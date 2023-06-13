At InfoComm: Renkus-Heinz Unveils OmniBeam Beam-Steering

Renkus-Heinz is launching OmniBeam at InfoComm this week, a new beam-steering algorithm that works with its entire steerable product line.

Renkus-Heinz’s new technology replaces the company’s previous best-fit approach of UniBeam, and is said by R-H officials to provide coverage for all venues with less time and knowledge required than ever before.

The aim of the new algorithm is to provide users with custom-tailored coverage dialed into the exact geometry of every space, resulting in a consistent audio experience that will be attainable by a broader range of users and workers, regardless of their audio expertise.

Ralph Heinz, CTO at Renkus-Heinz, was instrumental in the development of the new algorithm. “The driving philosophy behind OmniBeam was to give consultants and integrators back their time,” he commented. “By taking the rocket science out of simulating and commissioning steerable arrays, Renkus-Heinz has demonstrated how beam steering is suitable for more than just reverberant spaces; they’re as simple to deploy as point and shoot.”

Renkus-Heinz Product Manager Brandon Heinz added, “We are constantly thinking about what we can do to elevate our technology. The introduction of OmniBeam takes our product line to the next level by delivering coverage previously untapped. Anyone can use OmniBeam, and everyone should. It’s like a giant ‘easy’ button for configuring steerable arrays. OmniBeam changes the way we hear sound, and everyone should experience that.”

With its introduction at InfoComm 2023, the entire Renkus-Heinz steerable product line will be available for live demonstrations featuring OmniBeam at the show.