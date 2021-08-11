Renkus-Heinz Adds Dante with “-RD1” Iconyx Compact Series

Foothill Ranch, CA (August 11, 2021)—Renkus-Heinz has expanded its Iconyx Compact Series range with a selection of “-RD1” offerings: the ICC 12/3-RD1, 24/3-RD1, 36/3-RD1 and 48/3-RD1.

The new lineup builds out the Iconyx Compact Series portfolio with steerable sound solutions that have a compact footprint. The new models are intended to add improved interoperability and flexibility through Dante audio-over-IP functionality. They also bring new control options with integration into Crestron’s remote-control solutions and environments.

“The -RD1 versions allow for quick, cost effective, and easy integration using Audinate’s highly integrated Dante Ultimo chip,” said Graham Hendry, vice president of Strategic Development at Renkus-Heinz. “The Ultimo platform is perfect for the smaller footprint Iconyx Compact Series, where the diminutive dimensions also mean there is a need for more space-constrained network devices featuring a lower channel count. The line’s ICC family supports all the features that have driven widespread adoption of Dante technology: auto-discovery of devices, label-based routing of signals, true plug-and-play operation, and superb audio performance over standard networks.”

The new products also offer full RHAON II beam-steering with the latest U.R.G.O beam algorithms, a movable acoustic center, multiple beam opening angles and high-pass filtering of individual beams. Wall-mount brackets are included, and standard RN units have analog and AES inputs.