Second Sphere Location Announced

New York and Abu Dhabi (October 15, 2024)—In a joint announcement, Sphere Entertainment Co. and the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi have revealed that they are working together to bring the world’s second Sphere to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Under the terms of the partnership, which is subject to finalization of definitive agreements, DCT Abu Dhabi will pay Sphere Entertainment a franchise initiation fee for the right to build the venue, utilizing the company’s proprietary designs, technology and intellectual property. Construction will be funded by DCT Abu Dhabi, with Sphere Entertainment’s team providing services related to development, construction and pre-opening of the venue.

The first venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023 with a residency by U2 and is powered by unique audio, video and haptic technologies. Since opening in Las Vegas, the parent company has actively pursued its plans to develop a global network of venues utilizing its technology. The company expects the expansion to provide significant growth potential and drive new revenue streams by leveraging technology and original content.

“The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone toward that goal,” said James L. Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer, Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi to develop Sphere in their city.”

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “This partnership aligns with our Tourism Strategy 2030, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation. By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we’re not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings.”

Located in a prime spot in Abu Dhabi and echoing the scale of the 20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas, Sphere in Abu Dhabi is expected to be a major year-round draw. Following the venue’s opening, Sphere Entertainment plans to maintain ongoing arrangements with DCT Abu Dhabi that are expected to include annual fees for creative and artistic content licensed by Sphere Entertainment, such as Sphere Experiences; use of Sphere’s brand, patents, proprietary technology, and intellectual property; and operational services related to venue operations and technology, as well as commercial and strategic advisory support.