Original Composition in a Series or Program Finalists

Honor of Kings: Chapter of Glory – Fate Arc

Entrant: TiMi Studio Group

Composers: Haowei Guo, Yuhan Zhang (Leezi)

The Simpsons S36

Entrant: Bleeding Fingers Music

Composer: Kara Talve

Score Producer: Russell Emanuel

Score Coordinator: Marsha Bowe

Production Company: Gracie Films

Directors: Mike Frank Polcino, Eric Koenig, Matthew Nastuk, Matthew Nastuk

Showrunners: Matt Selman, Al Jean

Belcanto

Entrant | Composer: Stefano Lentini for Coloora

Production Companies: Lucky Red, Rai Fiction

Director: Carmine Elia

Producers: Andrea Occhipinti, Stefano Massenzi, Serena Sostegni, Michele Zatta, Daria Hensemberger, Federica Rossi, Francesca Tura

Secrets of the Penguins

Entrant | Composer: Nainita Desai at Sounds Appealing

Studio: National Geographic

Director: Serena Davies

Arcane – League of Legends S2

Entrants | Composers: Alexander Temple + Alex Seaver of Mako

Studio: Netflix

Wolf King

Entrant | Composer: Thomas Haines for Brain Audio

Production Companies: Lime Pictures, Jellyfish Pictures, Netflix

Director: Tom Brass

Producers: Angelo Abela, Tim Compton, Barry Quinn, Curtis Jobling

The Last Musician of Auschwitz

Entrant | Composer: Jessica Dannheisser for Northdog Music Publishing

Production Company: Two Rivers Media

Director: Toby Trackman

Producer: Deborah Lee

Best Original Composition in a Film + Program or Series Titles Finalists

Sweetpea

Entrants | Composers: Daisy Bertenshaw AKA Chinchilla + Isobel Waller Bridge for SATV Music Publishing

Music Producer: Isobel Waller Bridge

Studio: See Saw Films for Sky

Director: Ella Jones

Producer: Zorana Piggott

Cosmosis: UFOs & A New Reality

Entrants | Composer: Michael Rubino

Production Company: Ontocalypse Productions

Director: Jay Christopher King

Producers: Jay Christopher King, Kelly Chase, Jordan Flowers, Jeffrey Kripal, Teddy Jones

The Decameron

Entrants | Composer: Ruth Barrett for Rubykon Ltd

Production Company: Plains of Yonder

Director: Michael Uppendahl

Producer: Kathleen Jordan

In Her Nature

Entrant | Composer: Tammy Ari

Broadcaster: PBS

Production Companies: The WNET Group/Thirteen Productions LLC, Wild & Stoked Productions LLC, Coral & Oak Studios

Director: Katie Schuler

Get Millie Black

Entrant: Carly Paradis (Composer) + Equiknoxx (Lyrics)

Music Producer: Carly Paradis

Studio: HBO

Directors: Tanya Hamilton, Annetta Laufer, Jean Luc Herbulot

The Wives

Entrant | Composition: Daisy Coole + Tom Nettleship

Production Company: Gaumont

Director: Claire Tailyour

Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Game Play) Finalists

Astro Bot

Entrant | Composer: Kenneth C M Young for Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Developer: Team Asobi

Audio Director: Junko Sano

Game Director: Nicolas Doucet

Été

Entrant | Composer: Eric Shaw for Pixel Audio

Game Publisher + Developer: Impossible

Audio Directors: Eric Shaw, Ulric Corbeil Trudel

Game Director: Lazlo Bonin

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Entrant | Composer: Gordy Haab for Zenimax Europe Ltd

Music Producers: Gordy Haab, Pete Ward, Christoffer Larsson

Audio Director: Pete Ward

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Game Developers: MachineGames

Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson

Prince of Persia :The Lost Crown – Mask of Darkness

Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Ubisoft Montpellier

Composers: MENTRIX & Gareth Coker

Audio Director: Félix Tiévant

Game Director: Mounir Radi

LEGO® Horizon Adventures™

Entrant | Composers: Homay Schmitz, Harry Brokensha + Aaron James Williams for Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Game Developers: Guerrilla Games, Studio Gobo

Audio Directors: Bastian Seelbach, Ciaran Walsh

Game Directors: Stephane Varrault, Floris Kooij, Xu Xiaojun

Spirit of the North 2

Entrant | Composer: Pav Gekko for Infuse Studio

Game Publisher: Silver Lining Interactive

Game Developer: Infuse Studio

Best Original Composition in a Video Game (Cinematics/Cutscenes) Finalists

Honor of Kings – Kong Kong‘er Champion Cinematic

Entrant: TiMi Studio Group

Composers: Obadiah Brown-Beach, Bastien Rousset, Henrik Lindström, 2WEI, Ruben K, Georg Mausolf, Sigurd Jøhnk-Jensen, Nicholas Horsten, Yuhua Xie

Star Wars Outlaws

Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Massive Entertainment – A Ubisoft Studio

Composers: Wilbert Roget II, Jon Everist + Kazuma Jinnouchi

Audio Director: Simon Koudriavtsev

Game Director: Julian Gerighty

Assassin’s Creed® Shadows

Entrant: Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft Music

Composers: The Flight – TEKE::TEKE – Thunderdrum ft. Tiggs da Author

Audio Director: Greig Newby

Game Director: Charles Benoit

Spirit of the North 2

Entrant | Composer: Pav Gekko for Infuse Studio

Game Publisher: Silver Lining Interactive

Game Developer: Infuse Studio

Overwatch 2 Freja Hero Trailer “The Hunt Begins”

Entrant: Blizzard Entertainment

Composers: Justin Welgraven + Alexander Moes

Music Director: Derek Duke

KARMA: The Dark World

Entrant | Composer: Geng Li for LM Audio Productions

Game Publishers: Wired Productions, Gamirror Games

Game Developer: Pollard Studio LLC

Game Director: Yonghe Wang

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Entrant | Composer: Gordy Haab for Zenimax Europe Ltd

Music Producers: Gordy Haab, Pete Ward, Christoffer Larsson

Audio Director: Pete Ward

Game Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Game Developer: MachineGames

Game Director: Jerk Gustafsson

Best Original Composition in a Series or Program Finalists

American Horror Stories Huluween 2024 Official Trailer FX

Entrants | Composers: Heather Jeanette Miley + Jake Warren

Broadcaster: Hulu/FX

Foundation Season 3 Teaser

Entrant | Music Production Company: Verdaunt

Composer: Aaron Eckardt

Music Producer: Bryan Nguyen

Production Company: Rogue Planet

The Run In Trailer

Entrant: Premier League Productions

Composer: Dave Connolly

Music Supervision: Pete Kelly

Music Production Company: Molecular Sound

Director: Glen West

Jack the Ripper: Written in Blood Trailer

Entrant | Composer: Hollie Buhagiar for Leland

Broadcaster: Sky HISTORY

Best Original Composition in a Video Game Trailer Finalists

007 First Light Trailer

Entrant: IO Interactive

Composers: Will Tidman, Colin Steven Howe + Dominic Vega for SourceSound

Music Producers: Daniel Lepervanche, Kelly Baffoni

Directors: Dominic Vega, Martin Emborg

Honor of Kings – DiaoChan Mucha

Entrant: TiMi Studio Group

Composer: Matthew Carl Earl

Welcome to Noxus – Bite Marks (ft. TEYA)

Entrant: Riot Games

Composers: Alex Seaver + Sebastien Najand

Anno 117: Pax Romana – Official Trailer

Entrant | Music Producer: Steph Grace-Summers

Composers: Glen Andrew Brown + Tendai Sitima

Music Production Company: FRIDAY

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Mask of Darkness Trailer

Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Ubisoft Montpellier

Composers: MENTRIX + Gareth Coker

Directors: Simon Liez, Tristan Dauly

Assassin’s Creed® Shadows Trailer

Entrant: Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft Music

Composers: 4Boars at Eternal Music Group

Music Production Company: Source Sound Inc.

Music Producers: Daniel Lepervanche, Kelly Baffoni

Honor of Kings – Ying Solo Dance

Entrant: TiMi Studio Group

Composers: Cedric Bravaglio, Jean-Gabriel Raynaud + Laurent Courbier

Rising Star Award: Composer Finalists

Rebekah Fitch

Sam Rothera

Mina Samy

Theo Elwell

Kevin West

Charlie Fisher

Best Use of Production Music in Broadcast Advertising Finalists

Ford Capri 3 (Ski)

Entrant | Music Publisher: Extreme Music

Track: ‘The Syndicate’ Syd Dale

Music Supervision: Mr Pape

Record Label: KPM

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

OtoDom ‘Calm’

Entrant: MassiveMusic Warsaw

Music Supervisors: Mateusz Szmigiero, Chris Sulenta

Track: ‘Good Fortune’ Duncan Bellamy, Jack Wyllie, Jonathan McCleery, Milo Fitzpatrick

Music Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

Agency: Leo Burnett

Emporio Armani – 2024 Fall/Winter Advertising Campaign

Entrant: Extreme Music

Track: ‘Don’t Go’ Cut One

Sheba ‘All They Want’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Twenty Below Music

Music Supervisors: Emily Pritchard, Imogen Reay + Luke Barham

Track: ‘Luna De Amor’ Juan Francisco Fridman & Juan Pablo De Mendonca / Sonora Marta La Reina Con Mamba Negra

Publisher / Label: Extreme Music

OtoDom ‘Light’ (“Światło)

Entrant | Music Supervision: MassiveMusic Warsaw

Music Supervisors: Mateusz Szmigiero, Chris Sulenta

Track: ‘Overgrown’ Andrew Michael Wynen, Francesca Gina Bergami

Music Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

Agency: Leo Burnett

Best Use of Production Music in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

F’alko ‘Celebrate Like There is Tomorrow’

Entrant | Music Supervision: MassiveMusic Warsaw

Music Supervisors: Jakub Olechny, Chris Sulenta

Track: ‘Scoobidoo Love’ Paul Rothman

Music Publisher: Extreme Music (Sony Music Publishing)

Zalando ‘Imieniny’ (‘Name Day’)

Entrant | Music Supervision: MassiveMusic Warsaw

Music Supervisors: Mateusz Szmigiero, Marianna Kosch, Jakub Olechny

Track: ‘Insieme a Te’ Alessandro Alessandroni

Music Publisher: Jaguarec

Agency: 180Heartbeats + JUNG v MATT

Introducing Lenovo Yoga Pro 7

Entrant | Music Supervision: Extreme Music

Track: ‘We Got’ Work It Out’ Stuart Winters, Alex Nova, Christopher Jenkins / HappyHertz

Knorr x Tinder #UnlockYourGreenFlag

Entrant | Music Supervision: Extreme Music

Music Supervisor: Robbie Josephs at Big Sync

Track ‘Here By Your Side’ Ellis Naylor, Jeff Wells

Agency: MullenLowe Creative

Best Use of Production Music in a Series or Program Finalists

Dover 24/7: Britain’s Busiest Port

Entrant | Music Supervisor: Guy Sylvester for Audio Network

Track: ‘Jupiter, Bringer Of Jollity’ David Tobin, Jeff Meegan, Julian Gallant, Rob Kelly

Broadcaster: ITN

Directors: Danny Fildes, Simon Phillips, Mark Stanton

Cole Palmer: Made in St Kitts

Entrant | Licensing Manager: Danielle Murphy for Audio Network

Track: ‘Belize In Punta’ Al Rodrigo Ovando, Campbell E Browning, Pablo Love, Ivan Duran

Director: Steve Muncaster

Ten Pound Poms – S2E5

Entrant: Extreme Music

Track: ‘Express Yourself’ Dave Antrell

Kleo – S2E2

Entrant | Record Label / Publisher: Parigo Music

Music Supervision: Sonoton Music

Track: ‘Klang Brutt’ Modulhater (Thomas Papay)

Licensing Managers: Guillaume Albeck, Elio Nitschki

Studio: Netflix

Director: Isabel Braak

Love On The Spectrum – S3

Entrant | Composer: Philip Guyler

Track: ‘Beautiful Things’

Music Publisher: Audio Network

Production Company: Northern Pictures

Best Use of Production Music in a Film Trailer Finalists

OH, CANADA – Bande-announce (Festival de Cannes)

Entrant: Extreme Music

Tracks: ‘This Must Be The Place Pt 2’ The Dirac Sea + ‘So Wildly’ Jesse Littleton

I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer

Entrant | Publisher + Label: Parasol Music

Music Supervisors: Kelsey Mitchell + Travis Drum for Ignition Creative

Track: ‘Scythe’ Son Arcana

Licensing Manager: Grace Hong

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

로비 (Lobby) – Official Team Battle Trailer

Entrant: Extreme Music

Track: ‘Take Your Shot’ Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murrill, Thomas Ford, James Cocozza, Marino Lemons

Production Company: Showbox

NZ Sky Movies January Promo

Entrant: Big Vox Records

Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer

Entrant | Record Label: Power-Haus Creative

Music Supervisors: Greg Sweeney + Scenery Samundra for Motive Creative

Track: ‘Alpha Centuri’ Robin Hall

Music Publisher: A&G Songs Publishing

Licensing Manager: Roy Lidstone

Best Use of Production Music in a Series or Program Trailer Finalists

The Handmaid’s Tale Trailer

Entrant | Music Publisher + Label: Parasol Music

Music Supervisors: Jordan Silverberg for Wild Card Creative Group, Teoderico (Deric) Berberabe for Wild Card Creative Group + Paula Aciego de Mendoza for Hulu

Track: ‘War Cry’ Martin Wave, Eddie Thoneick, Helena Maria Falk

Licensing Manger: Grace Hong

Gangs of London Season 3 Trailer

Entrant | Music Publisher: SATV Publishing Ltd

Music Supervisor / Licensing Manager: Fiona Harte at SATV Music

Track: ‘Funeral March’ Jeremy Stack

Record Label: Wall of Noise

Broadcaster: Sky Creative

Director: Daniel Moore

Coming to MAX in 2025

Entrant | Record Label: Power-Haus Creative

Music Supervisor: Aly Bradshaw

Track: ‘Nothing Like This’ Christian Reindl, Lauren Bannon

Music Publisher: A&G Songs Limited

Licensing Manager: Roy Lidstone

Studio: HBO

Daredevil: Born Again | Alive Trailer

Entrant: Parasol Music

Music Supervisors: Jordan Silverberg, Teoderico (Deric) Berberabe, Hudson Saxe, Zach Kilroy for Wild Card Creative Group

Track: ‘Pain to All’ Martin Wave

Licensing Manager: Grace Hong

Directors: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

Secret Level – Teaser Trailer

Entrant | Sync Rep: The Crystal Creative

Music Supervisor: Vanessa Perry

Track: ‘Remedy’ Eddie Thoneick

Production Companies: Transit + Amazon MGM Studios

Sr. Creative Director: Paul Nguyen, Amazon MGM Studios

Creative Director: Matthew Diamond, Transit

Recipes for Love and Murder, Season 2 Trailer

Entrant: Extreme Music

Track: ‘Saga Chameleon’ James Everingham, Stewart Mitchell

Production Company: Both Worlds

Best Use of Production Music in a Video Game Trailer Finalists

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow – Reveal Trailer

Entrant | Music Publisher: Dodged A Bullet

Track: ‘Blood And Steel’ Jelle Dittmar

Music Supervision Company: Clear Music

Dust to Dust | Dark Star 2024 Skins Trailer – League of Legends

Entrant: Riot Games

Music Supervisor: Vitaly Shenderovsky

Track: ‘Drop the Heat’

FBC: Firebreak – Announcement Trailer

Entrant: Extreme Music

Track: ‘House is on Fire’ John Coggins, Pamela Autuori

Game Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Spirit Crossing | Official Game Announcement

Entrant | Music Publisher: Elephant Music

Track: ‘Banshee’ Martyn Corbet, Murugan Thiruchelvam

Studio: Netflix

Production Company: BOND

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Broadcast Advertising Finalists

Captain Morgan ‘Thumb Song’

Entrant | Music Supervisor: Steph Grace-Summers at FRIDAY

Re-Record Arranger: Jordan Crisp

Original Track: ‘Thong Song’ Sisqo

Music Publishers: Thirdside, BMG, Kobalt, Warner Chappell and Downtown

Agency: Anomaly London

Simply Business ‘Simply The Best’

Joint Entrants: Anger Music + Truant London

Re-Record Arranger: Tom Linden at Anger Music

Agency: Truant London

Agency Music Producer: Jemma Skidmore

Directors: Fred Rowson, Emma Parkinson for Truant London

Original Track: ‘The Best’ Holly Knight, Michael Chapman / Tina Turner

Music Supervisors: Jemma Skidmore, Daisy Rimmer

Re-Record Vocals: Alexx Daye

Music Publishers: Knighty-Knight Music, Mike Chapman Publishing Enterprises, BMG Rights Management, Reservoir Media Management Inc

Pepsi ‘Refresh The Game’

Entrant: Adelphoi Music

Re-Record Arranger: Greg West

Producer: Jonathan Watts

Original Track: ‘Miserlou’ Fred Wise, Milton Leeds, Bob Russell & Nicholas Roubanis / Dick Dale

Re-Record Vocals: Davyne Truth

Music Publisher: Wise Music

Licensing Manager: Simon Cooper

Agency: COPA90

Libresse / Bodyform ‘Never Just A Period’

Entrant: Soundtree Music

Re-Record Arrangers: Peter Raeburn, Luke Fabia, Benjamin Jones, Luis Almau

Music Supervisors: Jay James, Colin McIlhagga

Original Track: ‘Over & Over’ Alexis Taylor, Joe Goddard, Felix Martin / Hot Chip

Agency: AMV BBDO

Production Company: SMUGGLER

Director: Lucy Forbes

The New Peugeot E-5008

Entrant | Music Supervision: Tracks & Fields

Re-Record Arranger: Elena Steri

Original Track: ‘Major Tom (Coming Home)’ Pierre Schilling

Re-Record Vocals: LNA

Music Publisher: Peermusic

Licensing Manager: Thoja von Uthmann

Agency: Accenture Song

Production Company: Buddy Film

Director: Dan DiFelice

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

General Motors ‘Crafting the One’

Entrant: The Elements Music

Re-Record Arranger: Vincent Pedulla, The Elements Music

Original Track: ‘If I Can Dream’ Walter Earl Brown / Elvis Presley

Music Publishers: Raleigh Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group

Agency: Droga5

Music Supervision: Mike Ladman, Mara Techam

Production Company: SMUGGLER

Director: Jovan Todorović

Disney ‘The Last Verse’

Entrant: Soundtree Music

Re-Record Arranger: Luis Almau

Original Track: ‘It’s A Small World’ Robert Sherman, Richard Sherman

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Production Company: SMUGGLER

Director: Henry Alex Rubin

Rocket ‘Own The Dream’

Entrant | Music Production: Citizen Music

Re-Record Arrangers: Nico Barry, Theo de Gunzburg, Tomi Jacobi, Noah Wiehl, Bryson Kemp

Original Track: ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ Bill Danoff, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Taffy Nivert Danoff / John Denver

Re-Record Vocals: Fey Fili

Agency: MIRIMAR

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Matthew Dillon Cohen

Makita ‘Feel the Energy’

Entrant | Agency: Dentsu Creative

Agency Account Directors: Suzy Gott, Simon Tyrell

Agency TV Producer: Roz Prentice

Agency Executive Creative Director: Jason Fletcher

Music Supervisor: Dave Goulding at The Music Lab

Original Track: ‘Superstylin’ Andy Cato, Tom Findlay, Keeling Lee, Michael Anthony Daniel, Daniel White. Plus Jonathan White, Paul Graham / Groove Armada

Music Publishers: BMG, Warner Chappell, UMPG, Concord Music Group, Lee Keeling

Production Company: YouAreHere

Director: Joffrey Jans

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film or Series/Program Finalists

Fire Country

Entrant: Encompass Creative

Music Supervisor: Kasey Truman

Original Track: ‘Vice’ Miranda Lambert, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Re-Record Vocals: Leven Rambin

Production: CBS

Director: Mark Tonderai

Paradise – Episode 5

Entrants | Re-Record Arrangers: Alexandra Petkovski (FJØRA), Tommee Profitt

Original Track: ‘Eye of the Tiger’ Frankie Sullivan, Jim Peterik / Survivor

Re-Record Vocals: FJØRA

Bonjour Tristesse

Entrants | Re-Record Arrangers: Jody Colero at The Wilders

Original Track: ‘Blue Skies’ Irving Berlin / Caetano Veloso

Re-Record Vocals: Aliocha Schneider

Music Publishers: Universal Music Corp. obo Berlin Irving Music Corp.

Production Company: Babenation Films

Director: Durga Chew-Bose

Billy the Kid Season 2

Entrant | Re-Record Arranger / Vocals: Alexandra Petkovski (FJØRA)

Original Track: ‘Angels Meet Me at the Crossroads’ Will S. Hays / Bobby Horton

Music Supervisor: Michael Perimutter

Studio: MGM+

Small Achievable Goals

Entrant | Music Supervision: Victoria Beard + Jody Colero at The Wilders

Re-Record Arrangers: Tom Westin, Benjamin Pinkerton, Ian LeFeuvre

Original Track: ‘I Feel It All’ Leslie Feist

Re-Record Vocals: Peaches

Music Publisher: Arts & Crafts

Production: CBC, Sphere Media

Directors: Aleysa Young, Zoe Hopkins, Fab Fillippo

Grotesquerie

Entrant | Music Supervision: Encompass Creative

Music Supervisor: Amanda Thomas

Original Track: ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice / Helen Reddy

Re-Record Vocals: Niecy Nash, Micaela Diamond

Director: Alexis Martin Woodall

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Film Trailer Finalists

28 Years Later Trailer

Entrant: Elephant Music

Re-Record Arranger: Jamie Stevens

Original Track Title: ‘Boots’ Rudyard Kipling

Music Supervisor: Greg Smith

Production Company: Buddha Jones

Mickey 17 Official Trailer 2

Entrant: The Crystal Creative

Re-Record Arranger: KORRES

Original Track Title: ‘It’s My Life’ The Animals

Music Supervisor: Toddrick Spalding, Major Major

Music Coordinator: Shea Stanford, Major Major

Studio: Warner Bros Pictures

Anora Official Trailer

Entrants | Music Supervision: GrandSon + The Crystal Creative

Re-Record Arranger: Mark Evans

Original Track: ‘Dreaming’ Blondie

Production Company:Neon Films

Director: Sean Baker

Materialists Official Trailer

Entrants: Safari Riot + Motive Creative

Re-Record Arranger: Kevin Breton at Safari Riot

Original Track: ‘Material Girl’ Mona Najib, Topher Mohr

Music Supervisors: Gregory Sweeney, Scenery Samundra

Studio: A24

F1 Official Trailer

Entrants: The Crystal Creative

Re-Record Adapter: Ben Preston

Original Track: ‘The Chain & Score’ Fleetwood Mac, Hans Zimmer

Music Supervisor: Toddrick Spalding, Major Major

Music Coordinator: Shea Stanford

Studio: Warner Bros Pictures

A Minecraft Movie Teaser

Entrants: The Crystal Creative

Original Track: ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ The Beatles

Music Supervisor + Producer: Toddrick Spalding, Major Major

It’s What’s Inside Official Trailer

Entrants: Safari Riot + Zealot

Re-Record Arranger: Kevin Breton, Safari Riot

Original Track: ‘We’re Here, My Dear’ Ging

Music Supervisor: Natalie Wali

Thunderbolts* Final Trailer

Entrant | Music Publisher: Verdaunt

Re-Record Adapter: Andreas Kübler

Original Track: ‘Under Pressure’ David Bowie, Queen

Music Supervisor: Brian Sotelo

Production Company: X/AV

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Series or Program Trailer Finalists

Severance Season 2 Official Trailer

Entrant: The Crystal Creative

Re-Record Adapter: Cubby

Original Track: ‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’ Four Tops

Music Supervisors: Jordan Silverberg + Teoderico Berberabe at Wild Card

Music Co-Ordinator: Hudson Saxe at Wild Card

ECD: Tommy Phelan at The Crystal Creative

EP: Chad North at The Crystal Creative

Studio: Apple TV+

Ironheart Official Trailer

Entrant: Safari Riot + MOCEAN

Re-Record Arranger: Kevin Breton at Safari Riot

Original Track: ‘Crazy’ Doechii

Music Supervisors: Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites, Adam Konger

Director: Christina Tortorici

Sirens Official Trailer

Entrant: Safari Riot + Open Road

Re-Record Arranger: Kevin Breton at Safari Riot

Original Track: ‘Anxiety’ Doechii

Music Supervisor: Brad Henson

Touching Hands Trailer

Entrant: The Music Lab

Re-Record Arranger: Jack Chown at The Music Lab

Original Track: ‘Sweet Caroline’ Neil Diamond

Music Supervisor: Dave Goulding at The Music Lab

Music Publisher: UMPG

Licensing Manager: Suzanne Carey

Production Company: RESET

Director: Guy Ritchie

Sweetpea Trailer

Entrant: Sky TV

Re-Record Arranger: Jeremy Stack

Original Track: ‘In For The Kill’ Elly Jackson, Ben Langmaid / La Roux

Music Publisher: BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited

Usyk vs Fury 2 Trailer

Entrant | Music Publisher: Elephant Music

Re-Record Arranger: Andrii Yefymov

Original Track: ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ Cathy Dennis, Rob Davis / Kylie Minogue

Music Supervisors: Sean Hogan, Ludo Swaniker

Production Company: The Hogan

Arcane: Season 2, Official Trailer

Entrant: Riot Games

Original Track: ‘Paint The Town Blue’ Ashnikko, Slinger

Best Re-Record or Adaptation in a Video Game Trailer Finalists

Dawn Breaks // Waylay Agent Trailer – Valorant

Entrant: Riot Games

Original Track: ‘One Punch’ Danupha Khanatheerakul / Milli

Music Supervisor: Jonny Altepeter

Valorant Waylay Gameplay Trailer

Entrant | Music Publisher: Verdaunt

Re-Record Arranger: David Donges

Original Track: ‘One Punch’ Danupha Khanatheerakul / Milli

Music Supervisors: Jonny Altepeter, Jackie Palazzolo, Mikayla Foote

Music Producer: Bryan Nguyen

Apex Legends: Takeover Anthem Trailer

Entrant: The Crystal Creative

Re-Record Arranger: Jordan Chini

Original Track: ‘Big Dawgs’ Hanumankind

Music Supervisors: Raphaella Lima + Michael Sherwood at EA

ECD: Tommy Phelan

EP: Chad North

Honor of Kings x Detective Conan

Entrant: TiMi Studio Group

Re-Record Arrangers: Martin Landström + Chase Jackson

Original Track: ‘Detective Conan Main Theme’ Kazuo Ōno

Best Sync in Broadcast Advertising Finalists

Sponsored by Lemon Wax

Nike ‘So Win’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Peter Raeburn, Colin McIlhagga + Luke Georgiou at Soundtree Music

Track: ‘Whole Lotta Love’ Arthur “”Crudup Big Boy””, Bernie Besman, Bukka White, Doc Pomus, Gene Pitney, James Oden, Jimmy Page, John Bonham, John Lee Hooker, John Paul, Nort Shuman / Led Zeppelin

Agency: Wieden & Kennedy

Production Company: Somesuch

Director: Kim Gehrig

Zalando ‘What do I wear – Holidays 2024’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Tracks & Fields

Track: ‘Supernature’ Alain Wisniak, Lene Lovich, Marc Cerrone / Cerrone

Music Publishers: Kobalt Music, Freibank Music Publishing

Publisher Licensing Managers: Marcus Gums (Kobalt), Coco Kraft (Freibank)

Record Label: Because Music

Label Licensing Manager: Esther Dugowson

Agency: Mother London

Production Company: Academy Films

Telstra ‘Together Is For Christmas’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Anton Trailer at Trailer Media

Track: ‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’ John D Marks / Burl Ives

Music Publisher: Peer Music

Publisher Licensing Manager: Gary Seeger

Record Label: Universal Music Australia

Label Licensing Manager: Donna Fitzhenry

Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Steve Rogers

Bell ‘More’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Paul-Étienne Côte + Laurence Guichandut at Circonflex

Track: ‘More More More’ Gregg Diamond / Andrea True Connection

Music Publishing: Sony Music Publishing

Agency: lg2

Production Company: ROMEO

McDonald’s ‘Drwal – The Brighter Side of Winter’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Mateusz Szmigiero, Zofia Dutkowska + Chris Sulenta at MassiveMusic Warsaw

Track: ‘Walking on a Dream’ Nicholas George Littlemore, Jonathan Thomas Sloan, Luke James

Steele / Empire of The Sun

Music Publishers: Sony Music Publishing Poland, Universal Music Publishing, Schubert Music Publishing

Record Label: Universal Music Polska

Agency: DDB

Aldi ‘Go A Little Extra This Christmas’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Level Two Music

Track: ‘Horse’ Kobilic Emir, Zastenker Richard Michael Paul / Salvatore Ganacci

Music Publisher: Universal Music Publishing

Record Label: Owsla

Agency: BMF

Production Company: Good Oil

Director: Hämisch Rothwell

Best Sync in Online, Social + Digital Advertising Finalists

WWF ‘In Hot Water’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Twelve Decibels

Music Supervisors: Matt Lee, Daniel Payne + Ellie Donohue

Track: ‘No Surprises’ Edward O’Brien, Thomas Yorke, Charles Greenwood, Philip Selway, Richard Greenwood / Radiohead

Music Publisher: Warner Chappell

Publisher Licensing Manger: Andrew Howell

Record Label: Beggars

Label Licensing Manger: Emma Lomas

Agency: Nomint

Agency Music Producer: Marilena Vatseri

Director: Yannis Konstantinidis

Hyundai USA ‘The Road’

Entrant | Music Supervision: BUTTER Music and Sound

Track: ‘One Way or Another’ Nigel Harrison / Blondie

Music Publisher: Chrysalis Music

Record Label: Chrysalis Records

Agency: Innocean USA

Production Company: O Positive

Director: Jim Jenkins

Axe ‘Longlasting’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Alicia Leinot at Big Sync Music

Track: ‘Joko huominen onnen tuo’ Esko Rahkonen

Music Publisher / Record Label: Sync Sauna

Agency: Lola Mullenlowe

Production Company: CANADA

Director: Andreas Nillson

Apple ‘Someday’

Entrant | Music Supervision: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Track: ‘Perfect’ Sam Spiegel, aka Sam i, Squeak E. Clean’s ECD / Founder

Director: Spike Jonze

Best Sync in a Series or Program Finalists

Premier League x Blinkie – Stronger

Entrant | Music Supervision: Pete Kelly at Premier League Productions

Ttack: ‘Stronger feat. House Gospel Choir’ Thabo Munjoma, Tula Contostavlos, Tanya Lacey, Alexander Elliott, Abilio Joao, Natalie Maddix, Lizzie Jennings / Blinkie

Record Label: Warner Records

Label Licensing Managers: Tatjana Harrington-Steward, Georgie Hughes

Director: James Murphy

Industry Season 3

Entrant | Publisher / Label: Domino Recording and Publishing Companies

Track: ‘The Last Goodbye’ Alison Mosshart, Jamie Hince / The Kills

Label Licensing Manger: Charlot Henzen

Publisher Licensing Manager: Kaylee Siegfried

Music Supervisor: Oliver White at Theodore

Production Company: Bad Wolf Productions

Directors: Mickey Down, Konrad Kay

Studios: HBO / BBC

Doubters To Believers: Liverpool FC Klopp’s Era

Entrant | Music Supervisor: Michelle de Vries

Track: ‘Doubters To Believers’ Lorne Balfe, Joseph Roberts

Music Publisher: Fragmented Music / Copyright Control

Director: Richard Cooke

Sky Sports F1 – Silverstone Opener 2024

Entrant: Sky TV

Track: ‘English Rose’ Paul Weller / Connie Constance

Music Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Mgb Limited

Record Label: Universal Music Operations

Mr Bigstuff EP1

Entrant: Sky TV

Track: ‘Moving On Up’ Mike Pickering, Michael Paul Heard / M People

Music Publishers: Universal Music Publishing Mgb Limited, Warner Chappell Music Ltd

Record Label: Sony Music Entertainment

Production Company: Water & Power Productions

Man City v Liverpool Montage

Entrant: Premier League Productions

Music Supervisor: Dean Hutchinson

Track: ‘Ready or Not (feat. Esthero)’ William Hart, Thom Bell

Music Publishers: Warner Chappell, Reservoir Media Management

Record Label: Greater Goods Co., Esthero Music

Director: Eleanor Bishop

Best Sync in a Film + Series or Program Trailer Finalists

Premier League – The Tractor Boys Are Back Trailer

Entrant: Premier League Productions

Music Supervisor: Pete Kelly

Track: ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’ Phil Lynott / Thin Lizzy

Music Publisher: Universal Publishing

Publisher Licensing Managers: Grant Watmuff, Suzanne Carey

Record Label: Universal Music

Label Licensing Manager: Greg Turner

Director: Ed Mallin

Love Death + Robots Volume 4 Trailer

Entrant | Music Publisher + Record Label: Lyric House

Licensing Managers: James Paolano + Jessica Cole

Music Supervisors: Shawn Stevens + Anna Kuelling at Mark Woollen & Associates

Track: ‘Now Or Never’ Instrumental, Konata Small, Kris Kovacs, Jessica Cole

Hell of A Summer Camp Trailer

Entrant | Composers: Alexandra Petkovski (FJØRA )+ Caleb Schultz

Track: ‘Bad Bad Feeling’ Alexandra Petkovski (FJØRA )+ Caleb Schultz

Music Supervision: Lyric House LA

Bob Trevino Likes It Trailer

Entrant | Music Publisher: Lyric House

Music Supervision: Shelby Comstock Britten at Seismic Productions

Licensing Managers: James Paolano, Jessica Cole

Track Title: ‘You Belong’ Nicholas Lawrence Box & Adam Christopher Fischer / Hills x Hills

Best Sync in a Video Game Trailer Finalists

Valorant – Why We Fignt / Ego ft. Qing Madi / Year 5 Music Video

Entrant: Riot Games

Music Supervisor: Jonny Altepeter

Track: ‘Ego’ Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, Wade Oghenejabor / Qing Madi

Music Publisher: BuVision

Record Label: Columbia Records

Fortnite – Lawless Trailer

Entrant | Composer: Kris Kovacs

Track: Runamok’ Kris Kovacs + Jesse Chisholm / Backchat x SWWARMS

Music Publisher + Record Label: Lyric House

Music Supervision: Space Cowboy

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Launch Trailer

Entrant | Music Supervision: Feel For Music

Music Supervisors: Ben Sumner, Glenn Herweijer + Jack Thompson

Track: ‘Sparks’ Dan Levy, Olivia Merilahti / The Dø

Music Publisher: BMG

Record Label: Get Down! under license to Cinq 7 / Wagram Music

Just Dance® 2025 Edition

Entrant: Ubisoft Music / Ubisoft

Music Supervisor: Benoit Malot

Track: ‘Yes, And?’ Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin

Record Label: Republic Records

Production Company: Known Agency

Best Music Supervisor Rising Star Award Finalists

Peter Li at Riot Games

Alice Benton at SIREN

Jamie Marks at MassiveMusic

Martina Elliott at SixtyFour Music