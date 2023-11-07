Røde Unveils Latest NT1 Studio Mic

Røde has introduced its latest rendition of its long-running NT1 studio condenser microphone: The NT1 Signature Series.

Sydney, Australia (November 7, 2023)—Røde has introduced its latest rendition of its long-running NT1 studio condenser microphone: The NT1 Signature Series. The latest edition simplifies the connectivity offerings of the recent NT1 5th Generation model, while also becoming available in a variety of limited-edition colors.

The previous model—the NT1 5th Generation—brought together the sound signature of the NT1 with a unique Dual Connect output that provided both XLR and USB connectivity, a 32-bit float digital output, and on-board DSP. With the 5th Generation, the analog circuitry of the NT1 was also upgraded to deliver lower noise, higher SPL handling capabilities, a more appealing frequency response and a tight pickup pattern.

The new NT1 Signature Series offers the same specs and NT1 sound signature but with the original XLR-only design of previous generations. It sports a Røde HF6 large-diaphragm (1-inch) condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern for background noise rejection. There’s also a smooth frequency response and low noise (4 dBA) alongside high SPL handling capabilities. The exterior is a solid aluminum body with a scuff-resistant finish, and the mic comes packed with a shock mount, pop filter and XLR cable included.

In addition to black, the new model comes in a range of vibrant colors, including red, green, purple, pink and blue. This is the first time the NT1 has been available in colors other than the classic black or silver.

The NT1 Signature Series runs US $159 and is available today.