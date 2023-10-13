DPA Debuts 2017 Shotgun Microphone

Denmark (October 13, 2023)—DPA Microphones has introduced its new 2017 Shotgun Microphone for use in broadcast scenarios, from live events to news and sports.

Measuring 184mm (7.24 inches) in length, the 2017 is a compact, dedicated, optimized broadcast and live sound microphone designed to endure weather, ranging from humid conditions and direct rain showers, as well as dry, arid environments. It has been tested for use in settings with temperatures up to 40°C (104°F) with 90-percent relative humidity, and cold environments as low as -40°C (-40°F).

The 2017 Shotgun Mic has a specifically designed capsule paired with an interference tube and microphone grid, and is said to have a high degree of off-axis rejection. For broadcasts that take place at quieter locations, the 2017 offers low self-noise. The mic can be applied to uses such as fixed or booming applications in live sports and news broadcasts, and also in the theatre on a FOH boom or fly bar.