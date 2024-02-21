Sennheiser’s Latest Investment Puts the Micro in Microphone

Sennheiser has invested in startup sensiBel, whose MEMS microphones, measuring less than 5 mm, use an optical system to capture sound.

Wedemark, Germany (February 21, 2024)—Sennheiser is among a group of investors pouring 7 million euros into Norwegian microphone company sensiBel. The startup produces optical MEMS microphones; only a few millimeters in size, MEMS microphones are typically used to capture sound in consumer electronics, automotive, conferencing solutions, and medical devices.

sensiBel’s MEMS microphones, measuring less than 5 mm, use light waves to measure the movement of the diaphragm, and then interpret the resulting data. In sensiBel’s optical system, a laser generates light beams that are projected onto the microphone membrane and reflected on a photodetector. The reflected beams are captured and processed in an Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) with a digital output data interface. According to the company, it’s a distinctly different approach as compared to competing MEMS microphones, which typically measure an electric field between the moving diaphragm and a backplate.

The optical technology allows the sensiBel MEMS microphones to measure very small movements and in turn capture very low noise levels, even when there is a high level of loud background noise. Additionally, the optical MEMS microphone can reportedly withstand high SPLs, aiding in the creation of distortion-free recordings in loud environments—for instance, a rock concert. The mics are spec’d at 80 dBA SNR (14 dBA noise floor), having a 132 dB dynamic range, offering 24-bit digital output, and, given their small size, requiring low power consumption.

Noting his company’s investment, Sennheiser co-CEO Andreas Sennheiser said in a statement, “sensiBel’s innovative optical MEMS technology is clearly [a] promising emerging field. As investors, we look forward to actively driving forward this groundbreaking development.”