Renkus-Heinz Founder Harro Heinz Retires

Foothill Ranch, CA (February 8, 2022)—Renkus-Heinz has appointed Monika Smetona to the role of President, as company co-founder Harro Heinz has announced his retirement, which will see him move to a board of directors role within the company. Currently serving as CFO of the privately held loudspeaker manufacturer—and a member of the founding Heinz family—Smetona will collaborate with Ralph Heinz, CTO, to lead the company going forward.

“At Renkus-Heinz, Monika has worked her way up from handling Finances and HR to now maintaining the smooth running of the factory,” said Harro Heinz. “She has become central to our organization, our culture and our continued success, and I am confident that together with Ralph, she will keep us on the same positive trajectory for the next phase of our development.”

Ralph Heinz added, “Monika Smetona is the ideal candidate for President. She has the fiscal conservatism and discipline along with strengths in Operations and Human Resources. To complement Monika’s duties, I will continue as CTO to provide future-looking vision and to ensure continued innovation.”

Smetona remarked, “As I step into this role, I walk in the footsteps of one of the industry’s most accomplished executives. I welcome the challenge and I look forward to collaborating with our strong team to forge a new period of sustained innovation and growth at Renkus-Heinz!”

The change comes with the retirement of a co-founder who built Renkus-Heinz into a cornerstone of the installation/AV marketplace. “Looking back at more than 40 years with Renkus-Heinz, there are many current and former employees whose help was critical to get us to where we are,” said Harro Heinz. “From the bottom of my heart, I am very thankful for their contribution, and I am blessed that both my son and my daughter are interested in the business and are well equipped to accelerate the growth, while keeping it a private enterprise dedicated to creating a better sound solution. I am fortunate that I will continue my involvement with Renkus-Heinz through my board of directors position.”