MXL AC83 Bluetooth Microphone Unveiled

MXL will launch its new Bluetooth-enabled boundary microphone at InfoComm 2023.

Orlando, FL (June 7, 2023)—MXL Microphones has announced it will debut its new AC83 Bluetooth LE 5.0 enabled boundary microphone next week at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando.

“We look forward to introducing our new AC83 microphone at InfoComm this year,” says Gina Stimler, global sales manager for MXL Microphones. “With its Bluetooth capabilities, audio quality and range, and long-lasting battery life, the AC83 provides the flexibility needed by many AV professionals in the industry.”

Sporting a three-capsule battery design, the mic picks up direct sound, while reportedly also mitigating indirect sources. The AC83 microphone will capture the audio required over a long period of time, holding up to 36-hours of non-stop battery life.

Intended for AV integrators and professionals, the mic is primarily designed to handle typical conference room applications. Additionally, the new Bluetooth microphone is capable of transmitting sound up to 200 feet in range, making it also applicable for use in larger conference spaces, lecture halls and more.

The new MXL microphone will be on display at Marshall Electronics’s booth, #4107.