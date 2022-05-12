Renkus-Heinz PCX Series Column Loudspeakers Debut

Renkus-Heinz has introduced its new PCX Series at the ISE show in Barcelona.

Barcelona, Spain (May 11, 2022)—Renkus-Heinz has introduced its new PCX Series at the ISE show in Barcelona. The new PCX series compliments the company’s current offerings in the architectural audio space as it utilizes the company’s UniBeam technology in passive column arrays.

“The PCX Series brings the precise coverage, high intelligibility, and demonstrated sound quality of our flagship ICONYX loudspeakers to passive column arrays,” said Ralph Heinz, CTO at Renkus-Heinz. “Adding passive columns to our portfolio opens up new installation opportunities for our partners and introduces The Sound Solution of Renkus-Heinz to a broader spectrum of applications where intelligible sound matters most.”

Renkus-Heinz’s Passive UniBeam technology addresses each transducer with a specially designed passive filter network to generate an asymmetrical vertical dispersion pattern, shaping the coverage downwards, and delivering front-to-back coverage. The series utilizes neodymium 3” Full-Range drivers and will be available in three different sizes upon launch – PCX4, PCX8 and PCX16. The combination of the included wall mount bracket (optional pan and tilt bracket) and Passive Unibeam will enable flush mounting in most applications.

All models in the PCX Series are weather resistant (IP64) as standard; salt spray and UV resistant, as well as subject to high/low operational temperature and humidity testing – making PCX Series appropriate for both indoor and outdoor environments. Each model includes a gland/conduit knock-out input cover for security and enhanced weatherization.